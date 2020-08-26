US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;50;73;60;A strong t-storm;NNE;6;66%;68%;2
Albuquerque, NM;93;67;93;67;Warm with some sun;N;5;30%;18%;9
Anchorage, AK;62;50;61;49;A p.m. shower or two;SE;6;71%;66%;2
Asheville, NC;84;67;86;68;A t-storm around;ESE;5;66%;55%;6
Atlanta, GA;87;72;91;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;68%;38%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;82;72;90;76;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;66%;54%;8
Austin, TX;94;77;100;79;Clouds and sun, warm;S;3;52%;34%;10
Baltimore, MD;88;75;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;W;12;54%;44%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;90;79;86;78;Windy;SSE;24;88%;89%;2
Billings, MT;92;64;85;58;Mostly cloudy;N;7;48%;34%;5
Birmingham, AL;91;74;91;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;68%;55%;5
Bismarck, ND;89;60;75;59;A strong t-storm;E;8;78%;80%;4
Boise, ID;92;62;89;59;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;7;34%;12%;7
Boston, MA;76;58;72;64;A strong t-storm;N;7;51%;66%;3
Bridgeport, CT;78;62;88;69;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;58%;80%;7
Buffalo, NY;75;68;82;66;A strong t-storm;WNW;16;79%;73%;4
Burlington, VT;69;50;67;55;Showers and t-storms;SE;4;75%;65%;4
Caribou, ME;64;43;70;45;Partial sunshine;WNW;13;46%;2%;5
Casper, WY;93;55;91;52;Breezy with some sun;N;14;33%;18%;7
Charleston, SC;91;77;91;78;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;70%;33%;8
Charleston, WV;92;73;85;72;A thunderstorm;SW;6;72%;63%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;72;93;75;Partly sunny;SW;6;63%;40%;9
Cheyenne, WY;89;58;90;59;Partly sunny;NNW;8;31%;32%;8
Chicago, IL;93;76;92;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;9;61%;44%;7
Cleveland, OH;83;78;88;75;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;60%;72%;7
Columbia, SC;89;75;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;62%;22%;9
Columbus, OH;90;72;86;72;A thunderstorm;WSW;9;78%;76%;3
Concord, NH;73;45;66;51;Cool with some sun;WNW;4;70%;42%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;75;88;73;A t-storm around;SE;10;71%;53%;6
Denver, CO;94;65;96;64;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;26%;15%;8
Des Moines, IA;95;73;94;73;Sunny and hot;S;11;53%;6%;7
Detroit, MI;86;75;92;69;Partly sunny and hot;W;11;61%;55%;7
Dodge City, KS;96;66;96;66;Sunny and very warm;SSE;14;55%;4%;8
Duluth, MN;84;61;76;61;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;75%;29%;4
El Paso, TX;97;72;100;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;20%;1%;10
Fairbanks, AK;61;47;65;44;Partly sunny;NNW;5;64%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;84;58;78;60;Not as warm;ENE;6;71%;60%;5
Grand Junction, CO;97;66;97;64;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;24%;24%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;90;75;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;W;12;68%;66%;7
Hartford, CT;76;58;87;66;A strong t-storm;SW;6;56%;80%;4
Helena, MT;84;54;85;49;Partly sunny;WSW;7;40%;2%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;76;Breezy with sunshine;ENE;14;48%;18%;11
Houston, TX;92;75;96;81;A thunderstorm;SW;17;64%;77%;8
Indianapolis, IN;91;74;87;74;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;8;74%;63%;7
Jackson, MS;92;78;86;75;Windy;S;22;79%;88%;3
Jacksonville, FL;92;76;92;76;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;71%;43%;9
Juneau, AK;58;49;56;48;A bit of rain;E;8;86%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;94;74;92;74;A strong t-storm;SSE;8;64%;40%;8
Knoxville, TN;89;72;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;70%;63%;5
Las Vegas, NV;110;82;109;80;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;9;13%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;91;71;88;73;A thunderstorm;SSW;7;71%;76%;4
Little Rock, AR;89;74;83;72;Wind and rain;SW;25;87%;97%;2
Long Beach, CA;88;69;88;68;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;59%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;89;69;91;68;Clouds breaking;S;6;50%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;91;74;90;76;A thunderstorm;S;7;71%;76%;6
Madison, WI;92;71;91;70;Clouds and sun, hot;S;7;62%;74%;6
Memphis, TN;90;76;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;74%;90%;4
Miami, FL;90;82;91;82;A stray thunderstorm;SE;9;68%;55%;9
Milwaukee, WI;92;75;89;71;Clouds and sun, warm;E;11;61%;70%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;71;84;67;Partly sunny;NE;7;64%;74%;6
Mobile, AL;89;80;90;79;A thunderstorm;SSE;9;78%;65%;4
Montgomery, AL;92;74;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;70%;56%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;36;33;48;39;Very windy, a shower;NW;38;73%;44%;4
Nashville, TN;86;74;91;77;Partly sunny;SSE;4;65%;44%;7
New Orleans, LA;89;82;89;80;A couple of t-storms;SSE;20;81%;87%;3
New York, NY;80;68;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;9;63%;66%;7
Newark, NJ;81;66;92;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;8;58%;66%;7
Norfolk, VA;87;72;95;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;9;60%;29%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;92;73;89;69;A strong t-storm;SSE;7;70%;45%;7
Olympia, WA;76;48;80;52;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;3;58%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;97;74;97;75;Hot with sunshine;SSE;14;52%;3%;7
Orlando, FL;95;80;94;79;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;67%;73%;8
Philadelphia, PA;83;70;94;76;Partly sunny, warmer;W;10;60%;44%;7
Phoenix, AZ;112;89;112;87;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;25%;27%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;85;72;85;72;A thunderstorm;WSW;9;75%;76%;3
Portland, ME;73;54;68;55;A passing shower;WNW;8;53%;61%;4
Portland, OR;81;56;81;56;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;5;58%;3%;6
Providence, RI;77;54;81;63;A strong t-storm;WNW;5;58%;82%;4
Raleigh, NC;92;72;93;74;Mostly sunny;SW;6;65%;26%;8
Reno, NV;89;56;89;57;Sunshine;WNW;5;31%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;88;71;96;75;Very hot;WSW;7;60%;36%;8
Roswell, NM;97;66;100;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;24%;3%;10
Sacramento, CA;91;57;92;61;Sunny and warm;S;4;49%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;98;73;95;67;Warm with sunshine;NNW;9;24%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;98;77;99;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;55%;52%;10
San Diego, CA;80;71;84;70;Clouds, then sun;NW;8;60%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;57;70;56;Partly sunny;WSW;8;63%;1%;7
Savannah, GA;93;75;92;76;Partly sunny;SSW;5;71%;12%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;55;79;56;Sunshine and nice;NE;6;56%;3%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;96;69;91;68;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;10;62%;66%;7
Spokane, WA;87;52;87;50;Plenty of sun;S;6;28%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;90;71;91;72;Periods of sun;S;9;67%;42%;7
St. Louis, MO;89;73;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;6;76%;60%;3
Tampa, FL;90;77;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;77%;73%;7
Toledo, OH;91;71;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;W;11;60%;44%;6
Tucson, AZ;104;83;106;81;Clouds and sun, hot;NNE;7;23%;23%;10
Tulsa, OK;92;74;91;72;A t-storm around;SW;6;68%;43%;6
Vero Beach, FL;91;79;90;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;72%;55%;10
Washington, DC;88;73;95;76;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;61%;42%;8
Wichita, KS;94;71;92;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;63%;5%;8
Wilmington, DE;83;69;93;73;Partly sunny and hot;W;10;65%;55%;7
