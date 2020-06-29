US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;64;78;63;Showers and t-storms;N;6;76%;85%;3
Albuquerque, NM;92;63;87;59;Sunny and beautiful;NE;12;18%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;63;51;65;51;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;58%;35%;4
Asheville, NC;80;68;80;65;Clearing, a t-storm;NW;6;73%;66%;7
Atlanta, GA;89;72;87;71;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;69%;71%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;84;70;81;69;Thundershower;SSW;8;67%;64%;11
Austin, TX;89;79;96;79;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;9;60%;15%;7
Baltimore, MD;92;72;90;72;Partly sunny;N;6;45%;29%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;92;77;Turning cloudy;SSW;9;72%;44%;11
Billings, MT;64;51;71;51;Clouds and sun;WSW;9;53%;29%;10
Birmingham, AL;89;75;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;71%;62%;5
Bismarck, ND;94;73;87;60;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;10;70%;87%;4
Boise, ID;59;52;74;52;Mainly cloudy;ESE;6;52%;51%;8
Boston, MA;70;65;70;65;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;91%;84%;3
Bridgeport, CT;82;64;78;65;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;71%;82%;6
Buffalo, NY;82;63;79;63;Clouds and sun;E;8;63%;33%;10
Burlington, VT;71;64;77;64;Showers and t-storms;N;9;77%;83%;3
Caribou, ME;73;60;75;61;Showers and t-storms;ENE;9;76%;84%;2
Casper, WY;84;48;70;45;Windy;SW;22;33%;17%;10
Charleston, SC;93;75;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;5;70%;66%;12
Charleston, WV;86;69;85;67;A shower or t-storm;SW;4;73%;81%;4
Charlotte, NC;91;72;89;69;A p.m. t-storm;W;5;62%;62%;7
Cheyenne, WY;88;52;73;49;A p.m. t-storm;W;12;30%;58%;8
Chicago, IL;87;73;83;71;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;70%;66%;9
Cleveland, OH;78;68;80;68;Mostly sunny;E;7;63%;28%;11
Columbia, SC;93;74;94;71;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;60%;56%;10
Columbus, OH;90;66;87;66;A t-storm in spots;E;5;59%;49%;10
Concord, NH;76;61;71;59;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;92%;82%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;78;96;79;Partly sunny, breezy;S;18;67%;6%;8
Denver, CO;95;59;82;56;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;28%;58%;12
Des Moines, IA;86;71;85;72;Very humid;ESE;11;73%;78%;3
Detroit, MI;87;63;88;65;Sunny and warm;ESE;6;55%;7%;10
Dodge City, KS;100;68;102;65;Partly sunny and hot;N;14;27%;6%;12
Duluth, MN;65;58;69;58;A strong t-storm;NE;8;95%;73%;7
El Paso, TX;94;73;96;72;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;12;18%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;66;46;62;43;Inc. clouds;WSW;6;56%;45%;3
Fargo, ND;86;77;91;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;11;67%;74%;3
Grand Junction, CO;87;53;79;52;Partly sunny;NNE;13;21%;4%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;90;70;90;66;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;58%;13%;10
Hartford, CT;84;65;78;64;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;74%;82%;3
Helena, MT;55;45;60;46;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;70%;56%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;14;54%;29%;13
Houston, TX;90;80;92;80;Clouds and sun;S;9;68%;11%;6
Indianapolis, IN;88;72;85;70;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;66%;80%;4
Jackson, MS;92;76;92;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;66%;27%;7
Jacksonville, FL;96;77;95;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;63%;56%;11
Juneau, AK;60;48;63;49;Cloudy;SSW;6;73%;25%;2
Kansas City, MO;88;75;91;77;Partly sunny;SE;11;64%;61%;7
Knoxville, TN;85;71;83;69;Showers and t-storms;E;5;80%;89%;4
Las Vegas, NV;90;68;94;72;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;12%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;84;69;82;68;Showers and t-storms;S;5;81%;87%;3
Little Rock, AR;80;75;89;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;74%;72%;6
Long Beach, CA;73;60;75;62;Clouds breaking;SSE;7;61%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;74;59;76;61;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;57%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;89;73;84;71;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;72%;86%;3
Madison, WI;85;69;86;68;A shower or t-storm;SE;8;67%;67%;7
Memphis, TN;88;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;S;12;67%;77%;6
Miami, FL;92;79;93;80;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;62%;35%;13
Milwaukee, WI;86;71;83;68;A shower or t-storm;ENE;9;69%;61%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;71;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;12;66%;55%;5
Mobile, AL;90;79;92;79;A strong t-storm;SSW;6;72%;73%;9
Montgomery, AL;91;74;88;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;74%;49%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;48;46;52;45;Showers and t-storms;NNE;14;99%;85%;3
Nashville, TN;91;74;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;74%;89%;6
New Orleans, LA;93;78;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;68%;44%;8
New York, NY;87;70;83;69;Thundershower;E;6;61%;73%;6
Newark, NJ;89;68;82;68;Thundershower;NE;5;62%;73%;7
Norfolk, VA;87;70;89;71;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;61%;83%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;93;76;97;77;Sunny and breezy;S;17;53%;5%;12
Olympia, WA;69;54;64;52;Cooler, morning mist;SW;12;65%;57%;2
Omaha, NE;87;73;91;71;Periods of sun;SSE;15;71%;62%;5
Orlando, FL;96;80;98;79;Partly sunny and hot;W;8;55%;34%;12
Philadelphia, PA;91;70;86;70;Thundershower;ENE;6;55%;64%;9
Phoenix, AZ;97;76;98;76;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;17%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;87;66;88;65;Mostly sunny;N;5;53%;13%;11
Portland, ME;66;62;68;62;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;95%;86%;2
Portland, OR;76;56;67;54;A little rain;WNW;6;62%;68%;3
Providence, RI;76;65;74;64;A shower or t-storm;N;6;81%;80%;3
Raleigh, NC;91;71;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;65%;65%;9
Reno, NV;73;50;82;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;10;24%;1%;12
Richmond, VA;91;69;90;69;Partly sunny;ESE;5;56%;44%;8
Roswell, NM;103;67;100;64;Sunny and hot;WSW;12;14%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;59;92;56;Sunlit, seasonable;SSW;6;35%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;62;51;71;57;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;8;46%;24%;8
San Antonio, TX;93;78;96;79;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;68%;8%;8
San Diego, CA;71;61;72;63;Turning sunny;W;8;55%;2%;11
San Francisco, CA;73;55;70;55;Abundant sunshine;SW;12;58%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;97;76;97;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;57%;55%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;55;67;53;Not as warm;S;13;69%;57%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;86;76;89;70;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;16;73%;68%;2
Spokane, WA;77;57;74;51;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;52%;73%;3
Springfield, IL;92;71;81;72;Showers and t-storms;SE;10;80%;86%;3
St. Louis, MO;88;71;85;74;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;81%;87%;5
Tampa, FL;92;78;93;78;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;68%;10%;12
Toledo, OH;85;63;86;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;55%;10%;10
Tucson, AZ;98;69;98;70;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;16%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;92;79;96;80;Mostly sunny;S;13;60%;10%;11
Vero Beach, FL;95;76;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;62%;42%;12
Washington, DC;92;72;90;71;Partial sunshine;E;6;52%;23%;11
Wichita, KS;95;75;102;74;Hot with some sun;S;15;48%;12%;11
Wilmington, DE;90;69;86;68;Thundershower;NNW;7;59%;55%;11
_____
