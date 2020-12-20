US Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;32;26;35;26;Freezing fog;SSE;5;84%;60%;1 Albuquerque, NM;49;28;53;29;Sunny;N;6;41%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;25;19;28;26;A bit of snow;E;6;71%;86%;0 Asheville, NC;53;32;56;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;57%;10%;3 Atlanta, GA;53;40;59;39;Partly sunny;W;9;57%;8%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;43;35;49;38;Patchy morning fog;SW;7;77%;59%;1 Austin, TX;69;41;71;48;Mostly sunny;S;2;48%;0%;3 Baltimore, MD;42;32;45;36;Patchy morning fog;SW;3;75%;59%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;61;42;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;57%;2%;3 Billings, MT;54;38;47;36;Rain/snow showers;WSW;7;67%;64%;1 Birmingham, AL;56;41;59;39;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;61%;1%;3 Bismarck, ND;40;30;41;23;Clouds and sun, mild;SSE;10;55%;0%;2 Boise, ID;46;40;54;34;Clouds and sun, mild;SE;8;59%;39%;2 Boston, MA;37;31;41;30;Patchy morning fog;W;5;78%;44%;1 Bridgeport, CT;34;28;42;31;Freezing fog;W;5;75%;29%;1 Buffalo, NY;40;33;40;32;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;9;75%;84%;1 Burlington, VT;33;30;37;28;Patchy morning fog;NE;6;82%;43%;1 Caribou, ME;30;29;32;24;Freezing fog;N;3;84%;16%;0 Casper, WY;40;35;47;38;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;22;63%;11%;2 Charleston, SC;57;47;62;43;A little a.m. rain;W;8;70%;54%;2 Charleston, WV;46;38;50;36;A shower in the p.m.;W;8;70%;82%;1 Charlotte, NC;48;36;58;37;Not as cool;WSW;7;64%;4%;3 Cheyenne, WY;48;38;52;34;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;18;49%;6%;2 Chicago, IL;40;32;45;33;Rain and snow shower;WNW;15;65%;54%;1 Cleveland, OH;42;35;42;36;A p.m. shower or two;W;13;72%;87%;1 Columbia, SC;52;42;60;41;Decreasing clouds;W;7;68%;4%;3 Columbus, OH;42;29;37;29;A p.m. shower or two;W;9;83%;82%;1 Concord, NH;29;23;36;23;Freezing fog;WNW;2;87%;28%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;39;69;41;Sunny and mild;S;6;43%;4%;3 Denver, CO;52;38;56;37;Partly sunny;SSW;6;39%;9%;2 Des Moines, IA;39;33;44;24;Increasingly windy;WNW;19;67%;0%;2 Detroit, MI;40;30;38;32;Bit of rain, snow;W;7;86%;94%;1 Dodge City, KS;51;31;58;33;Sunny and mild;S;7;59%;3%;3 Duluth, MN;36;29;33;19;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;9;81%;76%;0 El Paso, TX;58;28;63;30;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;27%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;-3;-19;-2;-4;Partly cloudy, cold;NNE;4;74%;34%;0 Fargo, ND;34;27;27;19;Colder;SSE;14;76%;9%;2 Grand Junction, CO;39;20;43;23;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;58%;3%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;38;30;38;32;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;9;87%;86%;1 Hartford, CT;33;28;41;28;Freezing fog;W;5;79%;27%;1 Helena, MT;51;38;52;37;Rain and snow shower;SE;6;63%;75%;1 Honolulu, HI;83;72;83;70;A shower or two;ENE;14;64%;63%;4 Houston, TX;64;45;64;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;62%;3%;3 Indianapolis, IN;42;34;47;31;A shower or two;WNW;13;69%;57%;1 Jackson, MS;56;40;62;38;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;59%;2%;3 Jacksonville, FL;65;52;64;43;Decreasing clouds;W;9;72%;6%;3 Juneau, AK;39;33;37;33;Bit of rain, snow;E;7;89%;84%;0 Kansas City, MO;52;38;58;32;Partly sunny;NNW;11;42%;2%;2 Knoxville, TN;48;37;54;35;Partly sunny;WSW;10;61%;0%;3 Las Vegas, NV;62;39;67;39;Sunshine;N;5;27%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;44;33;50;33;A shower in the p.m.;W;13;68%;55%;2 Little Rock, AR;52;36;62;38;Sunny and mild;NW;7;53%;5%;3 Long Beach, CA;81;48;77;46;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;4;27%;1%;3 Los Angeles, CA;80;53;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;26%;2%;3 Louisville, KY;46;38;52;38;A shower or two;W;12;60%;58%;2 Madison, WI;33;28;38;23;Rain and snow shower;NW;11;80%;53%;1 Memphis, TN;47;39;60;36;Plenty of sun;WNW;10;60%;2%;3 Miami, FL;79;69;78;57;A brief a.m. shower;N;9;70%;56%;4 Milwaukee, WI;39;31;41;31;Rain and snow shower;WNW;13;76%;58%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;32;37;22;Breezy;WNW;16;74%;27%;2 Mobile, AL;60;43;63;42;Partly sunny;W;5;61%;2%;3 Montgomery, AL;58;41;61;38;Partly sunny;WNW;7;61%;2%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;21;17;22;11;Freezing fog;NW;21;86%;29%;1 Nashville, TN;50;35;59;36;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;55%;0%;3 New Orleans, LA;61;48;63;48;Mostly sunny;W;6;61%;3%;3 New York, NY;37;35;43;37;Patchy morning fog;WSW;6;66%;58%;1 Newark, NJ;36;30;42;32;Freezing fog;WSW;5;70%;59%;1 Norfolk, VA;45;39;50;41;A little a.m. rain;SW;5;72%;74%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;56;36;63;38;Sunny and mild;ESE;6;47%;3%;3 Olympia, WA;52;44;51;33;Rain, becoming heavy;SSE;12;93%;93%;0 Omaha, NE;44;35;50;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;13;59%;0%;2 Orlando, FL;77;61;69;50;Decreasing clouds;W;10;66%;5%;3 Philadelphia, PA;39;32;43;35;Fog in the morning;S;4;71%;58%;1 Phoenix, AZ;69;46;75;47;Sunshine;ENE;5;26%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;40;34;41;34;Dense fog;WSW;7;72%;83%;1 Portland, ME;33;27;38;25;Freezing fog;NNW;5;84%;40%;1 Portland, OR;53;49;54;38;Periods of rain;W;10;84%;93%;0 Providence, RI;38;29;41;28;Freezing fog;WNW;5;83%;39%;1 Raleigh, NC;45;37;56;40;A little a.m. rain;WSW;5;70%;60%;2 Reno, NV;54;21;54;26;Partly sunny;SW;6;49%;33%;2 Richmond, VA;43;32;54;37;Partly sunny;SW;5;68%;33%;2 Roswell, NM;61;29;65;27;Sunny and mild;NW;4;27%;2%;3 Sacramento, CA;54;34;57;38;Fog in the morning;SSE;4;79%;16%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;42;34;49;36;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;65%;7%;2 San Antonio, TX;70;35;71;46;Mostly sunny;SE;5;41%;0%;3 San Diego, CA;76;47;74;50;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;39%;0%;3 San Francisco, CA;58;43;55;48;Mostly sunny;W;7;71%;26%;2 Savannah, GA;63;49;63;43;Decreasing clouds;W;10;70%;6%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;44;50;36;Rain, becoming heavy;ENE;14;92%;97%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;45;34;46;25;Winds subsiding;WSW;18;53%;0%;2 Spokane, WA;48;40;53;33;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;8;82%;86%;0 Springfield, IL;46;32;50;26;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;21;60%;8%;2 St. Louis, MO;47;36;57;33;Sunny, windy, mild;NW;19;44%;4%;2 Tampa, FL;67;59;68;48;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;71%;3%;3 Toledo, OH;38;30;38;34;Bit of rain, snow;W;6;90%;91%;1 Tucson, AZ;71;44;77;45;Sunny;ESE;8;18%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;57;38;62;37;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;49%;4%;3 Vero Beach, FL;81;65;70;49;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;11;69%;17%;3 Washington, DC;43;36;49;37;Milder;SW;4;65%;59%;1 Wichita, KS;55;35;61;37;Mostly sunny, mild;S;7;49%;3%;2 Wilmington, DE;39;32;44;34;Patchy morning fog;SSE;5;73%;45%;1 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather