US Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;46;40;56;37;Not as cool;WSW;6;57%;88%;2

Albuquerque, NM;66;39;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;4;29%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;42;35;44;33;Showers of rain/snow;ENE;6;57%;75%;2

Asheville, NC;65;36;52;37;Cooler with a shower;WNW;8;52%;53%;2

Atlanta, GA;64;46;59;45;Mostly cloudy;WNW;10;49%;14%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;58;51;59;47;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;60%;5%;6

Austin, TX;75;45;85;53;Warmer in the p.m.;ESE;2;29%;0%;8

Baltimore, MD;60;46;60;44;Partly sunny;WNW;11;54%;29%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;73;40;73;44;Plenty of sun;N;8;48%;2%;8

Billings, MT;64;30;55;36;Partly sunny;ENE;7;43%;1%;3

Birmingham, AL;65;44;63;47;Clouds and sun;W;9;50%;6%;3

Bismarck, ND;63;31;44;20;Windy and cooler;NNE;19;46%;2%;4

Boise, ID;69;46;77;47;Mostly sunny;E;6;39%;0%;5

Boston, MA;46;43;59;43;Not as cool;W;9;56%;15%;2

Bridgeport, CT;50;47;61;42;Warmer with some sun;WSW;8;54%;9%;5

Buffalo, NY;54;41;42;38;Cooler with a shower;WSW;15;78%;97%;1

Burlington, VT;48;39;52;38;Showers around;W;6;75%;94%;1

Caribou, ME;35;31;37;26;Snow tapering off;W;9;79%;100%;1

Casper, WY;62;27;56;37;Partly sunny;SE;8;49%;1%;5

Charleston, SC;67;52;70;51;Partly sunny;W;11;51%;28%;7

Charleston, WV;64;43;52;36;Cloudy and cooler;SW;9;59%;85%;1

Charlotte, NC;68;44;64;44;Partly sunny;WNW;9;43%;30%;4

Cheyenne, WY;61;30;58;41;Clouds and sun;W;9;46%;1%;6

Chicago, IL;43;40;46;29;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;16;68%;78%;2

Cleveland, OH;54;42;46;38;A shower or two;SW;15;75%;93%;1

Columbia, SC;66;44;67;46;Partly sunny;W;10;51%;9%;6

Columbus, OH;55;39;45;34;Cooler with a shower;W;14;77%;89%;1

Concord, NH;41;36;55;35;Cloudy and warmer;W;7;70%;36%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;42;79;50;Warmer in the p.m.;SE;4;31%;0%;7

Denver, CO;66;35;68;47;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;41%;1%;6

Des Moines, IA;41;35;51;25;Windy and warmer;NW;20;52%;5%;5

Detroit, MI;49;39;49;34;A couple of showers;W;15;63%;88%;1

Dodge City, KS;64;37;61;34;Partly sunny;SE;13;45%;26%;6

Duluth, MN;43;32;37;18;Some snow, colder;NW;16;68%;83%;1

El Paso, TX;76;42;81;48;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;3;13%;0%;8

Fairbanks, AK;35;17;42;10;Partly sunny;NNW;7;33%;5%;2

Fargo, ND;50;33;39;16;Very windy, colder;NNW;27;56%;41%;2

Grand Junction, CO;64;38;71;43;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;29%;0%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;42;34;45;30;A stray shower;W;12;70%;58%;2

Hartford, CT;46;43;63;42;Decreasing clouds;WSW;7;55%;22%;3

Helena, MT;57;32;60;40;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;43%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;71;82;70;Breezy;NE;16;64%;71%;7

Houston, TX;69;44;81;49;Warmer in the p.m.;SE;5;42%;0%;8

Indianapolis, IN;49;39;47;32;A passing shower;W;10;65%;89%;1

Jackson, MS;69;41;68;45;Plenty of sun;W;8;48%;0%;7

Jacksonville, FL;66;52;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;W;10;53%;8%;8

Juneau, AK;46;36;42;30;Rain and drizzle;SSE;6;73%;93%;1

Kansas City, MO;44;34;57;34;Warmer;W;13;49%;2%;5

Knoxville, TN;64;43;57;41;Cooler with a shower;SW;9;53%;84%;2

Las Vegas, NV;84;58;90;62;Sunny and very warm;N;5;16%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;56;39;49;35;Cloudy and chilly;W;11;62%;85%;1

Little Rock, AR;55;39;68;42;Milder in the p.m.;NW;8;45%;1%;7

Long Beach, CA;81;57;77;57;Partly sunny;WSW;6;57%;0%;7

Los Angeles, CA;80;58;85;59;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;48%;1%;7

Louisville, KY;55;40;51;37;Cloudy;WNW;11;59%;85%;1

Madison, WI;38;36;42;23;Rain and snow shower;NW;13;67%;86%;1

Memphis, TN;58;42;64;43;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;51%;4%;7

Miami, FL;84;70;73;61;Not as warm;NNW;10;69%;23%;5

Milwaukee, WI;39;36;46;28;Showers around;WNW;12;69%;82%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;36;40;19;Rain and snow shower;NW;22;56%;81%;1

Mobile, AL;72;49;73;47;Sunny and beautiful;NW;9;46%;4%;8

Montgomery, AL;68;45;60;45;Partly sunny;W;9;56%;6%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;28;26;28;17;Very windy;WNW;34;99%;93%;1

Nashville, TN;58;44;59;42;Partly sunny;W;9;51%;31%;3

New Orleans, LA;73;51;73;52;Sunny;N;10;47%;2%;8

New York, NY;50;44;63;45;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;10;53%;6%;5

Newark, NJ;50;49;61;45;Warmer;WSW;10;47%;10%;5

Norfolk, VA;71;55;63;49;Partly sunny;W;8;57%;19%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;59;38;70;43;Warmer in the p.m.;ENE;8;37%;0%;7

Olympia, WA;57;40;59;43;Mostly cloudy;S;5;64%;80%;4

Omaha, NE;46;35;56;28;Windy and warmer;NW;20;44%;2%;5

Orlando, FL;81;59;76;55;Partly sunny;W;9;51%;14%;8

Philadelphia, PA;57;46;62;44;Breezy;WSW;13;47%;6%;4

Phoenix, AZ;86;58;93;64;Record-tying heat;NE;5;14%;0%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;61;42;47;38;Breezy and cooler;WSW;14;62%;80%;1

Portland, ME;39;36;49;38;Cloudy and milder;WSW;9;74%;24%;1

Portland, OR;63;45;60;47;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;63%;25%;4

Providence, RI;48;46;61;42;Warmer with clearing;WSW;7;55%;14%;4

Raleigh, NC;70;49;64;45;Clouds and sun;W;9;46%;11%;6

Reno, NV;76;44;77;44;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;28%;0%;6

Richmond, VA;69;49;60;45;Clouds and sun;W;9;47%;14%;4

Roswell, NM;78;41;82;42;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;20%;0%;7

Sacramento, CA;85;47;78;48;Sunny and warm;S;5;63%;1%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;68;47;77;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;32%;0%;6

San Antonio, TX;82;45;88;49;Warm in the p.m.;ESE;5;28%;0%;8

San Diego, CA;72;55;73;55;Low clouds and fog;WNW;7;67%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;58;49;63;51;Fog to sun;WSW;10;62%;1%;5

Savannah, GA;67;49;73;48;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;67%;6%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;43;57;46;Mostly cloudy;S;7;62%;27%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;48;35;51;21;Mostly sunny, windy;NNW;24;38%;1%;5

Spokane, WA;56;37;59;40;Mostly cloudy;S;3;56%;2%;2

Springfield, IL;44;37;54;30;Warmer;WNW;15;60%;20%;4

St. Louis, MO;46;38;59;37;Warmer;WNW;12;54%;6%;5

Tampa, FL;76;58;74;57;Partly sunny;W;7;54%;9%;8

Toledo, OH;49;39;47;33;A couple of showers;W;14;72%;88%;1

Tucson, AZ;83;51;91;59;Very warm;ESE;5;12%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;58;34;68;38;Milder in the p.m.;NNE;7;48%;1%;6

Vero Beach, FL;88;62;76;53;Clouds breaking;W;11;59%;25%;8

Washington, DC;62;47;61;46;Partly sunny;W;9;50%;25%;3

Wichita, KS;50;35;61;38;Partly sunny, milder;N;12;43%;40%;6

Wilmington, DE;61;50;60;46;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;49%;6%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather