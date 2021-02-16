US Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;37;16;26;15;Colder;WNW;12;41%;4%;3 Albuquerque, NM;39;18;37;18;Very cold;NNE;7;58%;26%;3 Anchorage, AK;30;24;32;24;Cloudy with flurries;ESE;4;79%;82%;0 Asheville, NC;36;17;41;33;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;53%;73%;4 Atlanta, GA;29;22;49;38;Partly sunny;E;6;46%;83%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;52;27;34;32;Colder;NNE;11;40%;56%;4 Austin, TX;27;22;35;23;Heavy ice;N;5;88%;81%;1 Baltimore, MD;49;23;35;27;Mostly sunny, colder;NE;7;43%;71%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;31;23;47;35;Cold, afternoon rain;NNW;12;92%;97%;1 Billings, MT;26;16;23;6;Cold with flurries;WSW;7;79%;82%;1 Birmingham, AL;28;20;51;38;Becoming cloudy;E;8;43%;85%;3 Bismarck, ND;10;-4;14;1;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;67%;21%;1 Boise, ID;40;25;37;17;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;6;74%;10%;3 Boston, MA;43;24;30;22;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;12;36%;4%;3 Bridgeport, CT;47;22;33;24;Mostly sunny, colder;N;8;35%;7%;3 Buffalo, NY;24;5;21;13;Cold;ESE;7;68%;57%;3 Burlington, VT;35;9;21;7;Colder;E;7;48%;0%;3 Caribou, ME;21;14;23;-1;Turning sunny;W;11;59%;22%;2 Casper, WY;33;13;25;5;Cold with flurries;N;6;75%;66%;1 Charleston, SC;66;33;51;46;Cooler;ENE;8;71%;81%;4 Charleston, WV;26;17;31;28;Very cold;E;6;66%;83%;2 Charlotte, NC;48;25;46;34;Partly sunny;ENE;6;45%;69%;4 Cheyenne, WY;35;12;23;3;A little a.m. snow;ENE;7;81%;92%;1 Chicago, IL;20;1;21;15;Cloudy and very cold;E;5;67%;68%;1 Cleveland, OH;22;7;21;19;Very cold;ENE;5;69%;63%;3 Columbia, SC;51;29;48;40;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;54%;69%;4 Columbus, OH;20;3;23;21;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;5;72%;91%;1 Concord, NH;34;17;27;10;Colder;NW;12;43%;3%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;20;16;27;20;Heavy snow and sleet;NNE;10;89%;77%;1 Denver, CO;45;14;29;13;A little p.m. snow;ESE;5;77%;83%;2 Des Moines, IA;4;-6;14;3;Cloudy and cold;ESE;8;69%;42%;1 Detroit, MI;20;-8;20;13;Very cold;ENE;4;73%;57%;3 Dodge City, KS;10;-2;20;3;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;77%;5%;1 Duluth, MN;15;-11;14;3;Very cold;NE;5;71%;43%;2 El Paso, TX;45;33;53;29;Breezy;N;15;39%;27%;4 Fairbanks, AK;12;-2;18;-1;Decreasing clouds;W;4;72%;39%;1 Fargo, ND;5;-6;10;-1;Partly sunny;SE;7;59%;20%;1 Grand Junction, CO;39;25;37;17;A little a.m. snow;NW;5;66%;65%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;18;-3;25;13;Quite cold;E;6;65%;60%;2 Hartford, CT;43;23;31;22;Sunny and colder;NW;9;34%;7%;3 Helena, MT;27;19;26;7;A little a.m. snow;W;6;70%;85%;1 Honolulu, HI;82;71;81;71;Cloudy;ENE;11;63%;67%;3 Houston, TX;32;28;39;31;Rain, very cold;NNW;7;96%;78%;1 Indianapolis, IN;20;-1;21;17;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;6;76%;85%;1 Jackson, MS;27;18;36;32;Afternoon rain, cold;NE;9;72%;98%;2 Jacksonville, FL;66;43;56;52;Showers, mainly late;ENE;9;86%;85%;1 Juneau, AK;30;27;37;32;A snow shower;E;11;79%;82%;0 Kansas City, MO;10;2;22;8;A bit of snow, cold;E;5;74%;60%;1 Knoxville, TN;30;20;41;32;Not as cold;NNE;5;55%;86%;3 Las Vegas, NV;64;44;58;40;Sunny and cool;NNW;12;18%;0%;4 Lexington, KY;17;10;26;22;A bit of p.m. snow;E;9;78%;90%;1 Little Rock, AR;20;13;23;21;Snow, some heavy;N;8;81%;94%;1 Long Beach, CA;68;49;68;48;Sunny;NNE;7;42%;0%;4 Los Angeles, CA;70;50;70;48;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;39%;2%;4 Louisville, KY;19;8;28;23;A bit of snow;ENE;7;67%;88%;1 Madison, WI;16;-10;19;3;A little p.m. snow;ENE;5;76%;72%;2 Memphis, TN;17;12;27;24;Very cold with snow;NE;8;78%;95%;1 Miami, FL;79;75;81;77;A shower or two;ESE;11;72%;62%;3 Milwaukee, WI;22;5;23;16;Cloudy and very cold;WNW;4;58%;67%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;11;-4;11;4;A little snow, cold;S;8;66%;63%;1 Mobile, AL;39;27;55;47;Mainly cloudy, cool;SE;9;63%;74%;1 Montgomery, AL;33;26;52;43;Partly sunny;ESE;8;46%;66%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;31;-3;1;-1;Very windy;NW;57;63%;0%;3 Nashville, TN;20;14;33;28;Cloudy and cold;ENE;6;63%;84%;1 New Orleans, LA;35;35;58;45;Rain and drizzle;WNW;17;73%;90%;1 New York, NY;51;23;32;26;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;10;36%;9%;3 Newark, NJ;49;21;33;25;Sunshine and colder;NNW;9;37%;11%;3 Norfolk, VA;67;28;35;32;Colder with sunshine;ENE;8;49%;75%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;10;9;23;9;Some morning snow;N;7;82%;66%;1 Olympia, WA;48;33;47;33;Mostly cloudy;SSE;2;75%;44%;1 Omaha, NE;3;-4;13;1;Cloudy and cold;SSE;8;72%;30%;1 Orlando, FL;75;57;76;68;Showers, mainly late;E;6;79%;92%;1 Philadelphia, PA;50;22;32;26;Mostly sunny, colder;NE;8;35%;57%;3 Phoenix, AZ;69;43;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;24%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;30;11;25;24;Quite cold;E;4;57%;62%;2 Portland, ME;35;19;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;NW;11;41%;3%;3 Portland, OR;47;36;47;36;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;5;76%;64%;1 Providence, RI;52;23;33;23;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;9;37%;5%;3 Raleigh, NC;61;25;44;33;Periods of sun;ENE;7;52%;67%;4 Reno, NV;45;23;41;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;6;39%;4%;4 Richmond, VA;50;23;39;27;Mostly sunny, cold;E;5;40%;77%;4 Roswell, NM;35;22;40;23;Clouds and sun, cold;E;6;69%;15%;5 Sacramento, CA;62;40;62;35;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;52%;3%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;37;29;35;23;A little snow;ESE;9;69%;71%;2 San Antonio, TX;31;23;43;23;A bit of ice;NNE;5;90%;81%;1 San Diego, CA;64;50;64;48;Plenty of sun;NE;7;61%;0%;4 San Francisco, CA;59;44;62;46;Partly sunny;WSW;8;55%;1%;4 Savannah, GA;63;33;52;48;Brief p.m. showers;NE;7;65%;82%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;36;47;36;Cloudy and chilly;SE;5;74%;44%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;1;-3;9;-3;Mostly cloudy, cold;S;9;75%;30%;1 Spokane, WA;31;25;34;20;Cloudy and chilly;SSE;3;76%;16%;1 Springfield, IL;11;-4;17;8;A bit of snow;NE;7;87%;61%;1 St. Louis, MO;16;0;20;11;Frigid with snow;NNE;7;79%;85%;1 Tampa, FL;66;54;75;69;A shower and t-storm;ESE;6;81%;83%;2 Toledo, OH;18;-5;18;13;Bitterly cold;NE;1;73%;58%;3 Tucson, AZ;62;38;62;34;Sunshine, but cool;WNW;11;30%;0%;5 Tulsa, OK;15;12;25;11;Some morning snow;N;6;75%;68%;1 Vero Beach, FL;78;62;81;69;A thunderstorm;SSE;8;81%;64%;2 Washington, DC;46;25;36;29;Mostly sunny, colder;E;7;38%;68%;4 Wichita, KS;11;5;20;5;A bit of a.m. snow;N;5;72%;56%;1 Wilmington, DE;49;24;33;28;Lots of sun, colder;NE;9;36%;55%;3