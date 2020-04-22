US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;26;51;39;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;30%;70%;7
Albuquerque, NM;73;46;76;50;Partly sunny;NNW;12;20%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;45;36;47;38;Cloudy with a shower;ESE;3;75%;79%;1
Asheville, NC;67;49;64;53;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;11;77%;85%;2
Atlanta, GA;73;54;70;55;Severe thunderstorms;W;9;81%;88%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;54;42;55;51;Afternoon rain;SSE;9;58%;92%;3
Austin, TX;83;64;89;65;Sunny and less humid;E;5;43%;1%;11
Baltimore, MD;58;43;60;55;Rain possible;E;7;56%;83%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;84;71;83;59;A heavy a.m. t-storm;NNW;10;71%;61%;7
Billings, MT;71;48;61;42;Spotty showers;W;12;52%;73%;4
Birmingham, AL;68;57;74;54;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;14;75%;72%;3
Bismarck, ND;73;45;59;39;A t-storm, cooler;NNW;7;61%;80%;2
Boise, ID;67;49;63;41;Clouds and sun;NW;12;52%;52%;4
Boston, MA;47;33;55;42;Becoming cloudy;SSW;12;25%;62%;8
Bridgeport, CT;48;34;47;42;Mostly cloudy;E;6;42%;75%;3
Buffalo, NY;40;30;44;37;Brief showers;ENE;10;64%;78%;2
Burlington, VT;41;24;50;29;Mostly sunny;E;8;25%;14%;7
Caribou, ME;34;20;40;22;Clouds and sun, cold;W;15;45%;28%;3
Casper, WY;66;37;60;31;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;15;43%;66%;3
Charleston, SC;67;58;77;67;A severe t-storm;SSW;14;72%;86%;3
Charleston, WV;64;48;64;53;Occasional rain;SSW;7;66%;92%;2
Charlotte, NC;71;53;69;60;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;10;74%;100%;2
Cheyenne, WY;63;40;59;34;A p.m. t-storm;N;18;43%;80%;7
Chicago, IL;53;48;54;41;A shower or two;N;8;84%;66%;2
Cleveland, OH;43;40;56;42;Spotty showers;NE;10;70%;84%;2
Columbia, SC;77;56;73;63;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;10;75%;96%;2
Columbus, OH;56;44;53;44;Cool with rain;NNE;7;92%;90%;2
Concord, NH;42;24;54;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;23%;27%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;59;85;64;Partly sunny;SSE;9;48%;5%;10
Denver, CO;66;43;67;40;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;37%;80%;5
Des Moines, IA;78;51;70;48;Mostly cloudy;E;7;64%;33%;6
Detroit, MI;41;37;47;37;A shower or two;NNE;9;83%;66%;2
Dodge City, KS;61;43;79;47;Warmer;SW;10;43%;33%;9
Duluth, MN;40;33;39;32;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;10;71%;39%;4
El Paso, TX;83;57;87;64;Sunny and warm;WNW;10;18%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;46;26;43;23;Partly sunny, chilly;NNW;5;56%;41%;2
Fargo, ND;63;39;61;42;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;62%;66%;3
Grand Junction, CO;70;44;67;40;Partly sunny;NW;11;32%;39%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;44;39;48;37;A shower or two;NE;10;89%;72%;2
Hartford, CT;47;31;49;40;Partly sunny;E;6;36%;67%;4
Helena, MT;63;44;58;39;Spotty showers;SW;12;51%;70%;4
Honolulu, HI;84;73;83;72;Partly sunny;ENE;15;59%;44%;12
Houston, TX;80;73;88;64;Turning sunny;NE;8;52%;5%;11
Indianapolis, IN;72;51;56;46;Cooler with rain;N;8;88%;75%;2
Jackson, MS;77;64;78;56;A morning t-storm;WNW;13;70%;60%;10
Jacksonville, FL;77;63;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;58%;86%;5
Juneau, AK;48;40;51;39;A little rain;ESE;9;76%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;66;53;73;52;Warmer;SSE;7;62%;44%;7
Knoxville, TN;70;52;71;56;Strong thunderstorms;SW;11;75%;90%;3
Las Vegas, NV;88;65;90;64;Sunny and very warm;NNW;10;21%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;68;51;63;51;Breezy with rain;WSW;15;86%;96%;2
Little Rock, AR;66;59;74;52;A morning shower;W;11;59%;63%;7
Long Beach, CA;80;60;86;63;Sunny;ESE;6;46%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;82;65;93;67;Sunny and warmer;NNE;6;39%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;73;54;62;52;Cooler with rain;WNW;10;87%;89%;2
Madison, WI;59;43;51;37;Cloudy and cool;NNE;8;77%;44%;2
Memphis, TN;70;59;71;54;Showers around;W;17;75%;73%;3
Miami, FL;85;79;87;81;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;14;56%;26%;10
Milwaukee, WI;45;40;49;38;Mostly cloudy, mist;NE;9;76%;60%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;39;64;40;Partial sunshine;E;7;56%;30%;5
Mobile, AL;81;70;80;63;Severe thunderstorms;SW;11;80%;76%;2
Montgomery, AL;76;61;74;56;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;11;82%;95%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;8;0;21;13;Very windy;NW;48;57%;23%;8
Nashville, TN;72;55;70;53;Showers and t-storms;W;15;75%;73%;2
New Orleans, LA;82;74;84;66;A heavy a.m. t-storm;WNW;12;73%;61%;4
New York, NY;52;38;50;46;A touch of p.m. rain;ENE;5;39%;87%;3
Newark, NJ;51;35;51;44;A little p.m. rain;ENE;5;42%;85%;3
Norfolk, VA;64;47;67;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;10;68%;93%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;67;53;80;56;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;8;53%;43%;9
Olympia, WA;57;46;62;40;Episodes of sunshine;SSW;10;67%;44%;3
Omaha, NE;79;48;77;50;Partly sunny;NW;6;48%;63%;8
Orlando, FL;85;69;92;75;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;15;52%;33%;11
Philadelphia, PA;54;38;60;48;Afternoon rain;ESE;6;47%;91%;3
Phoenix, AZ;92;63;96;68;Sunny and very warm;WNW;8;18%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;51;40;58;48;Afternoon rain;ENE;6;72%;93%;2
Portland, ME;44;31;52;38;Mostly sunny;SE;12;27%;27%;7
Portland, OR;60;46;63;47;Partly sunny;NE;5;65%;44%;3
Providence, RI;47;31;52;41;Clouding up;SE;9;31%;74%;7
Raleigh, NC;68;51;68;63;Strong thunderstorms;S;11;74%;88%;2
Reno, NV;72;48;72;44;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;8;33%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;66;44;61;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;8;73%;94%;2
Roswell, NM;83;48;87;53;Sunny and very warm;W;11;19%;1%;10
Sacramento, CA;82;58;84;55;Partly sunny;NNW;10;43%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;67;50;62;44;Spotty showers;NNW;12;51%;71%;4
San Antonio, TX;86;62;89;60;Sunshine, less humid;ESE;8;44%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;73;59;76;60;Sunny and nice;S;7;59%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;69;56;69;55;Partly sunny;WNW;11;68%;2%;9
Savannah, GA;73;60;79;65;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;16;76%;90%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;50;60;48;A shower or two;S;9;75%;67%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;80;42;74;45;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;48%;80%;6
Spokane, WA;57;43;62;41;A shower or two;SW;8;58%;66%;3
Springfield, IL;78;51;64;46;A little a.m. rain;NNE;11;78%;72%;2
St. Louis, MO;73;53;63;48;Rain tapering off;W;10;87%;73%;2
Tampa, FL;87;69;90;77;Partial sunshine;S;13;63%;29%;11
Toledo, OH;42;38;52;38;Cloudy and cool;NE;7;82%;44%;2
Tucson, AZ;84;58;91;60;Sunny and warm;WSW;8;18%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;66;58;79;57;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;53%;66%;9
Vero Beach, FL;84;69;87;74;Partly sunny, windy;S;18;58%;44%;11
Washington, DC;60;42;61;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SSE;7;64%;93%;2
Wichita, KS;63;52;78;55;Warmer;S;8;51%;48%;9
Wilmington, DE;54;38;58;50;Afternoon rain;SE;8;52%;91%;3
_____
