US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;47;27;44;31;Partly sunny;SSE;7;48%;58%;2
Albuquerque, NM;47;30;52;30;Partly sunny;NNE;8;54%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;41;33;38;27;Decreasing clouds;S;6;73%;72%;0
Asheville, NC;62;48;53;38;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;7;97%;90%;1
Atlanta, GA;64;58;64;43;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;8;86%;75%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;54;35;49;43;A little p.m. rain;S;8;55%;95%;2
Austin, TX;59;43;71;44;Sunny and warmer;NNE;3;48%;5%;4
Baltimore, MD;55;34;48;42;Afternoon rain;ESE;5;57%;97%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;79;60;68;41;Not as warm;NW;8;79%;25%;3
Billings, MT;50;32;53;39;Mainly cloudy, windy;WSW;22;39%;6%;2
Birmingham, AL;71;60;64;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;10;88%;83%;1
Bismarck, ND;47;29;47;32;Sun and some clouds;W;8;66%;25%;2
Boise, ID;49;26;49;30;Mostly cloudy;E;4;56%;3%;2
Boston, MA;55;32;48;37;Mostly sunny;SW;11;34%;74%;2
Bridgeport, CT;52;28;45;34;Inc. clouds;SW;6;49%;93%;2
Buffalo, NY;40;31;43;33;Partly sunny;SW;12;63%;28%;2
Burlington, VT;45;22;40;29;Mostly sunny;S;9;53%;8%;2
Caribou, ME;35;20;30;19;Partly sunny, colder;SW;11;67%;16%;2
Casper, WY;32;25;42;32;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSW;25;58%;0%;2
Charleston, SC;72;55;71;52;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;78%;70%;3
Charleston, WV;52;32;52;36;Periods of rain;WSW;5;86%;90%;1
Charlotte, NC;66;51;58;45;Cooler with rain;NW;6;84%;94%;1
Cheyenne, WY;35;30;52;37;Increasingly windy;WNW;21;34%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;35;30;42;32;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;64%;6%;2
Cleveland, OH;42;30;46;34;Inc. clouds;WNW;6;56%;68%;2
Columbia, SC;66;55;69;48;A little p.m. rain;SSW;6;79%;92%;1
Columbus, OH;45;28;45;30;Afternoon rain;NW;6;76%;90%;1
Concord, NH;44;22;43;24;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;45%;57%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;36;59;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;59%;5%;3
Denver, CO;37;28;53;32;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;6;37%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;34;27;46;30;Partly sunny;W;10;62%;3%;2
Detroit, MI;39;25;41;30;Inc. clouds;WSW;6;69%;18%;2
Dodge City, KS;31;22;56;29;Mostly sunny, milder;WSW;14;51%;3%;3
Duluth, MN;30;29;40;32;Partly sunny;WSW;8;65%;4%;2
El Paso, TX;60;37;62;37;Mostly sunny;E;6;48%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;31;20;26;11;Low clouds;ENE;4;84%;77%;0
Fargo, ND;43;26;41;30;Sun and some clouds;WSW;8;75%;6%;2
Grand Junction, CO;48;27;48;24;Partly sunny;NNE;5;55%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;37;27;41;33;Partly sunny;SW;9;66%;5%;2
Hartford, CT;54;28;46;31;Partly sunny;SSW;6;45%;86%;2
Helena, MT;44;23;45;37;Mainly cloudy;SW;7;50%;30%;1
Honolulu, HI;84;76;83;74;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;21;66%;44%;3
Houston, TX;76;48;66;47;Mostly sunny;N;6;63%;6%;4
Indianapolis, IN;44;30;40;31;Rain, chilly;W;6;86%;79%;1
Jackson, MS;69;53;59;36;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;9;73%;28%;2
Jacksonville, FL;76;54;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;68%;73%;4
Juneau, AK;45;40;43;36;Breezy with rain;SSE;14;92%;93%;0
Kansas City, MO;38;29;46;31;Mostly sunny;W;7;63%;8%;3
Knoxville, TN;55;51;61;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;6;91%;88%;1
Las Vegas, NV;58;42;62;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;44%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;49;37;49;34;Periods of rain;WNW;7;98%;84%;1
Little Rock, AR;52;42;50;32;Some sun;WNW;9;74%;13%;2
Long Beach, CA;68;51;76;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;38%;2%;3
Los Angeles, CA;71;53;75;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;48%;3%;3
Louisville, KY;48;39;44;34;Rain, chilly;WNW;7;93%;69%;1
Madison, WI;36;24;43;30;Partly sunny;W;8;56%;0%;2
Memphis, TN;53;44;51;34;Partly sunny;WNW;10;76%;18%;2
Miami, FL;79;71;80;71;Humid with some sun;SSE;8;59%;28%;4
Milwaukee, WI;35;27;44;31;Partly sunny;W;9;57%;0%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;27;42;31;Partly sunny;WSW;10;63%;5%;2
Mobile, AL;72;65;72;44;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;9;82%;68%;1
Montgomery, AL;76;60;67;42;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;9;85%;68%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;30;3;23;21;Very windy, sunshine;W;47;66%;8%;2
Nashville, TN;53;49;54;36;A little a.m. rain;WNW;7;91%;64%;1
New Orleans, LA;78;67;69;47;Rain in the morning;NNW;9;83%;76%;2
New York, NY;54;33;48;41;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;42%;86%;2
Newark, NJ;53;30;47;38;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;45%;86%;2
Norfolk, VA;63;37;51;47;Afternoon rain;SSE;5;62%;94%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;40;29;56;32;Plenty of sun;WNW;8;69%;5%;3
Olympia, WA;39;31;50;43;Mostly cloudy;S;7;82%;69%;1
Omaha, NE;38;25;48;29;Mostly sunny;W;10;65%;4%;2
Orlando, FL;80;60;81;64;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;27%;4
Philadelphia, PA;54;30;47;39;A bit of p.m. rain;SSE;6;53%;97%;2
Phoenix, AZ;65;47;70;47;Mostly sunny;NE;5;47%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;47;26;48;34;Afternoon rain;NNE;5;57%;88%;2
Portland, ME;48;28;42;31;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;42%;4%;2
Portland, OR;50;33;50;38;Partial sunshine;S;3;79%;67%;1
Providence, RI;55;29;46;32;Mostly sunny;SW;7;40%;78%;2
Raleigh, NC;66;47;53;48;Rain, cooler;S;5;76%;98%;1
Reno, NV;52;27;52;22;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;55%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;60;31;48;42;Afternoon rain;SSE;5;70%;95%;2
Roswell, NM;55;36;64;32;Mostly sunny;W;7;43%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;67;40;68;37;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;59%;3%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;42;29;47;29;Partly sunny;SE;4;63%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;63;43;74;43;Sunshine and warmer;NE;4;57%;5%;4
San Diego, CA;69;52;72;51;Mostly sunny;NE;6;53%;2%;3
San Francisco, CA;61;48;63;46;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;68%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;75;53;76;50;Inc. clouds;SW;7;73%;64%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;37;51;47;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;75%;69%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;38;23;48;30;Partly sunny;W;10;61%;4%;2
Spokane, WA;38;27;43;34;Partly sunny;S;2;75%;12%;1
Springfield, IL;38;28;43;28;Bit of rain, snow;WSW;6;68%;60%;1
St. Louis, MO;44;36;43;32;Occasional a.m. rain;W;7;76%;60%;1
Tampa, FL;79;58;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;77%;62%;4
Toledo, OH;41;26;43;31;Inc. clouds;W;2;64%;44%;2
Tucson, AZ;62;42;69;47;Mostly sunny;E;5;55%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;42;31;52;31;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;67%;8%;3
Vero Beach, FL;80;60;80;65;Partly sunny;SSW;6;67%;34%;4
Washington, DC;55;30;49;42;Afternoon rain;SSE;5;61%;93%;3
Wichita, KS;34;26;50;28;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;73%;6%;3
Wilmington, DE;54;30;48;40;A little p.m. rain;SSE;6;51%;98%;2
_____
