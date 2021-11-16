US Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;44;28;48;44;Variable cloudiness;SSE;9;64%;12%;1

Albuquerque, NM;70;40;64;32;Mostly sunny;E;4;23%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;12;1;5;-3;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;66%;6%;1

Asheville, NC;67;39;70;47;Mostly sunny, mild;S;6;63%;12%;3

Atlanta, GA;72;44;73;49;Sunny and warm;SSE;5;55%;8%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;51;39;63;58;Warmer;SSW;11;56%;9%;3

Austin, TX;79;63;82;52;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;58%;27%;4

Baltimore, MD;52;39;62;51;Pleasant and milder;SSW;6;64%;10%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;79;60;79;63;Partial sunshine;SE;7;68%;28%;3

Billings, MT;47;29;40;22;Sunny;SSW;10;31%;1%;2

Birmingham, AL;72;51;71;55;Nice with sunshine;S;6;66%;8%;3

Bismarck, ND;55;27;32;20;Very windy;NW;29;60%;15%;1

Boise, ID;45;25;44;35;Mostly sunny, chilly;ESE;6;45%;3%;2

Boston, MA;50;33;49;43;Partly sunny;S;7;53%;8%;2

Bridgeport, CT;50;30;55;51;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;10%;2

Buffalo, NY;45;35;58;51;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;16;64%;85%;1

Burlington, VT;41;24;44;41;Variable cloudiness;S;9;63%;65%;1

Caribou, ME;36;24;36;27;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;59%;72%;2

Casper, WY;57;21;34;17;Much colder;SW;12;35%;3%;3

Charleston, SC;70;48;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;64%;22%;3

Charleston, WV;63;46;74;58;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;11;60%;18%;3

Charlotte, NC;67;44;74;52;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;54%;9%;3

Cheyenne, WY;62;22;34;19;Partly sunny;WSW;13;35%;4%;3

Chicago, IL;50;48;59;33;Rain and drizzle;WNW;16;77%;76%;1

Cleveland, OH;45;41;65;46;Cloudy and breezy;SSW;18;72%;82%;1

Columbia, SC;74;42;76;51;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;50%;7%;3

Columbus, OH;52;41;66;44;Cloudy and breezy;SSW;15;74%;78%;1

Concord, NH;46;22;46;37;Periods of sun;SSE;4;56%;18%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;63;79;45;Increasingly windy;N;21;55%;7%;3

Denver, CO;71;31;38;24;More clouds than sun;S;7;39%;25%;2

Des Moines, IA;63;41;48;28;Breezy and cooler;WNW;17;43%;5%;2

Detroit, MI;44;36;61;41;Rain and drizzle;W;16;85%;90%;1

Dodge City, KS;70;39;50;22;Breezy and cooler;NNW;21;31%;4%;3

Duluth, MN;41;33;39;27;Breezy;W;14;65%;38%;2

El Paso, TX;80;47;76;42;Mostly sunny, warm;E;7;19%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-3;-9;4;2;A bit of snow;NE;4;80%;85%;0

Fargo, ND;41;30;34;23;A few flurries;WNW;22;76%;68%;1

Grand Junction, CO;58;33;50;22;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;38%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;45;38;56;34;Rain and drizzle;WNW;15;87%;77%;1

Hartford, CT;49;27;51;46;Sun and some clouds;S;5;58%;9%;2

Helena, MT;40;26;38;18;Sunny;SSW;5;37%;3%;2

Honolulu, HI;84;72;85;74;Sun and clouds;NE;8;67%;33%;5

Houston, TX;81;67;82;61;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;62%;28%;4

Indianapolis, IN;56;48;64;39;Rain and drizzle;WNW;15;77%;90%;1

Jackson, MS;79;57;77;60;Clouds and sun, warm;S;11;68%;28%;3

Jacksonville, FL;71;51;76;62;Partly sunny;ESE;8;74%;19%;4

Juneau, AK;39;36;41;28;Rain;S;13;84%;93%;0

Kansas City, MO;72;50;53;32;Cooler;NW;12;40%;15%;2

Knoxville, TN;59;46;74;53;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;7;62%;15%;3

Las Vegas, NV;75;53;72;48;Warm with sunshine;NNW;7;21%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;64;56;69;49;Winds subsiding;SSW;19;68%;62%;2

Little Rock, AR;71;62;73;43;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;65%;78%;1

Long Beach, CA;63;55;68;54;Low clouds may break;ENE;5;72%;1%;2

Los Angeles, CA;67;54;72;52;Low clouds may break;SSW;5;73%;2%;2

Louisville, KY;65;58;69;45;Breezy;SSW;15;70%;93%;1

Madison, WI;48;44;49;29;Cloudy;W;10;65%;14%;1

Memphis, TN;75;60;75;46;Breezy and warm;SSW;14;66%;87%;3

Miami, FL;79;74;81;76;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;13;61%;83%;2

Milwaukee, WI;49;47;55;31;Rain and drizzle;WNW;18;57%;57%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;36;42;25;Increasingly windy;W;19;48%;11%;2

Mobile, AL;73;60;77;62;Lots of sun, nice;SE;7;69%;12%;4

Montgomery, AL;73;47;72;51;Sunshine, pleasant;S;6;63%;5%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;12;5;27;26;Very windy;S;38;54%;56%;1

Nashville, TN;67;56;69;49;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;65%;71%;3

New Orleans, LA;77;62;78;66;Nice with some sun;SE;8;67%;41%;3

New York, NY;49;36;59;54;Not as cool;SSW;7;47%;8%;2

Newark, NJ;50;31;59;47;Partly sunny;SSW;5;51%;10%;2

Norfolk, VA;59;40;72;54;Sunny and warmer;S;6;56%;5%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;78;58;59;37;Windy and cooler;N;24;48%;8%;3

Olympia, WA;49;31;46;33;Partly sunny;NNE;6;71%;27%;2

Omaha, NE;69;41;51;29;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;35%;5%;2

Orlando, FL;77;59;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;E;9;66%;13%;4

Philadelphia, PA;50;31;63;50;Pleasant and warmer;S;5;56%;11%;3

Phoenix, AZ;84;53;80;52;Partly sunny, nice;NE;4;23%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;46;36;69;56;Warmer, morning mist;SSW;12;67%;65%;1

Portland, ME;47;29;45;39;Sunny intervals;S;6;44%;59%;2

Portland, OR;50;38;53;43;High clouds;E;10;59%;27%;2

Providence, RI;50;30;50;44;Sun and some clouds;S;5;53%;7%;2

Raleigh, NC;65;39;74;54;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;55%;7%;3

Reno, NV;59;28;50;33;Partial sunshine;S;6;51%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;59;37;70;54;Sunny and warmer;SSW;6;52%;8%;3

Roswell, NM;85;45;72;31;Not as warm;NE;10;20%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;61;44;64;45;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;73%;1%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;56;29;44;26;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;48%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;83;62;81;56;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;60%;55%;4

San Diego, CA;65;55;65;55;Low clouds may break;S;6;75%;1%;1

San Francisco, CA;64;50;65;49;Mostly sunny;W;6;60%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;72;46;76;58;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;4;69%;18%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;34;47;39;Chilly with some sun;ENE;9;59%;27%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;68;35;42;25;Breezy and cooler;WNW;19;42%;7%;2

Spokane, WA;45;22;40;27;Mostly sunny;N;2;60%;9%;2

Springfield, IL;62;58;62;33;Rain and drizzle;WNW;13;79%;66%;1

St. Louis, MO;72;62;69;37;Rain and drizzle;NW;10;71%;86%;1

Tampa, FL;79;59;82;67;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;65%;5%;4

Toledo, OH;45;38;62;42;Rain and drizzle;NW;14;88%;85%;1

Tucson, AZ;85;50;80;50;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;24%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;78;64;67;36;Cooler in the p.m.;N;10;55%;31%;2

Vero Beach, FL;81;68;83;72;Inc. clouds;ESE;12;64%;29%;3

Washington, DC;55;37;64;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;63%;9%;3

Wichita, KS;72;48;54;28;Windy and cooler;NNW;24;31%;6%;2

Wilmington, DE;51;32;63;50;Warmer;S;7;60%;9%;3

