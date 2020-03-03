US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;60;40;47;34;Clearing and cooler;W;14;50%;30%;2
Albuquerque, NM;60;35;61;36;Plenty of sun;ESE;6;26%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;13;-2;12;-1;Breezy and very cold;N;15;63%;25%;2
Asheville, NC;60;42;57;42;An afternoon shower;NW;9;54%;68%;3
Atlanta, GA;68;51;56;47;Periods of rain;ESE;5;76%;91%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;56;47;56;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;17;44%;26%;4
Austin, TX;78;64;70;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;11;69%;73%;2
Baltimore, MD;58;45;61;39;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;37%;12%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;80;70;76;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;9;81%;95%;1
Billings, MT;57;37;57;27;Mostly cloudy;WNW;17;35%;13%;3
Birmingham, AL;70;55;57;49;Downpours, cooler;E;7;76%;95%;1
Bismarck, ND;41;28;51;32;Clouds and sun, mild;W;11;58%;61%;3
Boise, ID;57;37;60;37;Mostly cloudy;E;7;46%;6%;3
Boston, MA;62;44;53;37;Windy and cooler;W;26;40%;27%;3
Bridgeport, CT;55;42;53;34;Partly sunny;W;17;48%;16%;4
Buffalo, NY;52;35;39;29;Mostly cloudy;W;18;67%;67%;1
Burlington, VT;53;36;43;30;Bit of rain, snow;SW;15;60%;81%;1
Caribou, ME;47;31;40;23;A bit of snow, windy;WNW;19;77%;83%;1
Casper, WY;44;25;42;20;Windy;ENE;26;59%;3%;4
Charleston, SC;69;61;65;54;Rain and a t-storm;NW;5;77%;88%;1
Charleston, WV;64;36;62;33;Becoming cloudy;NW;10;47%;24%;4
Charlotte, NC;60;47;60;45;Afternoon rain;WSW;6;52%;76%;3
Cheyenne, WY;50;27;55;28;Mostly sunny;WNW;14;28%;5%;4
Chicago, IL;48;35;46;34;A little a.m. snow;SE;9;53%;55%;4
Cleveland, OH;52;36;44;31;Snow and rain;W;12;67%;65%;1
Columbia, SC;70;56;62;49;Cloudy, rain;WSW;6;69%;91%;2
Columbus, OH;53;32;53;25;Turning out cloudy;NW;12;47%;5%;3
Concord, NH;62;39;48;31;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;47%;29%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;51;56;43;Downpours, cooler;NNW;20;81%;84%;1
Denver, CO;55;28;60;31;Mostly sunny;SW;7;27%;5%;5
Des Moines, IA;54;35;52;39;Mild with sunshine;S;9;57%;1%;4
Detroit, MI;47;34;45;26;Rain and snow shower;WNW;11;60%;49%;3
Dodge City, KS;62;32;62;38;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;37%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;38;21;38;32;Partly sunny;SSW;7;59%;76%;3
El Paso, TX;56;43;58;38;Plenty of sun;SSE;7;56%;1%;6
Fairbanks, AK;-3;-22;-6;-31;Very cold;NE;4;64%;16%;1
Fargo, ND;37;15;36;28;Partly sunny;SSW;17;89%;57%;3
Grand Junction, CO;55;24;58;29;Mostly sunny;NE;6;34%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;42;33;40;25;Inc. clouds;W;14;63%;19%;2
Hartford, CT;60;43;53;35;Some sun;W;14;44%;18%;4
Helena, MT;53;38;50;25;Windy;SSE;23;37%;56%;3
Honolulu, HI;83;70;82;70;A t-storm or two;ENE;8;68%;84%;6
Houston, TX;78;67;77;52;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;9;77%;73%;1
Indianapolis, IN;55;36;51;30;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;58%;8%;4
Jackson, MS;75;58;60;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;13;81%;93%;1
Jacksonville, FL;81;66;81;64;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;70%;73%;2
Juneau, AK;38;30;36;26;A bit of snow;ENE;15;81%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;62;42;62;42;Sunny and mild;S;6;42%;0%;4
Knoxville, TN;65;42;60;44;Cloudy;NE;5;54%;44%;3
Las Vegas, NV;71;48;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;N;5;28%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;58;35;61;33;Periods of sun;NNE;12;52%;4%;4
Little Rock, AR;67;52;58;46;Cooler with rain;NE;8;66%;85%;2
Long Beach, CA;78;53;68;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;58%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;82;54;75;53;Mostly sunny;SW;6;55%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;61;39;63;36;Periods of sun;NNE;11;45%;3%;4
Madison, WI;43;29;41;29;Clearing;SSW;10;60%;2%;4
Memphis, TN;62;51;60;47;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;69%;44%;2
Miami, FL;80;74;84;76;Periods of sun;SSE;13;68%;11%;7
Milwaukee, WI;43;32;43;31;Clouds, then sun;SSW;11;51%;3%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;26;42;34;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;59%;45%;4
Mobile, AL;71;65;71;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;6;89%;92%;1
Montgomery, AL;69;59;60;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;7;85%;93%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;30;15;16;5;Very windy;WNW;67;90%;87%;1
Nashville, TN;66;42;64;43;Mostly cloudy;E;5;54%;34%;3
New Orleans, LA;78;69;79;61;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;10;82%;86%;1
New York, NY;58;44;54;38;Cooler;WNW;20;43%;10%;4
Newark, NJ;59;44;55;37;Cooler;WNW;15;41%;12%;4
Norfolk, VA;71;50;64;46;Partly sunny;W;11;39%;30%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;66;47;58;36;A passing shower;WNW;10;45%;57%;5
Olympia, WA;53;37;53;32;Clouds breaking;E;6;62%;55%;3
Omaha, NE;59;33;60;39;Sunny and mild;SSW;10;49%;2%;4
Orlando, FL;85;66;88;68;Warm with some sun;SW;10;60%;9%;6
Philadelphia, PA;60;45;58;38;Partly sunny;WNW;14;37%;15%;4
Phoenix, AZ;72;50;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;5;43%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;58;36;52;28;Cooler;WNW;11;49%;54%;2
Portland, ME;56;41;49;35;Windy;W;19;52%;29%;2
Portland, OR;58;42;55;36;Clouds breaking;NE;5;66%;44%;3
Providence, RI;60;43;53;34;Cooler;W;14;45%;6%;4
Raleigh, NC;63;48;64;47;Becoming cloudy;W;8;42%;12%;5
Reno, NV;58;32;68;36;Mostly sunny;SW;5;34%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;66;46;64;40;Mostly sunny;WNW;15;33%;23%;4
Roswell, NM;51;42;57;34;Rain and drizzle;SW;9;62%;59%;5
Sacramento, CA;76;43;77;46;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;52%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;48;32;55;36;Partly sunny;SE;8;47%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;78;64;74;47;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;12;64%;67%;4
San Diego, CA;70;52;67;54;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;67%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;67;48;68;51;Partly sunny;WSW;7;67%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;77;63;67;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;5;85%;92%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;41;52;39;Some sun returning;ESE;8;59%;55%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;48;32;54;35;Mostly sunny, mild;WSW;10;63%;55%;4
Spokane, WA;56;39;51;30;Mostly sunny;SE;12;38%;10%;3
Springfield, IL;56;38;52;35;Mostly sunny, mild;ENE;11;54%;2%;4
St. Louis, MO;62;41;58;36;Mostly sunny;E;8;49%;3%;4
Tampa, FL;80;65;84;68;Partly sunny;S;7;78%;12%;6
Toledo, OH;50;33;46;24;Bit of rain, snow;WNW;7;66%;61%;3
Tucson, AZ;60;42;72;47;Sunny and warmer;NE;6;51%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;67;42;60;37;Mostly sunny;W;7;46%;12%;5
Vero Beach, FL;85;62;86;68;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;66%;3%;6
Washington, DC;62;46;63;39;Mostly sunny;WNW;14;36%;14%;4
Wichita, KS;62;39;61;36;Sunny and mild;S;7;34%;1%;5
Wilmington, DE;58;44;58;37;Sun, some clouds;WNW;15;39%;3%;4
