US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;54;37;51;40;Occasional rain;W;6;74%;66%;1

Albuquerque, NM;73;37;39;22;Windy;E;22;58%;89%;1

Anchorage, AK;38;33;41;27;A bit of snow;ENE;8;84%;68%;0

Asheville, NC;67;55;70;56;Mainly cloudy;SSE;4;76%;14%;1

Atlanta, GA;74;63;72;61;Cloudy and humid;E;5;80%;18%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;58;55;68;59;Damp in the morning;NW;9;81%;50%;1

Austin, TX;79;72;78;52;Mostly cloudy;N;8;73%;83%;1

Baltimore, MD;50;48;66;56;Damp in the morning;N;4;84%;48%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;73;60;82;65;Partly sunny;E;6;74%;16%;4

Billings, MT;21;4;27;20;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;15;59%;0%;2

Birmingham, AL;72;61;74;63;Partly sunny;ESE;4;80%;38%;2

Bismarck, ND;24;4;25;13;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;8;62%;0%;3

Boise, ID;45;19;44;27;Partly sunny, cold;NE;6;36%;0%;3

Boston, MA;51;46;58;50;Occasional rain;W;8;70%;66%;1

Bridgeport, CT;54;48;59;50;Mostly cloudy, mist;NW;8;74%;56%;1

Buffalo, NY;49;42;49;40;A little rain;NNE;5;80%;81%;1

Burlington, VT;45;35;48;37;Rain and drizzle;WNW;9;78%;85%;1

Caribou, ME;40;24;38;32;A thick cloud cover;SSE;6;61%;88%;1

Casper, WY;7;-10;21;3;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;12;71%;0%;3

Charleston, SC;79;68;77;68;Decreasing clouds;NNE;6;78%;20%;2

Charleston, WV;57;51;65;50;Spotty showers;NNW;4;88%;69%;2

Charlotte, NC;67;56;69;58;Low clouds;S;4;82%;12%;1

Cheyenne, WY;9;1;14;1;Cloudy and cold;WNW;7;64%;26%;2

Chicago, IL;48;40;43;37;A morning shower;N;12;76%;69%;1

Cleveland, OH;52;46;53;45;A little p.m. rain;N;8;75%;89%;1

Columbia, SC;75;62;71;62;Low clouds and humid;NNE;4;79%;10%;1

Columbus, OH;51;44;51;43;Cloudy;N;5;82%;66%;1

Concord, NH;50;35;49;42;Cloudy with a shower;W;4;83%;80%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;65;56;57;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;15;87%;89%;1

Denver, CO;18;8;18;8;Cloudy and cold;SSW;5;78%;50%;1

Des Moines, IA;36;23;30;19;Morning flurries;NNW;11;74%;52%;1

Detroit, MI;49;42;49;37;Cloudy with a shower;N;6;71%;74%;1

Dodge City, KS;32;17;23;14;Periods of snow;N;18;89%;90%;1

Duluth, MN;32;22;33;20;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;7;57%;3%;2

El Paso, TX;86;59;71;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;12;34%;74%;5

Fairbanks, AK;31;23;33;8;A little snow;W;7;67%;90%;0

Fargo, ND;30;14;25;13;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;8;59%;2%;2

Grand Junction, CO;60;16;27;10;A little a.m. snow;ESE;6;64%;49%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;49;38;45;34;Low clouds;NNW;6;78%;60%;1

Hartford, CT;54;46;57;50;Cloudy and misty;NW;6;74%;53%;1

Helena, MT;15;-3;27;19;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;3;63%;1%;2

Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;69%;71%;2

Houston, TX;75;71;80;65;Spotty showers;ESE;8;79%;67%;2

Indianapolis, IN;54;44;52;42;A touch of rain;NNE;6;75%;86%;1

Jackson, MS;66;56;75;60;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;5;72%;15%;2

Jacksonville, FL;85;71;83;73;Partly sunny;NE;8;78%;44%;3

Juneau, AK;38;37;48;43;Rain tapering off;S;13;88%;96%;0

Kansas City, MO;42;29;33;27;A little snow;N;11;84%;93%;1

Knoxville, TN;72;61;74;59;Partly sunny;NNW;4;75%;48%;2

Las Vegas, NV;80;40;59;41;Very windy, sunny;N;27;9%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;53;50;57;48;Cloudy;NNE;5;84%;44%;1

Little Rock, AR;57;49;55;47;Cloudy;NE;7;92%;61%;1

Long Beach, CA;67;56;74;51;Turning sunny;N;15;21%;6%;4

Los Angeles, CA;70;55;72;53;Turning sunny;N;27;26%;7%;4

Louisville, KY;55;49;57;48;Cloudy;NNE;6;77%;71%;1

Madison, WI;38;31;39;25;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNW;7;72%;34%;1

Memphis, TN;57;50;63;52;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;73%;37%;1

Miami, FL;85;78;85;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;11;77%;57%;3

Milwaukee, WI;43;34;42;29;Low clouds may break;NW;10;65%;42%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;21;31;17;Clouds and sun, cold;WSW;8;60%;2%;3

Mobile, AL;76;65;82;70;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;72%;17%;4

Montgomery, AL;74;63;76;65;Humid with some sun;ESE;5;83%;26%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;28;19;34;25;Very windy;SW;33;88%;82%;1

Nashville, TN;64;53;61;52;Rather cloudy;NNE;6;86%;36%;1

New Orleans, LA;74;66;80;71;Humid with some sun;ENE;8;71%;21%;5

New York, NY;52;50;59;53;Damp in the morning;NW;6;79%;54%;1

Newark, NJ;53;50;60;52;Damp in the morning;NW;5;81%;61%;1

Norfolk, VA;65;62;69;59;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;80%;8%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;47;35;37;30;Rain and sleet;N;16;92%;91%;1

Olympia, WA;49;28;52;33;Partly sunny, cool;N;4;62%;9%;2

Omaha, NE;34;21;27;16;Morning flurries;NW;11;74%;48%;1

Orlando, FL;90;73;86;75;Some sun, a shower;E;6;78%;66%;3

Philadelphia, PA;52;49;66;55;Misty in the morning;NW;5;79%;58%;1

Phoenix, AZ;85;58;67;47;Partly sunny;NNE;9;25%;5%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;53;46;58;45;Spotty showers;NNW;5;82%;81%;1

Portland, ME;51;41;50;45;Cloudy;NW;8;66%;73%;1

Portland, OR;47;29;53;37;Mostly sunny;N;5;47%;7%;3

Providence, RI;54;44;57;51;Cloudy and misty;W;6;75%;72%;1

Raleigh, NC;64;54;68;58;Low clouds;SSE;4;84%;7%;1

Reno, NV;45;19;48;23;Sunny, but cold;SSE;5;23%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;53;50;66;56;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;5;86%;11%;2

Roswell, NM;80;38;39;22;A little rain;NNE;13;71%;82%;1

Sacramento, CA;71;46;74;44;Mostly sunny, windy;SSE;19;16%;1%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;35;19;39;23;Sunny and chilly;ENE;15;32%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;84;73;83;53;Partly sunny;ENE;10;77%;74%;2

San Diego, CA;70;61;74;51;Turning sunny, cool;ENE;14;36%;5%;4

San Francisco, CA;68;55;72;54;Breezy with sunshine;WNW;16;21%;1%;4

Savannah, GA;83;67;79;67;Partly sunny;E;6;82%;30%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;35;51;39;Clouds and sunshine;E;4;57%;8%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;27;13;25;6;Becoming cloudy;WSW;7;77%;2%;2

Spokane, WA;33;14;35;18;Decreasing clouds;SSE;1;63%;1%;1

Springfield, IL;49;38;43;32;A little wintry mix;N;10;80%;84%;1

St. Louis, MO;51;42;45;37;Cold with rain;NNE;8;88%;94%;1

Tampa, FL;88;74;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;7;78%;56%;2

Toledo, OH;49;41;50;37;Cloudy with a shower;N;4;74%;74%;1

Tucson, AZ;86;59;69;38;Cooler;NNW;10;27%;40%;4

Tulsa, OK;53;39;40;35;Rain;NNE;10;90%;97%;1

Vero Beach, FL;88;73;85;76;Some sun, a shower;ESE;7;81%;80%;3

Washington, DC;51;48;67;56;Partly sunny;SW;5;80%;32%;1

Wichita, KS;40;28;30;24;A little icy mix;N;14;85%;84%;1

Wilmington, DE;51;48;66;55;Misty in the morning;WNW;6;82%;52%;1

