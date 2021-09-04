US Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;77;56;71;59;A p.m. shower or two;S;8;80%;84%;2 Albuquerque, NM;85;64;88;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;47%;0%;8 Anchorage, AK;60;52;60;52;A few showers;SSE;4;79%;85%;1 Asheville, NC;79;58;82;63;Mostly cloudy;W;5;62%;32%;6 Atlanta, GA;83;60;86;68;Mostly sunny;SW;5;48%;8%;8 Atlantic City, NJ;75;69;78;72;More humid;SSW;13;69%;60%;3 Austin, TX;99;76;99;77;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;3;48%;17%;9 Baltimore, MD;79;65;80;68;An afternoon shower;SW;6;64%;59%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;92;72;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;68%;73%;9 Billings, MT;82;54;89;59;Hazy sun;SW;10;22%;3%;5 Birmingham, AL;84;66;87;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;51%;27%;8 Bismarck, ND;79;50;83;57;Partly sunny;SSE;5;48%;2%;5 Boise, ID;89;58;93;58;Hazy and smoky;ENE;5;15%;0%;6 Boston, MA;80;61;77;69;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;65%;61%;6 Bridgeport, CT;77;63;75;68;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;71%;42%;2 Buffalo, NY;78;68;78;65;A couple of showers;SW;11;67%;86%;2 Burlington, VT;76;60;73;62;A few showers;S;12;70%;85%;2 Caribou, ME;63;41;66;57;Sun and some clouds;SSE;6;66%;87%;4 Casper, WY;80;45;85;50;Hazy sunshine;SSW;11;20%;4%;6 Charleston, SC;82;68;83;72;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;60%;7%;8 Charleston, WV;82;66;72;65;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;6;88%;83%;2 Charlotte, NC;85;60;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;54%;11%;8 Cheyenne, WY;81;52;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;15%;2%;7 Chicago, IL;75;63;81;64;Partly sunny;WSW;7;52%;14%;6 Cleveland, OH;79;68;77;65;A stray shower;SW;11;71%;55%;2 Columbia, SC;86;61;87;66;Partly sunny;S;5;53%;6%;8 Columbus, OH;80;68;78;56;A couple of showers;WNW;6;72%;63%;2 Concord, NH;78;51;75;61;A shower in the p.m.;S;6;71%;81%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;80;90;74;A t-storm around;N;10;58%;71%;8 Denver, CO;85;55;86;57;Sunshine;SSW;6;23%;2%;7 Des Moines, IA;77;58;82;60;Sunshine, pleasant;W;8;57%;6%;6 Detroit, MI;78;66;80;60;Nice with some sun;W;8;57%;58%;5 Dodge City, KS;82;59;85;62;Sunny and delightful;S;9;63%;4%;7 Duluth, MN;78;55;69;49;Partly sunny;WNW;10;64%;6%;5 El Paso, TX;93;74;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;8;48%;46%;9 Fairbanks, AK;64;48;61;42;Cloudy;SW;5;68%;72%;1 Fargo, ND;77;51;72;54;Partly sunny;SE;7;69%;0%;5 Grand Junction, CO;85;54;87;57;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;25%;0%;7 Grand Rapids, MI;74;61;79;57;Partly sunny;WSW;9;64%;30%;6 Hartford, CT;77;59;72;66;An afternoon shower;S;6;77%;76%;3 Helena, MT;83;51;89;55;Hazy sun and warm;WSW;7;24%;0%;5 Honolulu, HI;85;75;86;73;A shower or two;ENE;13;51%;60%;11 Houston, TX;96;77;97;78;A t-storm around;S;5;62%;64%;9 Indianapolis, IN;72;69;80;62;Pleasant and warmer;WNW;6;67%;16%;3 Jackson, MS;91;72;92;74;A t-storm around;WSW;5;67%;74%;8 Jacksonville, FL;86;72;86;72;A passing shower;SE;7;69%;60%;9 Juneau, AK;61;52;57;52;Periods of rain;S;8;92%;95%;1 Kansas City, MO;76;61;82;66;Mostly sunny;SW;4;64%;4%;7 Knoxville, TN;83;63;83;69;Mostly cloudy;W;6;67%;67%;4 Las Vegas, NV;99;79;103;82;Sunny and hot;NW;6;10%;0%;8 Lexington, KY;81;67;72;57;Thunderstorms;W;6;93%;75%;2 Little Rock, AR;97;76;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;72%;61%;7 Long Beach, CA;91;65;88;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;44%;0%;8 Los Angeles, CA;92;69;94;68;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;37%;0%;8 Louisville, KY;83;71;79;58;A couple of showers;NNW;5;78%;72%;2 Madison, WI;70;54;78;53;Partly sunny;NW;7;58%;17%;6 Memphis, TN;91;73;87;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;67%;73%;6 Miami, FL;87;76;88;77;A t-storm or two;SW;6;76%;77%;10 Milwaukee, WI;76;60;81;60;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;12;50%;19%;6 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;57;75;53;Partly sunny;WNW;10;57%;2%;5 Mobile, AL;87;75;89;75;A t-storm around;SSW;6;68%;48%;9 Montgomery, AL;85;64;84;69;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;59%;27%;9 Mt. Washington, NH;46;42;50;44;Increasingly windy;SSW;25;90%;82%;2 Nashville, TN;87;70;81;64;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;75%;75%;3 New Orleans, LA;90;77;90;77;Humid;S;6;63%;21%;9 New York, NY;76;65;76;68;An afternoon shower;S;10;68%;69%;2 Newark, NJ;79;62;75;68;An afternoon shower;SSW;10;73%;68%;2 Norfolk, VA;80;63;86;69;Partly sunny;S;8;59%;30%;7 Oklahoma City, OK;95;70;86;61;A t-storm or two;NNE;8;81%;63%;4 Olympia, WA;78;57;76;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;70%;11%;3 Omaha, NE;79;60;82;63;Clouds and sun;SW;8;66%;44%;6 Orlando, FL;92;74;91;75;A t-storm around;SE;5;66%;64%;9 Philadelphia, PA;78;62;79;69;An afternoon shower;SSW;7;68%;65%;2 Phoenix, AZ;103;80;104;81;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;30%;2%;8 Pittsburgh, PA;78;64;74;59;A couple of showers;WSW;6;79%;74%;2 Portland, ME;74;54;70;63;Increasing clouds;S;7;69%;62%;4 Portland, OR;84;59;82;57;Mostly sunny;N;5;60%;6%;5 Providence, RI;79;59;74;68;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;72%;63%;3 Raleigh, NC;83;62;88;67;Clouds and sunshine;S;7;56%;15%;8 Reno, NV;90;53;92;54;Dimmed sunshine;W;4;19%;0%;7 Richmond, VA;80;64;85;69;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;55%;76%;4 Roswell, NM;94;67;84;65;A t-storm around;SE;7;65%;48%;7 Sacramento, CA;93;59;96;61;Sunny and very warm;SSW;4;31%;2%;7 Salt Lake City, UT;86;59;91;62;Hazy sunshine;ESE;7;19%;0%;7 San Antonio, TX;100;75;98;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;49%;9%;9 San Diego, CA;81;69;80;70;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;63%;0%;8 San Francisco, CA;72;58;74;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;55%;3%;7 Savannah, GA;86;67;88;70;Partly sunny;S;3;62%;31%;8 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;61;75;56;Partly sunny;N;7;68%;10%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;79;56;81;54;Mostly sunny;N;8;56%;3%;6 Spokane, WA;83;57;86;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;31%;2%;5 Springfield, IL;75;61;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;6;65%;5%;7 St. Louis, MO;78;66;78;61;Partly sunny;W;6;73%;14%;7 Tampa, FL;89;75;88;77;An afternoon shower;W;5;75%;45%;8 Toledo, OH;80;63;80;58;Partly sunny, nice;W;6;64%;16%;6 Tucson, AZ;98;76;96;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;44%;56%;8 Tulsa, OK;96;71;88;62;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;7;73%;27%;5 Vero Beach, FL;90;73;90;75;A t-storm around;SW;6;74%;55%;9 Washington, DC;79;65;81;68;An afternoon shower;SSW;6;58%;75%;2 Wichita, KS;79;59;82;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;71%;2%;7 Wilmington, DE;77;62;79;69;An afternoon shower;SSW;8;66%;64%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather