US Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;41;23;31;23;Colder;SSE;9;45%;88%;2 Albuquerque, NM;55;34;57;40;Cloudy;S;3;36%;6%;1 Anchorage, AK;19;18;27;10;Partial sunshine;NNE;4;71%;33%;0 Asheville, NC;44;21;54;28;Sunny, not as cool;SSE;5;48%;1%;3 Atlanta, GA;51;27;57;32;Mostly sunny, milder;S;5;51%;0%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;47;30;40;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;46%;6%;2 Austin, TX;72;56;75;62;Fog, then some sun;SSW;7;67%;25%;3 Baltimore, MD;46;27;42;33;Partly sunny;S;6;42%;26%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;65;35;68;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;65%;0%;3 Billings, MT;51;32;49;30;Partly sunny;WSW;10;53%;30%;1 Birmingham, AL;53;29;59;42;Partly sunny;S;6;41%;0%;3 Bismarck, ND;30;21;38;27;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;81%;26%;1 Boise, ID;44;40;48;34;A couple of showers;WNW;9;76%;99%;1 Boston, MA;42;27;33;25;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;34%;65%;2 Bridgeport, CT;46;28;36;28;Partly sunny;SSW;9;37%;55%;2 Buffalo, NY;34;29;36;35;A little p.m. snow;SSW;8;53%;87%;1 Burlington, VT;38;17;23;14;Partly sunny, colder;ESE;7;53%;22%;2 Caribou, ME;24;15;16;-4;Winds subsiding;W;16;57%;1%;2 Casper, WY;49;34;48;36;Cloudy and windy;SW;28;42%;81%;1 Charleston, SC;59;37;54;37;Plenty of sun;NE;6;47%;1%;3 Charleston, WV;39;21;48;43;Mostly sunny, milder;SW;5;54%;0%;2 Charlotte, NC;59;26;52;34;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;41%;0%;3 Cheyenne, WY;56;42;53;37;Partly sunny, mild;W;12;32%;58%;2 Chicago, IL;33;30;45;39;Breezy and milder;WSW;15;60%;41%;1 Cleveland, OH;33;26;42;39;Not as cold;SW;15;49%;22%;1 Columbia, SC;58;29;51;28;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;46%;1%;3 Columbus, OH;32;19;42;41;Not as cold;SW;12;57%;64%;2 Concord, NH;37;18;26;13;Partly sunny;NW;10;43%;64%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;52;73;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;16;67%;2%;3 Denver, CO;63;38;64;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;SW;6;25%;27%;2 Des Moines, IA;42;29;50;37;Sunshine and mild;S;9;61%;0%;2 Detroit, MI;29;22;38;34;A passing flurry;SW;10;58%;53%;0 Dodge City, KS;59;28;63;41;Clouds and sun, mild;SSW;8;30%;0%;3 Duluth, MN;18;13;28;19;Some snow;SE;5;89%;80%;1 El Paso, TX;67;39;73;45;Partly sunny;W;8;25%;1%;3 Fairbanks, AK;-1;-3;4;-16;Snow;N;4;83%;56%;0 Fargo, ND;23;17;27;25;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;7;88%;64%;2 Grand Junction, CO;41;25;44;36;Showers around;N;7;68%;95%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;26;23;38;35;Not as cold;WSW;10;66%;45%;1 Hartford, CT;44;26;34;24;Mostly sunny;S;9;34%;75%;2 Helena, MT;46;29;41;22;Snow in the morning;SW;9;63%;97%;1 Honolulu, HI;78;69;80;69;Breezy with a shower;ENE;16;57%;66%;4 Houston, TX;70;58;75;64;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;66%;0%;3 Indianapolis, IN;34;24;47;43;Milder;SW;14;61%;1%;1 Jackson, MS;62;35;67;52;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;56%;0%;3 Jacksonville, FL;59;40;62;44;Sunny;NE;8;70%;0%;3 Juneau, AK;19;12;20;7;A little a.m. snow;ENE;2;69%;49%;0 Kansas City, MO;53;41;59;47;Partly sunny, mild;S;10;65%;1%;2 Knoxville, TN;46;22;53;34;Mostly sunny;SW;5;59%;0%;3 Las Vegas, NV;55;45;64;55;Rain and drizzle;SSW;6;41%;96%;1 Lexington, KY;37;21;50;43;Milder with sunshine;SW;10;58%;0%;2 Little Rock, AR;53;33;61;55;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;70%;7%;3 Long Beach, CA;65;54;60;55;Rain, cool;SE;6;82%;100%;1 Los Angeles, CA;67;55;58;54;Rain, cooler;ESE;6;91%;100%;1 Louisville, KY;39;25;53;45;Warmer;SSW;12;50%;1%;2 Madison, WI;27;23;42;29;Ice to rain;SSW;7;56%;82%;1 Memphis, TN;53;36;63;53;Breezy and warmer;S;15;53%;2%;3 Miami, FL;71;55;74;64;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;10;50%;1%;4 Milwaukee, WI;29;25;44;32;Milder;WSW;10;61%;25%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;22;36;28;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;70%;1%;1 Mobile, AL;61;37;61;50;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;53%;0%;3 Montgomery, AL;58;31;56;37;Mostly sunny;S;4;47%;0%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;24;-7;-4;-8;Very windy;WNW;50;70%;13%;2 Nashville, TN;45;24;58;45;Mostly sunny, mild;S;8;50%;0%;3 New Orleans, LA;61;47;69;57;Mostly sunny;S;7;59%;0%;3 New York, NY;47;30;38;34;Partly sunny;S;10;34%;49%;2 Newark, NJ;46;29;38;32;Partly sunny;S;8;36%;49%;2 Norfolk, VA;51;31;42;29;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;43%;1%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;62;42;62;54;Partly sunny, mild;S;10;59%;4%;3 Olympia, WA;49;40;44;37;A couple of showers;S;9;85%;98%;0 Omaha, NE;52;29;53;35;Partly sunny, mild;S;6;48%;1%;2 Orlando, FL;65;47;71;54;Sunny and pleasant;N;6;60%;2%;4 Philadelphia, PA;45;27;39;31;Partly sunny;S;6;42%;9%;2 Phoenix, AZ;71;57;73;56;Cloudy;E;4;30%;25%;1 Pittsburgh, PA;33;23;38;37;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;49%;8%;1 Portland, ME;38;23;27;19;Mostly sunny, colder;W;12;41%;49%;2 Portland, OR;50;41;46;39;A couple of showers;SSW;7;88%;99%;0 Providence, RI;43;26;34;24;Mostly sunny;SW;9;35%;64%;2 Raleigh, NC;55;26;47;31;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;45%;0%;3 Reno, NV;48;39;43;35;Heavy rain and snow;WSW;8;80%;100%;1 Richmond, VA;54;22;43;31;Abundant sunshine;S;5;46%;1%;2 Roswell, NM;77;37;75;45;Partly sunny;SW;4;22%;3%;2 Sacramento, CA;52;50;54;49;Rain in the morning;S;9;92%;99%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;35;31;46;37;Rain\/snow showers;S;18;70%;99%;1 San Antonio, TX;73;52;74;60;Fog, then some sun;S;8;70%;0%;3 San Diego, CA;64;56;62;57;Occasional p.m. rain;SSE;6;83%;100%;1 San Francisco, CA;55;54;56;48;Rain and a t-storm;S;15;95%;98%;1 Savannah, GA;60;37;59;36;Plenty of sun;NE;5;46%;1%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;40;44;37;A couple of showers;S;15;80%;98%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;39;22;42;32;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;0%;2 Spokane, WA;38;36;40;31;A bit of p.m. snow;SSW;12;81%;91%;0 Springfield, IL;37;29;52;42;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;15;66%;1%;2 St. Louis, MO;42;32;58;46;Breezy in the a.m.;S;11;63%;0%;2 Tampa, FL;66;48;69;52;Sunny and beautiful;NNE;5;50%;2%;4 Toledo, OH;31;23;40;34;An afternoon shower;SW;8;54%;58%;1 Tucson, AZ;77;49;75;53;Cloudy and warm;SE;5;33%;4%;2 Tulsa, OK;61;43;62;55;Partly sunny, mild;S;7;65%;7%;3 Vero Beach, FL;68;47;73;57;Sunny and pleasant;NW;9;65%;5%;4 Washington, DC;47;27;42;35;Partly sunny;S;6;40%;2%;2 Wichita, KS;57;36;55;39;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;8;68%;2%;2 Wilmington, DE;45;27;40;32;Partly sunny;S;7;43%;5%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather