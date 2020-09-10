US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;79;57;68;44;Not as warm;N;9;72%;2%;5
Albuquerque, NM;56;48;73;51;Partly sunny, warmer;N;5;53%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;58;38;56;38;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;62%;9%;3
Asheville, NC;83;67;84;69;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;4;77%;80%;4
Atlanta, GA;86;71;88;72;A thunderstorm;E;5;75%;71%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;79;74;78;68;Mostly cloudy;NE;12;89%;34%;2
Austin, TX;71;65;82;66;Humid and warmer;NNE;5;67%;37%;4
Baltimore, MD;80;71;81;65;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;76%;44%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;95;72;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;68%;63%;8
Billings, MT;76;46;83;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;35%;3%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;71;90;73;A thunderstorm;E;5;71%;63%;6
Bismarck, ND;73;40;64;48;Mostly cloudy;S;10;75%;37%;3
Boise, ID;85;55;88;57;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;21%;0%;5
Boston, MA;81;66;69;57;Not as warm;NE;9;72%;25%;3
Bridgeport, CT;78;68;78;56;Clouds and sun;NE;8;68%;38%;4
Buffalo, NY;72;58;69;49;Partly sunny, nice;E;9;60%;8%;5
Burlington, VT;83;52;66;45;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;9;55%;2%;5
Caribou, ME;64;43;63;38;Clouds and sun;W;8;54%;3%;5
Casper, WY;52;38;64;40;Mostly sunny;SW;14;57%;27%;6
Charleston, SC;88;76;88;78;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;83%;84%;3
Charleston, WV;87;69;86;68;Partly sunny;NE;5;74%;22%;3
Charlotte, NC;84;73;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;72%;81%;3
Cheyenne, WY;52;38;59;46;A shower in the p.m.;W;9;52%;55%;5
Chicago, IL;66;62;68;62;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;75%;44%;2
Cleveland, OH;74;63;70;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;16;67%;14%;3
Columbia, SC;88;75;89;75;Showers and t-storms;E;5;75%;84%;4
Columbus, OH;87;61;78;60;Not as warm;NE;7;78%;22%;3
Concord, NH;78;58;73;43;Mostly sunny;N;9;53%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;62;77;64;Clouds and sun;NNW;9;79%;36%;3
Denver, CO;57;40;70;49;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;48%;7%;7
Des Moines, IA;54;50;63;56;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;8;91%;89%;1
Detroit, MI;67;55;69;57;Partly sunny;ENE;8;66%;19%;5
Dodge City, KS;56;48;72;53;Mostly cloudy;S;9;64%;17%;2
Duluth, MN;63;41;65;51;Becoming cloudy;SSE;6;74%;79%;5
El Paso, TX;71;54;81;62;Nice with some sun;E;6;58%;25%;8
Fairbanks, AK;49;38;50;39;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;69%;41%;1
Fargo, ND;67;40;65;52;Mostly cloudy;S;9;67%;68%;4
Grand Junction, CO;54;43;69;46;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;58%;3%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;64;49;69;54;Partly sunny;E;8;70%;26%;5
Hartford, CT;86;68;77;52;Clouds and sun;NE;8;66%;15%;5
Helena, MT;80;45;84;51;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;35%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;88;77;89;76;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;13;48%;33%;11
Houston, TX;88;74;92;75;Clouds and sun;N;6;67%;37%;8
Indianapolis, IN;77;64;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;72%;31%;3
Jackson, MS;92;73;92;75;A t-storm around;N;6;61%;55%;6
Jacksonville, FL;89;77;89;78;Showers and t-storms;E;8;78%;82%;4
Juneau, AK;60;44;60;41;Partly sunny;NE;7;70%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;60;54;66;58;A couple of t-storms;W;5;86%;83%;1
Knoxville, TN;90;69;90;69;A thunderstorm;NE;5;72%;63%;5
Las Vegas, NV;86;64;94;70;Mostly sunny;NW;5;12%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;86;67;84;66;Mostly sunny;NE;8;73%;22%;6
Little Rock, AR;89;71;90;70;A t-storm around;NNE;5;65%;47%;4
Long Beach, CA;84;64;86;64;Hazy sunshine;SSW;7;49%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;84;66;86;66;Hazy sun, seasonable;SSE;6;41%;1%;7
Louisville, KY;88;69;86;67;Partly sunny;ENE;6;70%;21%;4
Madison, WI;56;48;63;57;Cloudy and cool;ESE;6;79%;80%;1
Memphis, TN;90;72;91;74;A t-storm around;NE;6;60%;47%;6
Miami, FL;88;80;89;81;Showers and t-storms;ENE;8;75%;87%;7
Milwaukee, WI;59;55;64;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;72%;67%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;58;42;60;54;Cloudy;ESE;8;73%;92%;2
Mobile, AL;93;77;90;77;A thunderstorm;NNW;7;73%;63%;4
Montgomery, AL;84;73;89;74;A thunderstorm;E;6;73%;63%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;59;39;43;34;Windy;N;30;71%;2%;5
Nashville, TN;90;69;90;69;Mostly sunny, humid;ENE;6;66%;34%;7
New Orleans, LA;93;80;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;69%;71%;5
New York, NY;80;68;77;62;Decreasing clouds;NE;8;72%;41%;4
Newark, NJ;82;69;77;59;Decreasing clouds;NNE;8;69%;20%;5
Norfolk, VA;83;75;82;74;A thunderstorm;NE;5;89%;83%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;63;56;66;59;Cloudy and humid;SSE;7;97%;33%;2
Olympia, WA;93;48;82;46;Dimmed sunshine;SSW;6;50%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;56;50;62;52;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;5;90%;80%;1
Orlando, FL;91;77;91;78;A thunderstorm;ENE;8;75%;66%;4
Philadelphia, PA;83;72;79;62;Partly sunny;NE;7;76%;27%;4
Phoenix, AZ;93;71;98;75;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;20%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;88;64;79;60;Not as warm;ENE;6;70%;17%;5
Portland, ME;77;59;70;51;Mostly sunny;N;9;69%;1%;5
Portland, OR;88;56;87;55;Hazy and very warm;N;4;42%;3%;5
Providence, RI;79;67;70;53;Not as warm;NNE;9;79%;23%;3
Raleigh, NC;88;74;84;72;Couple of t-storms;NE;5;88%;89%;3
Reno, NV;84;50;87;52;Hazy and smoky;W;4;23%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;84;73;84;70;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;86%;84%;2
Roswell, NM;60;48;79;53;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;8;52%;9%;8
Sacramento, CA;83;56;89;56;Hazy sun;SSW;5;47%;0%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;70;49;82;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;25%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;74;67;85;68;Humid and warmer;NNE;8;78%;35%;3
San Diego, CA;80;66;83;66;Hazy sunshine;NW;8;52%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;71;59;70;57;Hazy sunshine;WSW;8;66%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;89;76;88;77;Showers and t-storms;E;7;82%;78%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;91;58;82;55;Sunny and warm;SW;7;50%;3%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;64;46;58;52;Showers and t-storms;S;8;85%;85%;1
Spokane, WA;88;49;90;54;Sunny and very warm;S;4;29%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;75;61;75;65;Nice with some sun;ESE;7;82%;44%;3
St. Louis, MO;83;66;82;69;Clouds and sun;E;6;76%;44%;3
Tampa, FL;91;76;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;81%;75%;7
Toledo, OH;67;55;68;57;Clouds and sun, nice;E;7;73%;24%;3
Tucson, AZ;91;67;95;71;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;29%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;66;60;69;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNW;6;95%;63%;2
Vero Beach, FL;89;78;89;77;A morning t-storm;E;9;75%;85%;5
Washington, DC;79;75;83;69;Cloudy and humid;NE;7;75%;44%;2
Wichita, KS;60;53;67;56;Cloudy with a shower;S;5;89%;60%;2
Wilmington, DE;82;73;80;64;Partly sunny;NE;8;78%;28%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather