US Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;36;23;30;14;Morning snow showers;NW;14;62%;66%;1 Albuquerque, NM;40;30;48;33;Milder with some sun;E;4;47%;33%;3 Anchorage, AK;30;24;32;26;Mostly cloudy;ESE;4;78%;28%;0 Asheville, NC;50;34;46;30;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;12;40%;58%;3 Atlanta, GA;59;40;54;41;Partly sunny;W;9;42%;60%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;47;34;43;24;Winds subsiding;WNW;19;56%;13%;3 Austin, TX;64;46;57;53;A little rain;WNW;3;78%;75%;1 Baltimore, MD;48;30;43;24;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;44%;3%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;74;50;69;57;Partly sunny;S;5;70%;26%;4 Billings, MT;41;33;47;24;Partly sunny, milder;W;13;32%;3%;2 Birmingham, AL;53;39;52;44;Partly sunny;SSW;6;49%;66%;3 Bismarck, ND;26;24;45;23;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;16;50%;7%;2 Boise, ID;43;21;40;24;Mostly sunny;E;6;50%;3%;2 Boston, MA;39;29;36;22;Increasingly windy;NW;22;50%;6%;1 Bridgeport, CT;41;28;36;18;A snow shower;WNW;20;55%;56%;1 Buffalo, NY;33;24;26;25;A little snow;SSW;19;66%;87%;1 Burlington, VT;27;22;25;9;Breezy;NW;14;70%;54%;1 Caribou, ME;16;2;15;-1;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;60%;24%;2 Casper, WY;32;22;40;21;Mostly sunny, windy;SW;26;43%;2%;2 Charleston, SC;60;45;64;40;A morning shower;WNW;8;50%;40%;3 Charleston, WV;43;32;39;28;A snow shower;SSW;7;59%;57%;2 Charlotte, NC;56;40;55;33;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;15;39%;4%;3 Cheyenne, WY;33;22;50;29;Winds subsiding;W;22;31%;2%;3 Chicago, IL;28;15;32;30;Windy in the p.m.;SW;16;64%;2%;2 Cleveland, OH;35;27;30;28;A snow shower;SSW;17;64%;72%;1 Columbia, SC;62;43;60;36;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;43%;6%;3 Columbus, OH;36;22;29;22;A snow shower;SSW;9;66%;57%;2 Concord, NH;34;24;34;14;Breezy;NW;15;52%;11%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;56;44;50;47;Rain and drizzle;SSW;5;62%;84%;1 Denver, CO;41;28;56;34;Partly sunny;SSW;7;28%;4%;3 Des Moines, IA;36;16;43;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;17;67%;2%;2 Detroit, MI;32;22;28;25;A morning flurry;SSW;12;67%;46%;1 Dodge City, KS;47;27;60;30;Breezy in the a.m.;E;17;43%;3%;3 Duluth, MN;11;6;31;27;Cloudy and windy;W;20;72%;19%;1 El Paso, TX;52;38;53;39;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;64%;32%;1 Fairbanks, AK;24;-1;11;-2;Mostly cloudy;NE;3;90%;11%;0 Fargo, ND;7;6;39;21;Windy with some sun;W;22;75%;7%;2 Grand Junction, CO;42;21;42;21;Partly sunny;NNE;5;55%;8%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;29;20;30;29;A morning flurry;SW;14;67%;47%;1 Hartford, CT;41;29;37;18;A snow shower;WNW;16;55%;56%;2 Helena, MT;39;23;41;25;Partly sunny;SW;6;41%;3%;2 Honolulu, HI;78;70;81;72;A shower;ENE;12;65%;80%;3 Houston, TX;73;57;67;61;Rather cloudy;SSE;6;79%;44%;1 Indianapolis, IN;41;23;32;28;A snow shower;SSW;9;59%;57%;3 Jackson, MS;60;46;58;51;Partly sunny;S;4;55%;66%;3 Jacksonville, FL;64;40;68;45;Mostly sunny;NW;8;51%;10%;4 Juneau, AK;41;35;37;29;A little rain;ESE;6;84%;83%;0 Kansas City, MO;47;25;52;29;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;49%;4%;3 Knoxville, TN;51;34;46;36;Periods of sun;SW;6;51%;67%;3 Las Vegas, NV;59;46;62;41;Partly sunny;NW;5;44%;5%;2 Lexington, KY;45;27;37;31;Mostly sunny;SW;8;62%;9%;3 Little Rock, AR;59;35;53;45;Partly sunny;SSW;5;52%;72%;3 Long Beach, CA;68;56;74;50;Partly sunny;NE;10;39%;6%;3 Los Angeles, CA;68;55;72;53;Partly sunny;NNE;7;39%;3%;3 Louisville, KY;45;29;39;34;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;51%;8%;3 Madison, WI;28;7;28;27;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;13;66%;4%;1 Memphis, TN;57;35;50;44;Cooler;SSW;5;51%;80%;3 Miami, FL;74;62;76;61;Partly sunny;NNE;10;50%;0%;4 Milwaukee, WI;29;11;32;29;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;16;68%;3%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;18;5;37;25;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;20;73%;1%;1 Mobile, AL;67;45;64;51;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;71%;21%;4 Montgomery, AL;64;44;57;46;Periods of sun;WSW;6;51%;34%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;5;2;3;-7;Snow showers;NW;26;94%;65%;1 Nashville, TN;57;31;47;40;Periods of sun;SSW;5;42%;77%;3 New Orleans, LA;71;51;66;56;Mostly cloudy;S;7;72%;20%;2 New York, NY;43;33;39;27;A snow shower;NW;24;45%;60%;2 Newark, NJ;42;30;38;21;A snow shower;NW;19;49%;55%;2 Norfolk, VA;55;39;49;29;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;47%;3%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;47;31;50;40;Cloudy;SSW;11;53%;15%;1 Olympia, WA;47;33;45;38;Mostly cloudy;SSW;2;84%;22%;1 Omaha, NE;41;23;48;27;Sunny and breezy;WNW;14;59%;1%;2 Orlando, FL;71;47;73;49;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;47%;3%;4 Philadelphia, PA;44;32;43;26;Windy;W;18;43%;41%;2 Phoenix, AZ;73;58;72;57;A shower in spots;SE;8;37%;55%;1 Pittsburgh, PA;38;28;32;26;A snow shower;SW;15;57%;59%;1 Portland, ME;35;22;34;14;Breezy;NW;15;48%;13%;1 Portland, OR;50;31;47;35;Mostly cloudy;NNE;3;68%;57%;1 Providence, RI;42;27;38;20;A snow shower;NW;16;48%;56%;2 Raleigh, NC;55;38;51;32;Sunny and breezy;NE;14;45%;2%;3 Reno, NV;44;18;50;22;Partly sunny;WSW;6;43%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;53;35;47;27;Mostly sunny, windy;NNW;20;45%;1%;3 Roswell, NM;45;36;53;35;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;61%;14%;2 Sacramento, CA;66;39;65;37;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;40%;2%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;44;22;43;27;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;54%;2%;3 San Antonio, TX;71;51;57;57;A little rain;NW;7;95%;69%;1 San Diego, CA;70;53;67;54;Breezy;NNE;15;53%;44%;2 San Francisco, CA;69;48;65;46;Sunshine;WNW;6;44%;2%;3 Savannah, GA;62;42;64;40;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;47%;7%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;36;46;40;Mostly cloudy;SE;3;76%;44%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;34;17;45;26;Clouds and sun, mild;W;14;58%;3%;2 Spokane, WA;38;28;39;27;Periods of sun;NE;0;73%;2%;1 Springfield, IL;39;19;40;31;Mostly sunny;SW;12;64%;3%;3 St. Louis, MO;43;25;46;37;Partly sunny;SW;8;50%;6%;3 Tampa, FL;66;45;71;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;55%;3%;4 Toledo, OH;33;22;28;26;A morning flurry;SSW;6;71%;44%;1 Tucson, AZ;71;57;65;51;Not as warm;ESE;10;48%;58%;1 Tulsa, OK;51;28;50;39;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;52%;13%;1 Vero Beach, FL;71;48;71;46;Nice with sunshine;NNW;7;61%;2%;4 Washington, DC;50;34;47;29;Windy and cooler;E;19;38%;1%;3 Wichita, KS;47;27;56;31;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;15;45%;6%;3 Wilmington, DE;46;30;41;24;Windy;W;19;44%;41%;3