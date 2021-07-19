US Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;78;62;85;63;A t-storm around;SSW;6;66%;65%;8 Albuquerque, NM;90;70;88;69;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;42%;63%;8 Anchorage, AK;69;56;66;55;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;8;71%;77%;3 Asheville, NC;76;65;72;63;A shower and t-storm;ESE;4;80%;71%;7 Atlanta, GA;79;70;77;70;A shower and t-storm;E;5;83%;86%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;84;72;84;76;Mostly sunny;SW;7;58%;14%;10 Austin, TX;95;74;89;72;A thunderstorm;NNE;4;67%;71%;9 Baltimore, MD;89;69;92;72;Mostly sunny;SW;4;50%;16%;10 Baton Rouge, LA;88;73;82;73;Thunderstorms;S;6;83%;87%;3 Billings, MT;109;77;96;71;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;30%;28%;9 Birmingham, AL;80;71;81;70;A shower and t-storm;WSW;5;81%;84%;4 Bismarck, ND;103;73;102;77;Very hot;SSE;9;34%;12%;9 Boise, ID;97;72;97;71;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;39%;45%;10 Boston, MA;73;68;87;73;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;6;55%;32%;10 Bridgeport, CT;82;69;88;71;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;6;54%;29%;10 Buffalo, NY;78;69;82;64;A t-storm or two;WNW;10;64%;84%;10 Burlington, VT;79;66;81;63;A t-storm or two;ENE;7;76%;89%;5 Caribou, ME;82;61;79;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;6;66%;77%;5 Casper, WY;97;60;94;61;A t-storm around;SSW;9;29%;49%;10 Charleston, SC;85;73;84;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;78%;76%;4 Charleston, WV;87;62;89;66;Partly sunny;SSW;4;63%;10%;11 Charlotte, NC;78;69;80;70;A p.m. t-storm;W;4;72%;79%;8 Cheyenne, WY;89;58;89;64;Mostly sunny;W;11;39%;41%;11 Chicago, IL;80;68;87;68;Mostly sunny;N;5;51%;42%;10 Cleveland, OH;81;71;83;69;Mostly sunny, humid;NNW;8;67%;57%;10 Columbia, SC;83;71;79;71;A p.m. t-storm;NE;4;85%;80%;4 Columbus, OH;86;67;89;69;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;6;58%;39%;10 Concord, NH;74;61;86;64;A t-storm around;SW;5;67%;64%;9 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;74;88;73;A t-storm around;ESE;11;65%;45%;7 Denver, CO;95;64;95;68;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;33%;34%;10 Des Moines, IA;85;66;88;67;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;57%;4%;10 Detroit, MI;88;68;89;60;A t-storm around;N;7;58%;64%;10 Dodge City, KS;87;61;87;63;Partly sunny;SE;8;54%;0%;11 Duluth, MN;86;60;65;55;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;11;90%;35%;9 El Paso, TX;89;74;93;73;A t-storm or two;ESE;8;38%;62%;12 Fairbanks, AK;81;58;85;56;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;4;45%;42%;4 Fargo, ND;88;70;93;71;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;54%;33%;9 Grand Junction, CO;99;73;94;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;34%;56%;10 Grand Rapids, MI;86;62;85;63;Partly sunny;NNE;9;64%;41%;10 Hartford, CT;78;66;88;68;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;5;59%;45%;10 Helena, MT;94;67;92;65;Partly sunny;WSW;6;40%;22%;9 Honolulu, HI;86;76;86;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;18;54%;69%;13 Houston, TX;93;76;84;76;A shower and t-storm;E;5;73%;81%;7 Indianapolis, IN;86;64;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;60%;12%;10 Jackson, MS;84;71;82;71;Thunderstorms;SE;3;87%;82%;3 Jacksonville, FL;89;76;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;71%;63%;7 Juneau, AK;70;52;68;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;68%;59%;3 Kansas City, MO;85;67;87;69;Sunshine and humid;SSE;4;61%;5%;10 Knoxville, TN;82;68;78;68;A shower and t-storm;ENE;4;81%;68%;7 Las Vegas, NV;100;91;107;90;Sunny intervals;ESE;7;24%;23%;10 Lexington, KY;84;65;86;67;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;67%;12%;11 Little Rock, AR;82;70;88;70;Variable cloudiness;NE;8;62%;36%;6 Long Beach, CA;87;68;84;68;Partly sunny;S;7;58%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;87;68;91;70;Partly sunny;S;7;48%;0%;10 Louisville, KY;88;67;89;68;Sunshine and nice;N;6;58%;11%;11 Madison, WI;84;65;88;62;Partial sunshine;ENE;7;56%;42%;9 Memphis, TN;85;71;87;71;A shower and t-storm;NE;10;71%;67%;4 Miami, FL;88;81;87;81;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;73%;72%;12 Milwaukee, WI;87;68;85;63;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;9;62%;13%;10 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;71;91;70;A t-storm around;E;7;54%;64%;9 Mobile, AL;87;74;84;76;A thunderstorm;S;7;76%;75%;3 Montgomery, AL;80;69;80;69;Thunderstorms;SW;5;83%;86%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;55;50;58;48;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;19;92%;77%;3 Nashville, TN;85;69;88;67;A thunderstorm;ENE;6;66%;59%;9 New Orleans, LA;89;78;83;77;A thunderstorm;SSW;7;72%;85%;4 New York, NY;81;70;88;73;Partly sunny;SW;6;53%;27%;10 Newark, NJ;85;70;90;72;Partly sunny;WSW;6;49%;28%;10 Norfolk, VA;79;71;86;73;Warmer;SSW;5;63%;9%;8 Oklahoma City, OK;86;66;86;65;Partly sunny;ENE;7;63%;25%;11 Olympia, WA;80;54;75;49;Partly sunny;SW;7;61%;4%;8 Omaha, NE;87;65;87;68;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;4;61%;3%;10 Orlando, FL;92;76;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;70%;63%;11 Philadelphia, PA;88;71;90;73;Mostly sunny;SW;6;49%;24%;10 Phoenix, AZ;103;88;107;89;A p.m. thunderstorm;SW;6;38%;56%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;89;66;Mostly sunny;W;4;62%;55%;10 Portland, ME;73;63;80;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;7;69%;58%;8 Portland, OR;87;60;79;56;Partly sunny;NNW;6;51%;4%;8 Providence, RI;76;67;88;70;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;58%;27%;10 Raleigh, NC;74;68;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;70%;71%;7 Reno, NV;88;65;91;63;Hazy sun;W;8;27%;0%;11 Richmond, VA;83;63;90;71;Partly sunny;SW;4;56%;3%;11 Roswell, NM;89;69;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;61%;55%;12 Sacramento, CA;95;61;95;56;Hazy sun, seasonable;S;7;38%;0%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;96;73;95;74;Partly sunny;SE;7;35%;11%;10 San Antonio, TX;96;78;91;75;Humid;NE;6;56%;30%;10 San Diego, CA;78;68;78;67;Some sun;WNW;7;67%;0%;10 San Francisco, CA;67;58;69;57;Clouds break;WSW;13;59%;0%;10 Savannah, GA;86;72;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;79%;78%;4 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;57;74;54;Some sun;NE;8;65%;4%;8 Sioux Falls, SD;85;63;89;68;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;52%;7%;9 Spokane, WA;93;68;91;63;Hazy and very warm;SSW;8;30%;15%;9 Springfield, IL;83;65;85;65;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;4;65%;7%;10 St. Louis, MO;86;67;88;68;Sunshine, pleasant;N;7;58%;6%;11 Tampa, FL;89;76;90;77;A t-storm around;WSW;6;73%;55%;12 Toledo, OH;84;67;87;63;Mostly sunny;N;4;59%;27%;10 Tucson, AZ;95;78;99;80;A p.m. thunderstorm;WSW;6;49%;72%;10 Tulsa, OK;87;67;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;61%;25%;11 Vero Beach, FL;91;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;76%;78%;11 Washington, DC;89;68;91;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;50%;8%;10 Wichita, KS;84;62;85;65;Partly sunny;SE;6;64%;1%;7 Wilmington, DE;88;69;90;73;Mostly sunny;SW;6;53%;21%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather