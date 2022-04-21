US Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;59;46;59;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;48%;1%;7 Albuquerque, NM;82;54;80;44;Windy;W;23;12%;0%;10 Anchorage, AK;47;37;50;38;Cloudy;ENE;8;49%;24%;1 Asheville, NC;70;49;79;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;4;61%;3%;9 Atlanta, GA;76;54;80;55;Mostly sunny;SE;5;59%;5%;10 Atlantic City, NJ;61;52;65;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;60%;1%;8 Austin, TX;83;70;87;68;Windy and warm;SSE;19;59%;27%;9 Baltimore, MD;67;52;72;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;47%;9%;8 Baton Rouge, LA;86;64;84;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;58%;5%;10 Billings, MT;61;38;46;34;Rain and drizzle;NNW;9;81%;100%;2 Birmingham, AL;80;58;84;62;Mostly sunny;SE;6;51%;5%;10 Bismarck, ND;39;37;45;36;Rain and drizzle;NE;11;93%;100%;1 Boise, ID;57;39;61;36;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;12;51%;12%;7 Boston, MA;60;50;64;44;Sunny and pleasant;NW;13;42%;1%;7 Bridgeport, CT;57;47;64;44;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;10;47%;1%;8 Buffalo, NY;51;40;54;45;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;55%;55%;7 Burlington, VT;58;45;55;32;Breezy with a shower;NNW;14;54%;40%;5 Caribou, ME;50;39;51;27;Clouds and sunshine;NW;12;55%;27%;3 Casper, WY;77;38;67;30;Afternoon showers;NNE;10;44%;100%;6 Charleston, SC;72;55;74;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;63%;2%;10 Charleston, WV;69;49;77;54;Warmer;E;5;56%;5%;8 Charlotte, NC;76;52;83;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;55%;2%;9 Cheyenne, WY;71;41;74;36;Mostly cloudy, warm;WNW;11;31%;85%;7 Chicago, IL;67;47;59;58;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;15;73%;98%;1 Cleveland, OH;60;46;56;51;An afternoon shower;E;9;64%;95%;8 Columbia, SC;77;52;82;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;3;57%;3%;10 Columbus, OH;67;44;70;53;A thick cloud cover;ESE;7;64%;28%;3 Concord, NH;62;42;60;33;Winds subsiding;WNW;16;42%;3%;7 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;70;85;67;Windy;SSE;21;58%;27%;5 Denver, CO;79;49;80;44;Windy, blowing dust;WSW;19;22%;32%;9 Des Moines, IA;65;54;77;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;17;81%;70%;2 Detroit, MI;65;40;57;47;Afternoon showers;ESE;6;61%;99%;8 Dodge City, KS;83;63;85;55;Windy;S;29;52%;85%;9 Duluth, MN;46;37;39;37;A little p.m. rain;ENE;12;67%;99%;2 El Paso, TX;91;61;92;58;Increasingly windy;W;14;12%;1%;11 Fairbanks, AK;46;27;47;29;Partly sunny;NNE;6;47%;0%;3 Fargo, ND;43;40;48;47;Rain and drizzle;E;14;78%;99%;1 Grand Junction, CO;81;55;67;37;Thundershowers;S;18;32%;78%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;58;36;53;49;Downpours;ESE;9;77%;98%;4 Hartford, CT;61;47;64;41;Sunshine;NW;11;42%;1%;8 Helena, MT;54;37;47;36;Cloudy with a shower;W;10;64%;85%;1 Honolulu, HI;84;73;85;73;A shower or two;ENE;15;55%;85%;5 Houston, TX;84;72;84;71;Breezy;SE;15;64%;8%;9 Indianapolis, IN;68;50;75;61;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;7;65%;81%;2 Jackson, MS;85;60;85;61;Mostly sunny, humid;S;9;54%;4%;10 Jacksonville, FL;76;66;76;66;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;11;58%;27%;10 Juneau, AK;53;36;50;39;Occasional rain;ESE;11;58%;97%;1 Kansas City, MO;77;65;83;67;Windy and humid;S;19;57%;38%;7 Knoxville, TN;76;52;83;56;Partly sunny, warmer;E;4;59%;1%;9 Las Vegas, NV;83;57;72;56;Cooler;NW;14;30%;40%;7 Lexington, KY;65;55;79;61;Pleasant and warmer;SE;6;65%;15%;5 Little Rock, AR;79;65;83;65;Humid;SSE;9;53%;8%;9 Long Beach, CA;68;55;68;51;Mostly sunny, breezy;ESE;15;55%;27%;10 Los Angeles, CA;67;54;66;51;Turning sunny, cool;NE;9;53%;27%;10 Louisville, KY;68;55;81;62;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;7;67%;20%;3 Madison, WI;63;42;51;50;Rain and a t-storm;SE;11;79%;96%;1 Memphis, TN;80;65;83;65;Humid;SSE;11;53%;8%;9 Miami, FL;79;76;80;76;Winds subsiding;NE;17;61%;94%;5 Milwaukee, WI;69;42;49;47;Cooler with rain;ESE;13;79%;100%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;41;53;52;A little rain;SE;19;71%;96%;2 Mobile, AL;80;61;82;62;Sunny and nice;SE;8;61%;4%;10 Montgomery, AL;84;56;79;56;Sunny and nice;ESE;6;58%;4%;10 Mt. Washington, NH;28;21;23;14;Very windy;NW;55;98%;65%;2 Nashville, TN;77;56;84;62;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;7;55%;8%;8 New Orleans, LA;84;67;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;12;62%;5%;11 New York, NY;58;50;68;48;Mostly sunny, milder;NNW;11;42%;1%;8 Newark, NJ;62;50;68;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;40%;1%;8 Norfolk, VA;73;55;72;50;Sunshine and nice;ESE;7;56%;1%;9 Oklahoma City, OK;84;70;83;65;Very windy;SSE;29;56%;16%;6 Olympia, WA;53;38;56;39;Showers around;SW;4;77%;74%;3 Omaha, NE;71;59;81;66;Increasingly windy;SSE;21;72%;66%;4 Orlando, FL;83;67;81;68;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;55%;27%;11 Philadelphia, PA;65;52;71;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;40%;1%;8 Phoenix, AZ;93;63;78;54;Cooler;WSW;13;23%;0%;10 Pittsburgh, PA;60;45;66;52;Milder;E;4;57%;80%;7 Portland, ME;47;46;57;40;Breezy and milder;NNW;14;53%;3%;5 Portland, OR;56;42;60;43;A shower in the p.m.;NW;5;66%;78%;4 Providence, RI;59;48;65;43;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;11;38%;1%;8 Raleigh, NC;74;51;82;55;Mostly sunny;E;5;57%;1%;9 Reno, NV;47;34;52;33;A little p.m. rain;W;10;52%;57%;5 Richmond, VA;69;54;77;49;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;6;47%;4%;9 Roswell, NM;95;59;93;52;Windy;SW;21;20%;12%;10 Sacramento, CA;58;47;67;45;Clouds breaking;W;5;61%;27%;5 Salt Lake City, UT;75;49;53;40;Cooler with showers;E;11;65%;100%;2 San Antonio, TX;86;72;88;70;A warm wind;SE;19;57%;47%;8 San Diego, CA;66;58;63;52;A shower or two;WNW;11;63%;57%;7 San Francisco, CA;60;51;62;48;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;10;63%;25%;7 Savannah, GA;76;57;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;67%;2%;10 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;41;56;43;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;70%;44%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;63;52;73;64;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;19;83%;96%;2 Spokane, WA;52;35;60;37;Partly sunny;SSW;6;50%;35%;3 Springfield, IL;68;57;79;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;17;68%;62%;3 St. Louis, MO;76;63;83;67;Clouds and sun;S;12;59%;27%;5 Tampa, FL;84;67;85;67;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;11;49%;2%;11 Toledo, OH;66;42;56;48;A little p.m. rain;E;5;68%;95%;3 Tucson, AZ;94;61;80;49;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;11;21%;2%;10 Tulsa, OK;83;70;81;67;Breezy with some sun;SSE;14;58%;15%;6 Vero Beach, FL;81;68;79;68;A gusty breeze;ENE;19;62%;27%;11 Washington, DC;68;53;73;52;Partly sunny;ENE;7;48%;8%;8 Wichita, KS;75;70;84;64;Increasingly windy;SSE;23;55%;29%;8 Wilmington, DE;65;49;69;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;10;48%;2%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather