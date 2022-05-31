US Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;91;61;71;61;Thunderstorms;SSE;11;77%;98%;2 Albuquerque, NM;86;59;86;58;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;12;23%;2%;12 Anchorage, AK;74;51;71;53;Partly sunny;SSW;6;42%;0%;5 Asheville, NC;88;63;83;64;Sunny and warm;NW;7;59%;27%;12 Atlanta, GA;87;67;89;69;Sunny and warm;WNW;6;53%;3%;12 Atlantic City, NJ;93;64;71;65;Cooler with some sun;SSW;12;83%;26%;6 Austin, TX;98;76;93;75;Partly sunny;SSE;4;60%;44%;7 Baltimore, MD;95;74;93;71;Hot and humid;W;6;49%;23%;11 Baton Rouge, LA;90;73;89;72;A t-storm around;S;8;65%;47%;12 Billings, MT;64;41;67;45;Some sun, pleasant;S;6;45%;18%;8 Birmingham, AL;89;70;90;73;Lots of sun, warm;WSW;5;53%;12%;12 Bismarck, ND;64;41;70;46;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;11;41%;2%;9 Boise, ID;66;49;75;57;Nice with sunshine;E;7;43%;0%;10 Boston, MA;81;54;62;55;A couple of showers;SSW;7;69%;99%;3 Bridgeport, CT;92;58;69;60;A t-storm, cooler;SSE;9;72%;92%;4 Buffalo, NY;82;69;72;55;Thunderstorms;WNW;14;82%;98%;5 Burlington, VT;73;57;66;56;Thunderstorms;SSE;9;80%;100%;2 Caribou, ME;62;39;66;42;Partly sunny;NNE;8;40%;84%;9 Casper, WY;47;31;60;35;Clouds breaking;NE;4;60%;5%;10 Charleston, SC;84;71;87;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;62%;1%;12 Charleston, WV;93;66;89;66;Warm with sunshine;SW;6;62%;84%;11 Charlotte, NC;89;68;92;71;Sunshine, very warm;WSW;6;48%;1%;11 Cheyenne, WY;53;41;53;39;Mostly cloudy, cool;SW;10;64%;26%;4 Chicago, IL;86;66;69;56;Cooler with clearing;N;8;58%;81%;7 Cleveland, OH;87;74;77;59;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;12;75%;91%;6 Columbia, SC;92;70;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;49%;1%;11 Columbus, OH;90;69;87;66;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;10;67%;99%;9 Concord, NH;80;50;60;50;A couple of showers;SE;5;71%;99%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;92;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;12;58%;97%;8 Denver, CO;65;41;57;43;Showers around;E;7;83%;91%;4 Des Moines, IA;79;56;70;51;Clouds and sun;WNW;9;56%;35%;6 Detroit, MI;91;73;80;53;A t-storm around;NE;10;61%;55%;6 Dodge City, KS;80;53;61;44;Periods of rain;NNE;18;81%;91%;3 Duluth, MN;68;47;66;48;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;12;44%;6%;9 El Paso, TX;95;69;99;69;Sunny and very warm;E;7;12%;4%;12 Fairbanks, AK;78;52;77;52;Partly sunny, warm;W;7;32%;4%;4 Fargo, ND;56;44;69;48;Breezy and warmer;WSW;15;45%;4%;9 Grand Junction, CO;69;47;76;49;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;28%;0%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;88;64;73;55;Cooler;NNW;10;57%;30%;9 Hartford, CT;94;57;72;59;Cooler with a shower;S;7;67%;93%;4 Helena, MT;63;44;68;47;Periods of sun;SE;4;39%;44%;8 Honolulu, HI;86;73;86;74;A couple of showers;ENE;13;57%;85%;13 Houston, TX;90;77;91;75;A t-storm around;SSE;10;62%;44%;12 Indianapolis, IN;89;73;84;62;A heavy thunderstorm;N;8;66%;100%;3 Jackson, MS;90;71;90;72;Plenty of sun;SSW;3;65%;15%;12 Jacksonville, FL;86;71;87;71;A couple of showers;SSE;9;62%;84%;11 Juneau, AK;74;49;77;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;12;40%;0%;5 Kansas City, MO;77;63;67;55;Periods of rain;NNW;8;77%;100%;2 Knoxville, TN;88;66;90;70;Sunshine and warm;WSW;5;57%;17%;11 Las Vegas, NV;87;69;91;72;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;11%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;90;70;89;69;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;58%;85%;11 Little Rock, AR;91;74;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;56%;91%;11 Long Beach, CA;76;60;78;61;Partly sunny;SSE;7;55%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;76;60;82;61;Partly sunny;S;7;44%;2%;11 Louisville, KY;91;70;91;68;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;9;56%;80%;8 Madison, WI;78;56;73;57;Clouds and sunshine;WNW;7;46%;18%;9 Memphis, TN;92;73;90;71;A t-storm around;E;7;61%;55%;11 Miami, FL;84;75;85;76;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;69%;73%;6 Milwaukee, WI;82;62;70;56;Not as warm;N;8;53%;24%;9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;52;69;53;Sun and some clouds;WSW;10;45%;10%;9 Mobile, AL;87;74;90;73;A t-storm around;SW;7;64%;44%;12 Montgomery, AL;93;69;87;71;Sunny and humid;W;5;59%;6%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;50;36;45;40;Occasional rain;S;23;84%;97%;2 Nashville, TN;90;70;91;70;Warm with sunshine;W;7;53%;61%;11 New Orleans, LA;91;76;88;75;A t-storm around;SSE;10;63%;44%;12 New York, NY;95;64;72;62;A t-shower, cooler;E;9;72%;94%;6 Newark, NJ;95;63;72;64;A t-shower, cooler;E;8;74%;93%;7 Norfolk, VA;92;71;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;50%;11%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;88;70;84;59;A heavy thunderstorm;N;12;67%;97%;3 Olympia, WA;72;51;74;53;Cloudy;WSW;4;64%;70%;3 Omaha, NE;79;54;70;49;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;9;53%;31%;5 Orlando, FL;90;73;89;72;A thunderstorm;E;10;63%;81%;11 Philadelphia, PA;96;72;88;68;A strong t-storm;S;7;54%;73%;11 Phoenix, AZ;98;72;100;74;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;11%;0%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;91;70;89;65;Thunderstorms;NW;9;67%;98%;8 Portland, ME;59;51;58;52;A passing shower;SSW;9;60%;98%;3 Portland, OR;77;54;78;56;Cloudy and warm;NNW;4;57%;43%;3 Providence, RI;83;55;68;55;Cooler with a shower;S;6;62%;97%;4 Raleigh, NC;94;69;94;72;Sunshine, very warm;SW;6;48%;8%;11 Reno, NV;70;46;82;52;Partly sunny, warmer;W;7;22%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;93;70;93;72;Hot and humid;SSW;6;51%;5%;11 Roswell, NM;100;67;85;62;Breezy and cooler;ENE;14;35%;48%;12 Sacramento, CA;88;55;93;59;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;32%;0%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;63;45;73;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;41%;0%;11 San Antonio, TX;97;79;93;77;Partly sunny;SE;9;60%;27%;11 San Diego, CA;68;58;69;59;Partly sunny;SW;8;64%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;71;53;66;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;54%;0%;11 Savannah, GA;83;69;90;70;Lots of sun, humid;S;5;77%;25%;11 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;52;74;55;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;61%;55%;4 Sioux Falls, SD;67;47;66;46;Some sunshine;W;8;50%;8%;10 Spokane, WA;71;48;74;56;Becoming cloudy;SE;4;41%;27%;7 Springfield, IL;87;68;75;58;A shower and t-storm;N;8;76%;99%;2 St. Louis, MO;92;69;76;64;A shower and t-storm;N;6;74%;99%;3 Tampa, FL;92;72;91;71;A couple of showers;ESE;8;59%;86%;11 Toledo, OH;90;72;79;55;A stray a.m. t-storm;N;6;77%;82%;5 Tucson, AZ;98;69;98;68;Plenty of sun;WSW;7;13%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;86;70;81;61;Rain and a t-storm;NW;7;79%;100%;3 Vero Beach, FL;87;72;85;69;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;12;71%;83%;6 Washington, DC;95;72;94;71;Hot and humid;SW;7;50%;16%;10 Wichita, KS;72;64;65;53;A shower and t-storm;N;11;73%;99%;2 Wilmington, DE;94;70;89;68;Partly sunny;S;8;57%;43%;11 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather