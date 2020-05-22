US Forecast

US Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;83;62;73;46;Not as warm;ESE;6;56%;63%;5

Albuquerque, NM;83;50;84;52;Mostly sunny;W;10;13%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;56;44;58;45;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;7;56%;84%;1

Asheville, NC;69;57;81;60;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;68%;55%;11

Atlanta, GA;82;66;88;67;Inc. clouds;WNW;6;62%;44%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;62;59;67;54;Some sun, a t-storm;NNE;6;88%;76%;4

Austin, TX;91;74;92;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;66%;77%;7

Baltimore, MD;70;62;79;59;A t-storm, warmer;ENE;6;72%;81%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;66%;64%;6

Billings, MT;70;47;52;45;Cooler with rain;W;9;72%;86%;2

Birmingham, AL;84;70;89;70;Some sun, a t-storm;S;7;61%;63%;11

Bismarck, ND;83;58;82;57;Cloudy;N;10;57%;67%;4

Boise, ID;57;38;63;41;Partly sunny, cool;N;11;52%;3%;10

Boston, MA;80;60;64;47;Cooler with some sun;ENE;13;69%;44%;5

Bridgeport, CT;75;58;65;48;Rain and drizzle;NE;8;83%;89%;2

Buffalo, NY;74;58;71;60;Clouds and sun;E;7;77%;38%;5

Burlington, VT;87;56;77;51;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;10;33%;16%;9

Caribou, ME;74;37;62;36;Plenty of sun;NNW;7;27%;0%;9

Casper, WY;74;41;65;35;Cooler with a shower;NNE;12;53%;66%;9

Charleston, SC;78;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;67%;55%;10

Charleston, WV;76;58;80;63;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;4;68%;44%;6

Charlotte, NC;81;63;86;66;Warmer;E;6;64%;41%;11

Cheyenne, WY;74;47;73;41;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;33%;66%;8

Chicago, IL;59;55;70;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;8;80%;84%;4

Cleveland, OH;62;58;68;63;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;74%;24%;4

Columbia, SC;84;66;91;68;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;60%;61%;11

Columbus, OH;72;56;78;63;Some sun, more humid;SE;5;69%;64%;6

Concord, NH;87;54;70;40;Cooler with some sun;E;11;33%;15%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;69;87;72;Severe thunderstorms;SE;16;79%;86%;5

Denver, CO;81;51;81;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;26%;57%;9

Des Moines, IA;73;61;77;64;Partly sunny;E;7;77%;44%;5

Detroit, MI;66;56;75;59;Warmer;ESE;6;67%;68%;4

Dodge City, KS;77;57;86;65;Mostly sunny;S;17;63%;44%;11

Duluth, MN;60;48;53;49;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;85%;65%;2

El Paso, TX;92;66;92;65;Abundant sunshine;W;9;12%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;69;46;72;50;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;37%;60%;4

Fargo, ND;78;60;78;61;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;61%;39%;2

Grand Junction, CO;83;53;75;44;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;17%;7%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;71;58;78;64;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;66%;84%;6

Hartford, CT;82;63;68;46;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;72%;69%;2

Helena, MT;60;39;58;40;Cool with some sun;WSW;9;46%;44%;5

Honolulu, HI;86;72;86;72;Partly sunny;ENE;9;55%;44%;13

Houston, TX;92;77;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;68%;64%;9

Indianapolis, IN;75;60;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;63%;82%;6

Jackson, MS;91;73;91;73;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;62%;42%;10

Jacksonville, FL;91;71;92;71;Partly sunny;SSE;7;63%;38%;12

Juneau, AK;62;44;59;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;E;11;69%;92%;1

Kansas City, MO;74;62;85;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;64%;57%;11

Knoxville, TN;71;63;83;66;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;73%;69%;7

Las Vegas, NV;91;63;83;62;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;9;14%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;74;61;80;66;A t-storm in spots;S;6;75%;81%;5

Little Rock, AR;81;67;88;70;A strong t-storm;S;7;72%;66%;7

Long Beach, CA;71;61;73;59;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;8;59%;1%;10

Los Angeles, CA;77;59;76;58;Sunny and beautiful;S;6;52%;2%;11

Louisville, KY;78;64;82;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;68%;72%;5

Madison, WI;70;56;71;60;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;74%;83%;3

Memphis, TN;86;71;88;72;Clouds and sun;S;11;65%;51%;9

Miami, FL;85;79;86;78;Mostly cloudy;E;11;67%;68%;9

Milwaukee, WI;64;51;64;56;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NE;8;74%;87%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;61;71;62;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;72%;55%;2

Mobile, AL;84;75;88;73;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;8;70%;45%;12

Montgomery, AL;81;68;89;68;A t-storm around;SSW;5;64%;55%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;55;44;48;33;Sun and some clouds;SSE;16;60%;8%;6

Nashville, TN;79;66;88;69;A morning t-storm;S;7;65%;81%;9

New Orleans, LA;90;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;64%;64%;11

New York, NY;75;59;67;52;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;81%;91%;2

Newark, NJ;75;60;68;51;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;81%;87%;2

Norfolk, VA;84;66;79;59;A t-storm in spots;E;7;68%;53%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;86;64;85;69;Partly sunny;SSE;13;74%;66%;8

Olympia, WA;60;43;64;45;Mainly cloudy;W;5;57%;25%;2

Omaha, NE;70;61;80;67;Warmer;SE;7;69%;65%;8

Orlando, FL;97;72;93;72;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;56%;31%;12

Philadelphia, PA;73;62;75;54;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;75%;76%;3

Phoenix, AZ;96;69;93;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;14%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;70;59;77;61;Warmer;SE;6;63%;32%;4

Portland, ME;76;56;60;44;Cooler with sunshine;E;13;52%;1%;9

Portland, OR;61;45;66;47;Partly sunny;NNW;4;59%;18%;8

Providence, RI;79;60;65;46;Cooler with showers;NE;9;73%;72%;3

Raleigh, NC;81;66;84;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;67%;53%;11

Reno, NV;60;36;69;44;Sunny, but cool;ESE;6;27%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;80;64;82;62;Sun and clouds;ESE;6;62%;14%;10

Roswell, NM;95;57;97;56;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;12;12%;7%;12

Sacramento, CA;78;53;85;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;32%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;71;40;58;42;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;8;50%;57%;6

San Antonio, TX;96;75;93;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;11;74%;79%;8

San Diego, CA;69;61;69;58;Clearing;SSW;8;60%;2%;7

San Francisco, CA;67;53;71;54;Mostly sunny;SW;11;52%;2%;11

Savannah, GA;92;68;91;70;A t-storm around;S;6;67%;47%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;48;65;50;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;60%;29%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;70;59;76;61;Warmer;ESE;8;72%;55%;2

Spokane, WA;53;42;62;43;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;57%;39%;4

Springfield, IL;77;63;81;68;A shower or t-storm;SSW;11;78%;80%;6

St. Louis, MO;79;65;85;68;A t-storm in spots;S;7;68%;51%;7

Tampa, FL;90;72;92;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;56%;12

Toledo, OH;65;55;72;61;Clouds and sun;ESE;3;74%;71%;5

Tucson, AZ;94;61;93;60;Sunshine;SSW;9;14%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;83;66;84;71;Partly sunny;SSE;9;72%;57%;8

Vero Beach, FL;88;73;87;73;Periods of sun;ESE;10;68%;21%;12

Washington, DC;74;63;82;60;A t-storm, warmer;ENE;6;66%;73%;6

Wichita, KS;77;60;83;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;69%;66%;7

Wilmington, DE;68;62;74;56;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;79%;77%;4

