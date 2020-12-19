US Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;24;17;32;26;Rain and snow shower;SSE;8;65%;66%;1

Albuquerque, NM;47;27;48;27;Sunny;N;7;40%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;19;16;19;15;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;81%;84%;0

Asheville, NC;45;34;49;34;Some sun;WSW;4;82%;44%;2

Atlanta, GA;50;39;52;40;Morning mist;WNW;4;84%;75%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;37;28;45;35;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;81%;43%;1

Austin, TX;65;40;69;39;Plenty of sunshine;NW;2;49%;3%;3

Baltimore, MD;36;29;41;30;Showers around;WNW;4;79%;67%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;67;50;61;42;Cloudy;WNW;7;78%;3%;1

Billings, MT;50;37;54;37;Very windy;W;34;38%;48%;1

Birmingham, AL;53;45;57;40;A morning shower;WNW;4;81%;42%;1

Bismarck, ND;44;22;45;29;Rain/snow showers;WNW;9;70%;64%;0

Boise, ID;48;35;46;41;A morning shower;E;6;73%;80%;1

Boston, MA;33;25;37;30;A p.m. shower or two;SW;5;74%;76%;1

Bridgeport, CT;33;21;35;28;An afternoon shower;WSW;4;75%;65%;1

Buffalo, NY;37;33;40;33;Bit of rain, snow;SW;11;80%;82%;0

Burlington, VT;24;21;34;31;Morning flurries;S;12;71%;84%;1

Caribou, ME;18;8;29;28;Inc. clouds;S;6;76%;75%;1

Casper, WY;36;24;40;34;Very windy;SSW;34;57%;7%;2

Charleston, SC;56;45;58;47;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;90%;96%;1

Charleston, WV;46;36;47;36;A little a.m. rain;SSW;4;69%;61%;1

Charlotte, NC;49;36;49;36;A bit of a.m. rain;W;5;78%;82%;1

Cheyenne, WY;38;26;49;37;Strong winds;WNW;30;38%;6%;2

Chicago, IL;44;33;41;32;Decreasing clouds;SW;11;63%;56%;2

Cleveland, OH;40;37;42;35;Bit of rain, snow;SW;12;75%;68%;1

Columbia, SC;53;39;51;41;Rain and drizzle;N;4;95%;94%;1

Columbus, OH;39;33;41;27;Low clouds;SW;7;93%;32%;1

Concord, NH;27;14;31;21;Cloudy, p.m. snow;S;3;81%;86%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;61;38;63;39;Sun and some clouds;WSW;8;53%;2%;3

Denver, CO;47;27;51;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;35%;9%;2

Des Moines, IA;43;21;38;30;Mostly sunny;SW;7;78%;27%;2

Detroit, MI;38;34;41;31;Low clouds;SW;8;72%;13%;0

Dodge City, KS;51;31;51;33;Plenty of sunshine;W;12;55%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;36;22;36;29;Mostly cloudy;S;8;69%;74%;1

El Paso, TX;57;27;59;28;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;27%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;-8;-17;-11;-19;Flurries, very cold;SW;4;84%;68%;0

Fargo, ND;36;24;34;29;A little p.m. snow;W;9;73%;80%;1

Grand Junction, CO;38;16;38;20;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;53%;0%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;38;32;38;30;Low clouds;SSW;9;77%;15%;1

Hartford, CT;29;17;36;27;A p.m. shower or two;S;4;72%;66%;1

Helena, MT;47;39;52;38;Strong winds;SSE;24;49%;69%;1

Honolulu, HI;83;73;83;73;Breezy with a shower;ENE;14;65%;61%;4

Houston, TX;65;50;64;44;Areas of morning fog;S;5;61%;2%;3

Indianapolis, IN;41;33;43;33;Partly sunny;SSW;6;71%;27%;1

Jackson, MS;61;47;55;37;Fog in the morning;WNW;5;78%;5%;1

Jacksonville, FL;63;51;65;51;Afternoon rain;S;6;87%;95%;1

Juneau, AK;40;37;39;32;Rain and snow shower;E;11;86%;86%;0

Kansas City, MO;56;28;51;38;Plenty of sun;SW;7;57%;3%;2

Knoxville, TN;46;37;50;37;Some sun returning;SW;5;75%;55%;1

Las Vegas, NV;58;32;63;38;Abundant sunshine;NNW;5;25%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;44;37;46;35;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;84%;27%;1

Little Rock, AR;48;39;53;36;Fog in the morning;W;6;70%;0%;3

Long Beach, CA;72;45;79;49;Mostly sunny, warm;N;5;23%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;71;48;76;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;28%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;45;41;49;39;Periods of sun;SSW;7;73%;40%;1

Madison, WI;38;21;34;28;Mostly sunny;SW;7;76%;61%;2

Memphis, TN;53;42;50;37;Not as cool;SSW;5;78%;10%;3

Miami, FL;74;67;79;70;Partly sunny;S;8;69%;66%;4

Milwaukee, WI;41;32;36;30;Partly sunny;SW;11;72%;55%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;27;21;36;31;Partly sunny;SSW;7;71%;59%;2

Mobile, AL;60;50;62;41;Rain and drizzle;NW;8;90%;54%;1

Montgomery, AL;56;43;55;40;Rain and drizzle;NW;5;82%;58%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;20;17;20;14;Windy, a p.m. flurry;SSW;31;79%;80%;1

Nashville, TN;50;41;52;35;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;72%;23%;2

New Orleans, LA;67;55;63;47;Occasional a.m. rain;NW;9;82%;54%;1

New York, NY;31;29;39;34;An afternoon shower;WSW;4;66%;53%;1

Newark, NJ;32;22;36;28;An afternoon shower;WSW;3;79%;51%;1

Norfolk, VA;43;36;49;40;Periods of rain;WNW;4;79%;75%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;49;32;58;37;Partly sunny;SW;9;56%;2%;3

Olympia, WA;49;48;51;43;Occasional rain;N;5;86%;90%;0

Omaha, NE;47;23;43;34;Partly sunny, milder;WSW;8;71%;6%;2

Orlando, FL;74;56;74;61;Showers around;SSW;5;74%;85%;3

Philadelphia, PA;33;26;41;31;An afternoon shower;SW;5;74%;58%;1

Phoenix, AZ;67;44;71;45;Plenty of sun;ENE;4;28%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;37;35;40;35;Rain/snow showers;SSW;6;81%;81%;1

Portland, ME;29;19;32;25;A snow shower;SW;6;74%;83%;1

Portland, OR;53;50;53;48;Morning rain, cloudy;S;4;92%;96%;0

Providence, RI;34;21;37;29;A p.m. shower or two;SW;3;73%;75%;1

Raleigh, NC;48;34;45;38;Rain and drizzle;W;4;92%;88%;1

Reno, NV;52;20;53;22;Mostly sunny;SW;3;50%;0%;2

Richmond, VA;43;31;44;32;A little a.m. rain;SW;6;80%;62%;1

Roswell, NM;60;33;59;28;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;27%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;56;35;58;34;Areas of morning fog;SSE;4;77%;2%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;42;25;41;32;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;64%;18%;2

San Antonio, TX;71;39;69;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;44%;1%;3

San Diego, CA;71;46;75;49;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;5;34%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;56;44;59;44;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;64%;2%;2

Savannah, GA;58;48;62;49;Showers around;NE;4;86%;95%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;47;52;44;Rain and drizzle;NE;10;84%;92%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;41;24;43;33;Partly sunny, mild;WNW;9;66%;6%;2

Spokane, WA;45;42;49;39;An afternoon shower;SSW;9;75%;77%;1

Springfield, IL;49;26;45;32;Mostly sunny;SW;9;74%;25%;2

St. Louis, MO;50;29;52;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;61%;4%;2

Tampa, FL;72;56;73;58;Partly sunny;SSW;6;87%;74%;2

Toledo, OH;38;35;39;30;Areas of low clouds;SW;6;83%;14%;1

Tucson, AZ;65;40;72;45;Sunny and warm;ESE;6;26%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;53;31;56;38;Mostly sunny;SW;6;57%;1%;3

Vero Beach, FL;73;55;78;64;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;5;70%;72%;4

Washington, DC;40;34;44;35;Showers around;SSW;5;72%;64%;1

Wichita, KS;46;30;55;36;Sunshine and mild;WSW;10;54%;2%;2

Wilmington, DE;34;27;40;30;An afternoon shower;SW;6;81%;54%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather