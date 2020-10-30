US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;38;19;42;32;Sunny, but cold;SSE;4;49%;5%;3
Albuquerque, NM;61;40;68;40;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;42%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;27;13;24;14;Sunny, but cold;N;7;49%;19%;1
Asheville, NC;53;33;54;43;Mostly sunny;SE;7;69%;6%;4
Atlanta, GA;62;44;62;51;Mostly sunny;E;7;59%;6%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;51;37;52;45;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;8;58%;12%;3
Austin, TX;70;45;76;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;1;49%;2%;4
Baltimore, MD;53;37;50;43;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;4;61%;4%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;67;44;73;50;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;61%;8%;4
Billings, MT;61;38;51;34;Partly sunny;S;10;59%;1%;3
Birmingham, AL;61;44;68;53;Mostly sunny;SE;6;63%;9%;4
Bismarck, ND;41;39;45;22;Windy;NW;19;59%;4%;2
Boise, ID;69;34;58;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;5;48%;0%;3
Boston, MA;37;27;44;35;Sunny and cold;SSW;5;53%;10%;3
Bridgeport, CT;41;29;45;36;Sunny, but chilly;S;5;54%;22%;3
Buffalo, NY;39;29;47;39;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;7%;3
Burlington, VT;37;24;44;34;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;48%;5%;3
Caribou, ME;35;20;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;46%;2%;2
Casper, WY;62;35;49;28;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;10;54%;1%;3
Charleston, SC;74;54;69;63;Clouds and sun;NE;10;65%;39%;4
Charleston, WV;49;32;58;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;65%;4%;3
Charlotte, NC;67;43;62;47;Mostly sunny;E;6;54%;40%;4
Cheyenne, WY;56;39;48;29;Mostly sunny;WSW;13;43%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;44;35;55;34;Increasingly windy;SW;17;58%;27%;3
Cleveland, OH;45;37;50;45;Partly sunny;S;9;56%;25%;3
Columbia, SC;71;46;66;53;Cool with sunshine;ENE;6;54%;44%;4
Columbus, OH;45;27;50;40;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;6;69%;27%;3
Concord, NH;39;18;46;25;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;50%;4%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;43;69;47;Partly sunny;S;9;63%;4%;4
Denver, CO;70;38;59;32;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;34%;0%;3
Des Moines, IA;50;38;61;31;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;17;62%;11%;3
Detroit, MI;41;26;49;42;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;8;64%;57%;3
Dodge City, KS;70;40;66;31;Sunshine;N;15;56%;3%;4
Duluth, MN;44;33;44;27;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;74%;55%;1
El Paso, TX;73;45;77;52;High clouds;NE;4;33%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;13;3;11;0;A few flurries;W;4;75%;73%;0
Fargo, ND;46;36;48;22;Windy in the p.m.;NW;15;80%;21%;2
Grand Junction, CO;59;34;61;34;Plenty of sun;E;5;44%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;41;27;51;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;64%;74%;3
Hartford, CT;38;23;45;30;Sunny, but cold;SSE;4;53%;19%;3
Helena, MT;56;36;49;31;Sunny intervals;SW;5;50%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;86;73;85;72;A shower or two;NNW;6;66%;65%;4
Houston, TX;68;48;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;58%;7%;4
Indianapolis, IN;48;32;54;42;Partly sunny;S;8;66%;14%;3
Jackson, MS;62;42;69;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;60%;7%;4
Jacksonville, FL;74;64;76;67;Periods of sun;E;12;70%;59%;2
Juneau, AK;42;41;48;42;Rain;SE;14;87%;97%;0
Kansas City, MO;61;45;65;38;Winds subsiding;NW;14;52%;10%;3
Knoxville, TN;55;37;62;46;Partly sunny;SE;4;63%;26%;4
Las Vegas, NV;79;51;81;55;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;19%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;49;33;57;46;Partly sunny;S;7;64%;9%;3
Little Rock, AR;58;38;63;46;Partly sunny;WSW;5;65%;10%;4
Long Beach, CA;78;55;82;59;Fog, then some sun;SE;4;46%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;85;58;85;64;Turning out cloudy;ESE;5;37%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;52;35;59;48;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;11%;3
Madison, WI;43;28;55;29;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;62%;63%;3
Memphis, TN;59;40;65;47;Partly sunny;SW;5;60%;12%;4
Miami, FL;87;78;84;79;A t-storm in spots;ENE;10;72%;66%;2
Milwaukee, WI;42;31;53;33;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;17;58%;58%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;35;51;27;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;71%;16%;2
Mobile, AL;65;49;73;57;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;61%;10%;4
Montgomery, AL;63;47;67;54;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;64%;6%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;14;6;21;15;Windy in the morning;S;21;34%;4%;3
Nashville, TN;55;37;64;50;Partly sunny;S;6;58%;11%;4
New Orleans, LA;61;55;71;60;Episodes of sunshine;ESE;7;61%;6%;4
New York, NY;42;33;47;42;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;5;52%;18%;3
Newark, NJ;42;29;46;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;5;54%;15%;3
Norfolk, VA;62;49;57;47;Areas of low clouds;ESE;9;54%;26%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;65;41;67;41;Sunny;NW;13;65%;6%;4
Olympia, WA;57;36;55;37;Episodes of sunshine;NE;5;73%;26%;2
Omaha, NE;55;42;61;32;Sunny and breezy;NW;16;58%;6%;3
Orlando, FL;79;64;85;69;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;9;62%;18%;5
Philadelphia, PA;46;33;49;40;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;5;52%;6%;3
Phoenix, AZ;87;57;88;64;Mostly sunny;NE;4;24%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;46;32;50;40;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;63%;6%;3
Portland, ME;40;26;44;36;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;46%;6%;3
Portland, OR;60;37;59;39;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;74%;4%;2
Providence, RI;37;23;46;29;Sunny, but cold;S;4;52%;20%;3
Raleigh, NC;67;44;60;45;Cool with sunshine;E;6;56%;6%;4
Reno, NV;74;33;70;31;Sunny and warm;SSW;4;26%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;58;40;55;40;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;5;56%;2%;3
Roswell, NM;70;37;75;40;High clouds;N;3;47%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;79;41;80;43;Sunny and warm;SSE;4;40%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;66;40;61;37;Sunny and nice;ESE;5;40%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;71;42;76;48;Sunny and delightful;ESE;5;55%;0%;4
San Diego, CA;77;57;77;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;53%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;67;49;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;6;47%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;74;54;72;63;Thickening clouds;ENE;11;64%;72%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;43;55;43;Partly sunny;NNE;6;71%;26%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;49;40;56;26;Increasingly windy;NW;17;64%;4%;3
Spokane, WA;56;32;53;31;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;2;68%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;51;34;59;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;15;60%;11%;3
St. Louis, MO;52;36;60;42;Mostly sunny;SW;9;65%;11%;3
Tampa, FL;78;62;86;68;Abundant sunshine;E;7;64%;7%;5
Toledo, OH;45;26;50;41;Mostly sunny;S;6;63%;56%;3
Tucson, AZ;86;56;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;22%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;66;43;67;43;Mostly sunny;NW;10;57%;5%;4
Vero Beach, FL;81;71;83;72;Periods of sun, nice;E;11;64%;45%;3
Washington, DC;54;39;52;42;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;5;48%;3%;3
Wichita, KS;65;42;64;36;Plenty of sun;NNW;14;64%;6%;3
Wilmington, DE;48;33;49;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;6;52%;5%;3
_____
