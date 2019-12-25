US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;38;23;39;34;Partly sunny;SSE;4;64%;58%;1
Albuquerque, NM;45;27;47;32;Partly sunny;ESE;4;57%;27%;3
Anchorage, AK;25;17;18;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;7;65%;80%;0
Asheville, NC;61;35;64;34;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;4;52%;7%;2
Atlanta, GA;63;39;63;47;Rather cloudy, mild;ESE;4;63%;6%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;47;37;51;44;Rather cloudy;ENE;8;76%;5%;2
Austin, TX;69;55;71;57;Mostly cloudy, mild;ESE;1;75%;27%;1
Baltimore, MD;48;34;48;39;Becoming cloudy;E;4;74%;8%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;69;58;72;62;Showers around;ESE;6;80%;84%;1
Billings, MT;37;25;38;26;Turning cloudy;WSW;5;69%;7%;1
Birmingham, AL;70;48;65;52;Low clouds and mild;SE;5;68%;14%;1
Bismarck, ND;23;19;27;7;Low clouds may break;W;10;67%;4%;0
Boise, ID;37;26;36;24;Areas of low clouds;SSE;5;65%;3%;1
Boston, MA;41;32;40;33;Partly sunny;ESE;7;59%;6%;1
Bridgeport, CT;41;29;41;37;Partly sunny;E;7;70%;19%;1
Buffalo, NY;44;32;48;46;A passing shower;S;6;81%;81%;1
Burlington, VT;36;19;35;31;Partly sunny;SSE;4;64%;56%;2
Caribou, ME;19;5;20;5;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;65%;0%;2
Casper, WY;34;23;32;19;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;9;80%;75%;1
Charleston, SC;58;48;65;55;Partly sunny;NNE;6;75%;27%;2
Charleston, WV;62;39;66;45;Clouds breaking;SE;4;73%;23%;2
Charlotte, NC;60;34;61;39;Clouds and sun, mild;SE;3;60%;4%;3
Cheyenne, WY;45;23;37;19;Partly sunny;SW;7;64%;11%;1
Chicago, IL;55;49;57;34;Low clouds and mild;WSW;10;84%;14%;1
Cleveland, OH;59;42;57;50;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;74%;60%;1
Columbia, SC;61;39;63;46;Variable cloudiness;NNE;3;62%;6%;2
Columbus, OH;55;39;58;49;Clearing;S;6;90%;33%;1
Concord, NH;35;16;36;22;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;3;61%;58%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;52;70;54;High clouds, mild;SSE;7;70%;27%;2
Denver, CO;57;24;43;23;Clouds and sun;N;5;57%;4%;2
Des Moines, IA;60;31;43;24;Cooler;WNW;10;73%;4%;1
Detroit, MI;47;36;53;49;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;95%;39%;1
Dodge City, KS;66;26;48;26;Periods of sun, mild;ENE;8;62%;25%;3
Duluth, MN;36;35;38;25;Morning snow showers;WSW;9;85%;65%;0
El Paso, TX;55;35;57;39;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;69%;3%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-12;-22;-15;-33;A bit of snow;NW;4;58%;67%;0
Fargo, ND;30;22;25;13;A bit of a.m. snow;W;11;76%;56%;0
Grand Junction, CO;40;28;37;20;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;83%;44%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;54;40;54;36;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;89%;23%;1
Hartford, CT;43;28;41;32;Partly sunny;E;6;68%;21%;1
Helena, MT;35;18;32;17;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;6%;2
Honolulu, HI;80;73;83;71;Partly sunny;NNE;6;69%;82%;4
Houston, TX;72;57;73;58;Periods of sun;E;5;72%;18%;2
Indianapolis, IN;60;45;58;51;Mild with low clouds;SSW;7;87%;14%;1
Jackson, MS;71;56;71;57;Mild with low clouds;ESE;3;75%;41%;1
Jacksonville, FL;65;55;68;60;Partly sunny;NE;9;81%;7%;3
Juneau, AK;41;37;40;33;A little snow;S;18;86%;84%;0
Kansas City, MO;68;47;54;29;Partly sunny;N;7;59%;10%;2
Knoxville, TN;60;40;60;42;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSE;4;68%;15%;2
Las Vegas, NV;54;39;50;41;A shower;N;6;62%;68%;1
Lexington, KY;65;46;62;52;Clouds breaking;SSW;7;72%;18%;2
Little Rock, AR;71;53;67;52;Turning cloudy, warm;SW;6;74%;12%;1
Long Beach, CA;58;45;56;41;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;69%;80%;1
Los Angeles, CA;60;47;56;45;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;70%;66%;1
Louisville, KY;67;50;63;54;Clouds breaking;S;7;72%;31%;1
Madison, WI;53;45;51;29;Low clouds;W;8;74%;11%;1
Memphis, TN;70;56;66;54;Low clouds and mild;SE;7;78%;29%;1
Miami, FL;77;73;81;74;Partly sunny;ENE;15;68%;82%;3
Milwaukee, WI;56;44;55;32;Mostly cloudy;W;11;76%;21%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;31;36;24;Cloudy;W;12;77%;11%;0
Mobile, AL;72;58;70;59;Mainly cloudy;ENE;6;79%;30%;1
Montgomery, AL;74;47;65;53;Low clouds;ESE;5;75%;7%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;21;13;23;15;Winds subsiding;S;25;47%;58%;2
Nashville, TN;70;49;65;53;Warm with low clouds;S;6;66%;61%;1
New Orleans, LA;68;59;68;61;An afternoon shower;E;8;91%;94%;1
New York, NY;45;35;44;41;Mostly cloudy;E;7;63%;19%;1
Newark, NJ;45;30;43;39;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;64%;23%;1
Norfolk, VA;53;38;55;40;Periods of sun;NE;4;72%;2%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;69;45;66;44;Cloudy;NE;5;49%;57%;1
Olympia, WA;43;26;41;35;Rain and drizzle;S;5;87%;84%;2
Omaha, NE;52;27;40;22;Cloudy and colder;NW;9;73%;3%;1
Orlando, FL;80;64;79;66;Mainly cloudy;ENE;10;72%;30%;3
Philadelphia, PA;50;29;46;40;Becoming cloudy;NE;6;68%;14%;2
Phoenix, AZ;57;44;62;48;A touch of p.m. rain;SE;6;57%;85%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;51;33;56;46;Decreasing clouds;S;5;84%;57%;1
Portland, ME;36;25;34;24;Plenty of sun;ENE;7;56%;11%;2
Portland, OR;45;30;42;33;Mostly sunny;S;5;83%;67%;2
Providence, RI;42;30;42;30;Partly sunny;ENE;6;61%;7%;1
Raleigh, NC;57;35;60;42;Partly sunny;NE;3;64%;1%;3
Reno, NV;38;24;37;19;Clouds and sun;WSW;5;67%;5%;2
Richmond, VA;54;31;54;36;Partly sunny;NE;4;73%;5%;2
Roswell, NM;65;31;59;40;Cloudy;SSE;4;55%;76%;2
Sacramento, CA;53;37;56;31;Mostly sunny;N;8;68%;2%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;39;29;38;25;Morning flurries;E;5;81%;57%;1
San Antonio, TX;75;56;71;58;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;77%;44%;2
San Diego, CA;60;49;59;44;A heavy p.m. t-storm;N;6;74%;80%;1
San Francisco, CA;54;44;56;42;Mostly sunny;N;6;60%;5%;2
Savannah, GA;63;47;66;55;Partly sunny;ENE;5;81%;28%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;44;31;42;38;Inc. clouds;SE;7;74%;74%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;36;22;29;18;Cloudy and colder;WSW;12;80%;5%;1
Spokane, WA;39;26;37;27;Low clouds;SE;2;80%;53%;0
Springfield, IL;64;51;62;34;Low clouds;NW;11;77%;11%;1
St. Louis, MO;66;51;65;41;Low clouds;WSW;7;73%;10%;1
Tampa, FL;78;63;79;66;Partly sunny;ENE;8;74%;4%;4
Toledo, OH;54;39;57;50;Rather cloudy;WSW;6;85%;38%;1
Tucson, AZ;59;39;62;43;A touch of p.m. rain;SSW;8;62%;83%;2
Tulsa, OK;72;51;65;44;Turning cloudy;N;5;56%;42%;2
Vero Beach, FL;79;68;80;70;Mainly cloudy;E;13;73%;80%;3
Washington, DC;50;32;50;39;Becoming cloudy;ENE;5;80%;7%;2
Wichita, KS;67;37;50;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;64%;15%;2
Wilmington, DE;47;29;47;39;Becoming cloudy;NE;6;71%;11%;2
_____
