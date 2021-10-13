US Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;70;59;72;56;Warm with some sun;W;6;77%;17%;2 Albuquerque, NM;60;39;65;38;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;9;33%;0%;5 Anchorage, AK;42;33;39;32;Showers of rain\/snow;S;4;76%;87%;0 Asheville, NC;78;58;80;61;Partly sunny;SE;4;72%;12%;5 Atlanta, GA;81;62;81;63;Partly sunny;SSW;3;73%;12%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;70;64;75;63;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;6;79%;6%;4 Austin, TX;88;71;83;69;A shower and t-storm;S;6;90%;82%;2 Baltimore, MD;76;61;81;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;59%;9%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;88;70;88;72;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;7;74%;54%;3 Billings, MT;45;35;47;34;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;58%;19%;3 Birmingham, AL;84;65;84;65;Humid;SSE;5;65%;6%;5 Bismarck, ND;50;37;50;35;Cloudy and breezy;W;14;72%;17%;1 Boise, ID;49;32;53;36;Mostly sunny, cool;E;7;54%;2%;3 Boston, MA;75;61;76;62;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;69%;41%;3 Bridgeport, CT;71;61;76;58;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;68%;9%;4 Buffalo, NY;70;59;74;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;5;71%;59%;1 Burlington, VT;72;60;71;59;Inc. clouds;ESE;4;82%;44%;2 Caribou, ME;76;56;68;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNE;5;73%;36%;1 Casper, WY;46;20;37;18;Partly sunny, cold;SW;9;77%;8%;4 Charleston, SC;78;64;81;66;Humid;SSW;5;72%;6%;5 Charleston, WV;78;60;83;62;Very warm and humid;SE;3;81%;44%;2 Charlotte, NC;82;62;85;61;Partly sunny;E;4;66%;8%;4 Cheyenne, WY;45;30;39;26;Rain and drizzle;WNW;8;62%;61%;2 Chicago, IL;71;63;67;58;Thunderstorm;NE;6;73%;64%;1 Cleveland, OH;72;63;80;67;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;71%;79%;1 Columbia, SC;84;63;85;64;Partly sunny, humid;N;4;67%;14%;5 Columbus, OH;77;63;86;67;Very warm and humid;S;6;66%;55%;2 Concord, NH;77;57;76;57;Partly sunny, warm;NW;5;72%;38%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;67;81;65;A shower and t-storm;SSE;10;81%;69%;2 Denver, CO;60;35;50;29;Afternoon rain;WNW;7;59%;85%;3 Des Moines, IA;75;45;66;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;54%;66%;4 Detroit, MI;74;64;78;65;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;6;76%;80%;1 Dodge City, KS;65;42;66;40;Plenty of sunshine;N;12;58%;41%;4 Duluth, MN;61;47;52;46;Low clouds;WSW;12;76%;6%;1 El Paso, TX;77;54;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;11;20%;0%;5 Fairbanks, AK;33;25;33;24;Mostly cloudy;NNW;4;68%;39%;0 Fargo, ND;60;46;51;41;Low clouds;WSW;15;77%;17%;1 Grand Junction, CO;50;37;49;30;Rain and drizzle;NE;8;73%;76%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;71;66;69;54;Thunderstorm;W;7;77%;72%;1 Hartford, CT;72;58;77;57;Sunshine and warm;NW;6;70%;14%;2 Helena, MT;47;33;47;34;Breezy with clearing;S;15;47%;20%;2 Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;74;Winds subsiding;ENE;17;56%;74%;5 Houston, TX;90;77;88;76;A shower and t-storm;SSE;9;78%;72%;2 Indianapolis, IN;78;69;81;66;Cloudy;S;7;73%;65%;1 Jackson, MS;88;69;88;72;Mostly cloudy;S;7;68%;23%;4 Jacksonville, FL;83;70;85;69;Partly sunny;ENE;7;65%;5%;5 Juneau, AK;46;43;45;39;Rain;SW;8;90%;94%;0 Kansas City, MO;74;52;70;52;Partly sunny;NNE;5;60%;73%;3 Knoxville, TN;79;62;83;64;Partly sunny, warm;SE;3;73%;18%;3 Las Vegas, NV;67;48;70;50;Sunny, but cool;NNE;6;21%;0%;4 Lexington, KY;78;65;82;67;Periods of sun;S;6;79%;42%;2 Little Rock, AR;87;72;81;69;A t-storm around;SSE;6;76%;74%;2 Long Beach, CA;75;53;77;57;Sunny and nice;SE;5;38%;1%;5 Los Angeles, CA;76;52;79;60;Sunny and nice;NE;5;39%;2%;5 Louisville, KY;77;68;85;69;Mostly cloudy;S;6;69%;44%;1 Madison, WI;67;56;66;47;Turning sunny;W;7;55%;33%;3 Memphis, TN;86;71;85;71;Humid;S;9;65%;44%;2 Miami, FL;87;77;86;76;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;74%;55%;5 Milwaukee, WI;68;61;70;53;Partly sunny;W;9;60%;39%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;63;46;60;43;Partly sunny;WSW;12;58%;9%;3 Mobile, AL;86;70;87;72;Humid;S;6;69%;27%;4 Montgomery, AL;83;62;81;63;Partly sunny, humid;SE;4;69%;8%;5 Mt. Washington, NH;57;46;50;45;A stray shower;NE;14;94%;56%;1 Nashville, TN;84;66;86;67;Partly sunny;S;6;68%;29%;3 New Orleans, LA;88;76;86;75;Humid with a shower;SE;8;73%;59%;2 New York, NY;72;63;77;64;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;63%;7%;4 Newark, NJ;72;61;78;60;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;63%;7%;4 Norfolk, VA;76;63;80;62;Humid with some sun;N;5;69%;5%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;74;61;76;55;A t-storm around;S;10;85%;66%;3 Olympia, WA;55;44;57;48;Rain and drizzle;S;9;87%;67%;1 Omaha, NE;71;42;65;45;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;53%;48%;4 Orlando, FL;88;73;89;71;A morning shower;NE;7;71%;49%;5 Philadelphia, PA;74;62;80;64;Warm with sunshine;NW;6;64%;7%;4 Phoenix, AZ;75;52;79;56;Sunny, but cool;N;5;26%;0%;5 Pittsburgh, PA;75;55;80;65;Inc. clouds;S;4;68%;49%;3 Portland, ME;69;55;71;58;Partly sunny, warm;NE;5;83%;41%;2 Portland, OR;54;47;59;46;A couple of showers;SSE;6;79%;67%;1 Providence, RI;74;59;77;60;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;66%;26%;3 Raleigh, NC;81;60;82;59;Partly sunny;NNE;4;69%;8%;4 Reno, NV;58;31;55;31;Sunny, but cold;SSE;5;39%;0%;4 Richmond, VA;76;60;80;58;Partly sunny;NNW;5;70%;7%;4 Roswell, NM;78;43;80;46;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;26%;3%;5 Sacramento, CA;69;48;76;46;Sunny and nice;WNW;7;32%;2%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;49;38;46;34;Rain\/snow showers;SE;9;65%;70%;2 San Antonio, TX;89;72;88;71;A shower and t-storm;ESE;6;82%;85%;3 San Diego, CA;72;55;73;58;Cool with sunshine;N;6;51%;0%;5 San Francisco, CA;61;51;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;48%;2%;4 Savannah, GA;82;61;85;64;Partly sunny, humid;SW;2;71%;4%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;46;55;50;An afternoon shower;S;10;88%;55%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;66;40;58;38;Mostly sunny;W;12;57%;7%;3 Spokane, WA;45;32;50;42;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;75%;40%;1 Springfield, IL;76;61;68;55;Thunderstorm;N;5;83%;81%;1 St. Louis, MO;83;67;72;60;A shower and t-storm;WNW;6;85%;89%;1 Tampa, FL;91;74;92;74;Very warm and humid;ENE;5;67%;32%;6 Toledo, OH;75;62;80;62;A t-storm around;N;5;78%;80%;1 Tucson, AZ;76;47;77;49;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;23%;0%;5 Tulsa, OK;77;62;77;61;A stray a.m. t-storm;SSE;6;85%;83%;1 Vero Beach, FL;89;74;89;73;Partly sunny, humid;NE;8;70%;69%;6 Washington, DC;76;61;82;61;Partly sunny, warm;NW;6;61%;8%;4 Wichita, KS;68;49;71;48;Partly sunny;NNE;8;76%;74%;4 Wilmington, DE;74;61;79;60;Sunshine and warm;NW;7;67%;6%;4