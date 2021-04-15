US Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;53;38;46;38;Rain and snow;NNW;8;67%;84%;1 Albuquerque, NM;73;42;64;37;Increasing clouds;E;8;21%;17%;10 Anchorage, AK;44;31;43;30;Mostly sunny;N;3;62%;0%;4 Asheville, NC;61;40;62;43;Partly sunny;NNW;8;42%;22%;9 Atlanta, GA;71;47;68;51;Nice with some sun;NW;5;44%;42%;9 Atlantic City, NJ;57;44;57;45;A shower or two;WNW;18;49%;64%;3 Austin, TX;69;65;83;55;Spotty showers;N;4;74%;72%;2 Baltimore, MD;65;42;58;43;Cooler;WNW;13;51%;34%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;74;62;67;63;Rain and a t-storm;SE;8;85%;84%;2 Billings, MT;35;32;46;30;An afternoon shower;WNW;8;64%;41%;2 Birmingham, AL;71;50;68;55;Inc. clouds;S;5;45%;66%;9 Bismarck, ND;41;29;44;22;A flurry;NNW;9;70%;55%;3 Boise, ID;64;40;64;39;Partly sunny;NNE;6;39%;2%;7 Boston, MA;52;42;44;38;Heavy rain, cooler;N;18;79%;93%;1 Bridgeport, CT;51;41;50;39;A little rain;NW;17;58%;79%;2 Buffalo, NY;44;38;45;40;A little rain;WSW;10;78%;82%;2 Burlington, VT;55;38;47;39;Periods of rain;N;9;75%;88%;1 Caribou, ME;63;32;51;34;Cooler;ENE;13;49%;60%;3 Casper, WY;30;24;35;23;A bit of snow, cold;NNE;11;72%;86%;2 Charleston, SC;76;57;66;55;Partly sunny;SSE;8;45%;25%;9 Charleston, WV;54;36;59;38;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;57%;14%;3 Charlotte, NC;72;46;68;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;37%;14%;9 Cheyenne, WY;30;21;32;22;A bit of snow, cold;NNW;13;84%;87%;2 Chicago, IL;50;39;48;38;Periods of sun;NNE;9;61%;9%;4 Cleveland, OH;48;44;52;44;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;14;62%;42%;2 Columbia, SC;74;48;70;51;Partly sunny;SSW;4;37%;14%;9 Columbus, OH;49;37;57;39;Clouds and sun;NW;9;55%;7%;4 Concord, NH;52;35;38;34;Snow, then rain;NNE;16;87%;88%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;58;65;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;11;82%;72%;2 Denver, CO;43;27;37;27;A little a.m. snow;N;8;80%;84%;2 Des Moines, IA;51;39;55;42;An afternoon shower;WNW;8;56%;74%;2 Detroit, MI;50;36;57;37;Pleasant and warmer;NE;9;58%;29%;2 Dodge City, KS;47;36;40;31;A little a.m. rain;NNW;18;96%;73%;2 Duluth, MN;50;33;50;32;Rather cloudy;NE;6;53%;16%;5 El Paso, TX;84;59;76;50;Partly sunny;S;8;12%;11%;7 Fairbanks, AK;44;26;40;29;Partly sunny;NNE;3;58%;2%;3 Fargo, ND;41;30;45;26;Cloudy and chilly;NNW;10;83%;38%;2 Grand Junction, CO;48;31;56;32;Clouds and sun;NW;7;37%;19%;5 Grand Rapids, MI;45;31;55;31;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;9;62%;10%;4 Hartford, CT;51;37;43;38;Breezy with rain;NW;14;76%;88%;2 Helena, MT;47;28;53;28;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;9;45%;2%;6 Honolulu, HI;82;67;82;67;Sun and some clouds;NE;5;50%;44%;11 Houston, TX;70;67;74;63;A shower and t-storm;NW;7;88%;84%;2 Indianapolis, IN;56;38;62;40;Increasing clouds;N;6;50%;17%;6 Jackson, MS;73;54;66;56;Cooler with rain;E;7;64%;95%;2 Jacksonville, FL;81;64;72;61;Inc. clouds;NNE;8;64%;71%;8 Juneau, AK;48;39;55;40;Mostly sunny;E;6;60%;11%;4 Kansas City, MO;59;43;50;41;A little rain;NW;7;70%;88%;2 Knoxville, TN;64;37;65;42;Periods of sun;ENE;4;47%;22%;6 Las Vegas, NV;75;55;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;16%;0%;9 Lexington, KY;54;35;59;42;Partly sunny;NNE;6;61%;30%;6 Little Rock, AR;67;49;55;48;Cooler with rain;NE;7;72%;96%;3 Long Beach, CA;67;53;68;54;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;1%;8 Los Angeles, CA;68;54;73;55;Partly sunny;SSE;6;48%;2%;8 Louisville, KY;60;38;65;45;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;51%;30%;3 Madison, WI;49;35;55;34;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;52%;6%;4 Memphis, TN;66;49;64;50;An afternoon shower;NNE;7;47%;84%;5 Miami, FL;82;70;85;71;Mostly sunny;SW;9;62%;6%;11 Milwaukee, WI;53;37;50;37;Partly sunny;NNE;9;60%;7%;4 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;37;56;37;Cloudy and warmer;NNW;9;51%;22%;2 Mobile, AL;71;59;65;60;Clearing, a shower;ESE;7;75%;89%;4 Montgomery, AL;71;53;66;54;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;56%;77%;5 Mt. 