US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;57;33;65;51;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;37%;66%;8

Albuquerque, NM;82;51;82;52;Mostly cloudy;N;7;19%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;62;44;60;44;Clouds and sun;N;7;47%;53%;5

Asheville, NC;64;52;74;56;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;61%;32%;7

Atlanta, GA;75;59;80;60;Nice with some sun;SE;6;58%;29%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;56;47;62;57;Increasing clouds;SSW;10;57%;22%;9

Austin, TX;81;71;87;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;69%;69%;7

Baltimore, MD;68;47;68;62;Inc. clouds;S;6;55%;20%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;85;69;82;70;Thunderstorms;SE;9;79%;80%;5

Billings, MT;68;41;70;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;42%;44%;7

Birmingham, AL;82;63;83;63;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;7;54%;25%;11

Bismarck, ND;55;40;65;38;Clouds and sun;E;11;54%;28%;4

Boise, ID;61;47;61;45;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;65%;80%;3

Boston, MA;59;43;68;52;Sun, then clouds;SW;9;31%;61%;9

Bridgeport, CT;59;37;63;53;Turning out cloudy;SSW;7;41%;86%;9

Buffalo, NY;52;36;61;56;Occasional rain;SSW;6;62%;94%;3

Burlington, VT;57;36;64;49;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;35%;73%;9

Caribou, ME;49;29;55;30;Plenty of sunshine;W;13;42%;0%;8

Casper, WY;65;36;64;39;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;45%;47%;8

Charleston, SC;72;63;77;65;Nice with sunshine;SE;8;62%;13%;11

Charleston, WV;61;51;80;62;Warmer;SSW;7;59%;37%;5

Charlotte, NC;72;55;79;59;Partly sunny, warmer;S;7;56%;28%;11

Cheyenne, WY;70;43;66;43;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;12;41%;77%;5

Chicago, IL;57;53;69;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;12;76%;85%;2

Cleveland, OH;54;48;67;62;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;11;68%;92%;2

Columbia, SC;78;56;83;60;Nice with some sun;SSE;6;53%;16%;11

Columbus, OH;65;49;76;64;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;66%;55%;4

Concord, NH;57;34;67;47;Inc. clouds;SSW;9;30%;57%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;69;88;72;A t-storm in spots;S;15;71%;59%;6

Denver, CO;81;47;71;46;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;43%;66%;7

Des Moines, IA;57;55;72;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;5;81%;68%;3

Detroit, MI;59;43;68;61;Rain and a t-storm;SW;8;76%;92%;2

Dodge City, KS;69;58;80;55;Increasing clouds;ENE;13;48%;53%;11

Duluth, MN;45;42;58;46;Milder;NNE;5;67%;66%;2

El Paso, TX;91;64;90;65;Mostly sunny;W;9;13%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;56;32;54;34;Abundant sunshine;NE;11;31%;9%;4

Fargo, ND;55;45;63;41;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;69%;44%;3

Grand Junction, CO;78;49;75;48;Mostly cloudy;E;7;36%;21%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;64;48;65;58;Periods of rain;SW;9;80%;93%;2

Hartford, CT;60;37;67;53;Clouds rolling in;S;7;34%;100%;9

Helena, MT;63;39;65;43;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;42%;81%;7

Honolulu, HI;83;69;84;69;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;65%;34%;13

Houston, TX;82;73;86;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;75%;69%;5

Indianapolis, IN;59;52;79;64;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;63%;80%;4

Jackson, MS;83;66;81;67;Thunderstorms;SSE;8;75%;74%;6

Jacksonville, FL;80;66;80;68;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;11;61%;12%;11

Juneau, AK;67;48;58;46;Occasional rain;SE;8;69%;79%;2

Kansas City, MO;67;63;78;61;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;78%;94%;3

Knoxville, TN;65;53;80;61;Warmer;S;6;62%;35%;7

Las Vegas, NV;86;61;87;64;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;20%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;55;53;79;64;Warmer;SSW;14;64%;41%;8

Little Rock, AR;78;63;82;67;A t-storm in spots;S;9;66%;55%;6

Long Beach, CA;72;58;74;60;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;60%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;75;57;75;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;51%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;58;56;82;66;Warmer;SSW;11;60%;44%;8

Madison, WI;64;52;68;53;A little rain;NE;8;78%;68%;2

Memphis, TN;82;65;83;66;A t-storm in spots;S;11;65%;54%;9

Miami, FL;81;74;82;74;A shower or t-storm;ENE;16;64%;86%;3

Milwaukee, WI;59;50;66;54;A bit of rain;SE;11;75%;80%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;52;70;50;Warmer;NW;7;71%;44%;4

Mobile, AL;81;68;81;69;Sunshine and nice;SE;10;69%;40%;11

Montgomery, AL;85;62;82;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;58%;14%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;21;20;31;28;Very windy;W;28;66%;25%;9

Nashville, TN;71;59;83;63;Warmer;S;10;55%;34%;10

New Orleans, LA;84;72;81;72;Thunderstorms;ESE;11;79%;80%;5

New York, NY;63;47;65;57;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;35%;77%;9

Newark, NJ;63;42;66;57;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;38%;72%;9

Norfolk, VA;67;51;72;62;Partly sunny;SSW;7;57%;36%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;74;65;84;67;Warmer;SSE;17;71%;73%;4

Olympia, WA;62;48;60;42;A shower or two;SW;6;76%;70%;4

Omaha, NE;58;56;75;51;Occasional rain;NNW;7;70%;57%;3

Orlando, FL;88;68;83;70;Partly sunny, nice;E;11;57%;13%;12

Philadelphia, PA;66;45;69;59;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;44%;24%;9

Phoenix, AZ;91;66;90;68;Mostly sunny;W;6;19%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;64;44;71;63;A shower or two;SSW;6;62%;68%;3

Portland, ME;57;40;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;10;36%;26%;9

Portland, OR;61;51;60;47;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;78%;44%;2

Providence, RI;60;38;66;50;Increasing clouds;SSW;8;32%;78%;9

Raleigh, NC;69;54;77;60;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;58%;34%;6

Reno, NV;63;43;61;43;Sun and clouds, cool;W;9;48%;32%;6

Richmond, VA;70;48;74;63;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;62%;39%;3

Roswell, NM;93;56;93;57;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;18%;5%;12

Sacramento, CA;70;53;71;50;Cool with some sun;WSW;7;69%;36%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;66;49;68;50;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;41%;9%;5

San Antonio, TX;88;72;89;72;A morning t-storm;SE;9;73%;74%;8

San Diego, CA;69;62;72;62;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;8;63%;0%;9

San Francisco, CA;64;56;65;54;Partly sunny;W;9;73%;47%;5

Savannah, GA;78;64;79;66;Sun and clouds;ESE;8;63%;12%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;51;61;48;Sun and clouds;SW;7;71%;57%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;56;51;71;44;Warmer;NNW;6;68%;30%;3

Spokane, WA;62;45;58;46;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;65%;66%;3

Springfield, IL;58;55;75;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;12;72%;85%;3

St. Louis, MO;62;59;80;66;Couple of t-storms;SSW;10;71%;87%;3

Tampa, FL;88;67;87;69;Nice with some sun;E;11;57%;10%;12

Toledo, OH;57;45;73;63;Rain and a t-storm;SW;8;72%;92%;3

Tucson, AZ;91;60;89;61;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;19%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;77;67;82;67;A t-storm in spots;S;12;74%;83%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;71;81;74;A t-storm in spots;E;15;62%;55%;12

Washington, DC;69;47;69;63;Inc. clouds;S;6;63%;22%;6

Wichita, KS;68;64;81;62;Warmer;NNE;11;65%;44%;5

Wilmington, DE;65;43;67;58;Inc. clouds;S;9;50%;22%;9

