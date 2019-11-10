US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;46;35;39;29;A little p.m. rain;N;6;82%;88%;1
Albuquerque, NM;68;39;52;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;17;39%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;40;30;39;31;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;74%;5%;1
Asheville, NC;64;36;65;34;Periods of sun;SW;5;58%;76%;3
Atlanta, GA;64;40;67;40;Partly sunny;SW;5;59%;90%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;55;49;62;51;Partly sunny;SSW;9;63%;28%;3
Austin, TX;74;62;69;29;A little p.m. rain;N;9;78%;85%;1
Baltimore, MD;57;43;62;46;Periods of sun;SW;4;60%;65%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;72;52;78;36;Becoming cloudy;NW;6;77%;89%;2
Billings, MT;26;7;33;26;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;9;58%;1%;2
Birmingham, AL;65;41;67;32;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;68%;90%;3
Bismarck, ND;18;4;16;5;Cold with some sun;S;9;66%;2%;2
Boise, ID;58;33;55;33;Mostly sunny;E;7;56%;0%;2
Boston, MA;51;39;50;46;Periods of sun;N;5;67%;44%;1
Bridgeport, CT;51;37;55;44;Partly sunny;ESE;5;69%;60%;1
Buffalo, NY;46;33;35;22;Colder with wet snow;NNE;10;85%;94%;0
Burlington, VT;43;26;32;23;Colder with snow;N;8;65%;94%;1
Caribou, ME;37;18;29;20;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;48%;83%;2
Casper, WY;52;6;31;22;Partly sunny, colder;SSW;11;58%;0%;3
Charleston, SC;63;45;72;58;Partly sunny;WSW;5;50%;10%;4
Charleston, WV;64;42;64;28;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;66%;84%;2
Charlotte, NC;64;41;68;49;Partly sunny;SW;7;51%;69%;3
Cheyenne, WY;61;9;31;18;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;52%;10%;3
Chicago, IL;41;30;33;13;Very cold with snow;NNW;18;70%;72%;1
Cleveland, OH;51;39;42;28;Snow and sleet;NNE;15;80%;94%;1
Columbia, SC;67;39;71;52;Partly sunny;SSW;6;46%;28%;3
Columbus, OH;56;41;46;22;A little rain;NNW;8;86%;88%;1
Concord, NH;48;30;40;30;Bit of rain, snow;NE;4;78%;80%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;59;62;23;Rain and drizzle;N;23;77%;60%;1
Denver, CO;71;17;31;23;A bit of a.m. snow;S;6;67%;60%;3
Des Moines, IA;41;18;23;4;Windy and colder;NNW;17;55%;25%;2
Detroit, MI;47;30;33;20;Colder with snow;NNW;9;78%;90%;1
Dodge City, KS;69;22;32;11;Breezy and colder;N;23;53%;41%;3
Duluth, MN;24;12;18;7;Bitterly cold;WNW;10;54%;46%;1
El Paso, TX;79;58;67;33;Cooler in the p.m.;E;9;55%;7%;2
Fairbanks, AK;14;11;20;10;Partial sunshine;NNW;5;79%;15%;0
Fargo, ND;18;6;13;2;Morning flurries;SW;11;67%;55%;1
Grand Junction, CO;63;31;57;21;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;28%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;42;26;30;18;Snow showers;NNW;8;78%;95%;1
Hartford, CT;52;35;53;43;Partly sunny;NE;4;73%;60%;1
Helena, MT;29;8;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;56%;1%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;71;87;72;Mostly sunny;NE;8;59%;25%;5
Houston, TX;76;61;76;36;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;83%;86%;2
Indianapolis, IN;60;40;42;14;Snow and sleet;NNW;11;85%;89%;1
Jackson, MS;69;48;70;29;Afternoon showers;NNW;4;73%;95%;2
Jacksonville, FL;69;50;77;60;Partly sunny;N;6;61%;8%;4
Juneau, AK;32;31;38;36;Periods of rain;E;6;85%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;60;28;29;13;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;17;55%;58%;2
Knoxville, TN;63;40;63;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;66%;83%;3
Las Vegas, NV;77;48;79;49;Sunny and warm;N;6;17%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;62;45;60;23;A little p.m. rain;NNW;10;69%;88%;1
Little Rock, AR;70;50;54;22;Rain and drizzle;N;9;79%;92%;1
Long Beach, CA;70;57;75;54;Clouds, then sun;NE;4;59%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;76;56;78;55;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;4;55%;1%;3
Louisville, KY;63;47;56;21;A little p.m. rain;NNW;9;72%;88%;1
Madison, WI;37;21;25;7;Quite cold;NW;10;58%;27%;1
Memphis, TN;67;48;54;21;Afternoon rain;N;10;86%;92%;1
Miami, FL;81;73;83;73;Partly sunny;ESE;11;55%;45%;4
Milwaukee, WI;41;24;28;11;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;16;62%;74%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;12;20;6;Colder with some sun;NW;15;42%;5%;1
Mobile, AL;70;53;74;45;Spotty showers;WNW;6;76%;88%;2
Montgomery, AL;68;41;67;40;Clouds and sun;S;5;69%;92%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;21;16;20;16;Windy, p.m. snow;ESE;26;91%;91%;1
Nashville, TN;69;43;62;20;A little p.m. rain;NNW;7;69%;94%;2
New Orleans, LA;72;57;75;43;Partly sunny;SSW;6;78%;70%;2
New York, NY;52;41;58;43;Milder;SSW;5;61%;56%;2
Newark, NJ;52;36;58;42;Partly sunny;S;5;63%;57%;2
Norfolk, VA;63;41;68;52;Partly sunny;SSW;7;52%;15%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;72;37;44;18;Windy, a.m. drizzle;NNE;22;76%;76%;1
Olympia, WA;55;40;57;37;Mostly cloudy;SW;3;76%;27%;1
Omaha, NE;46;19;24;7;Windy and colder;NNW;18;56%;5%;2
Orlando, FL;80;61;82;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;60%;13%;4
Philadelphia, PA;56;38;62;44;Some sun;SSW;5;61%;59%;3
Phoenix, AZ;88;61;85;61;Sunshine;NNE;5;33%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;54;41;52;28;A little p.m. rain;NW;5;79%;98%;1
Portland, ME;48;38;42;34;A shower in the p.m.;N;8;61%;81%;1
Portland, OR;58;47;59;39;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;72%;18%;2
Providence, RI;52;35;54;45;Periods of sun;NW;4;70%;27%;1
Raleigh, NC;63;39;68;50;Partly sunny;SW;7;51%;30%;3
Reno, NV;68;36;65;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;44%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;63;40;67;49;Partly sunny;SSW;7;54%;31%;3
Roswell, NM;72;46;47;23;Breezy and colder;NNE;17;59%;42%;1
Sacramento, CA;75;42;75;44;Mostly sunny;ESE;3;55%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;61;35;54;32;Mostly sunny;E;7;51%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;73;63;73;32;A little p.m. rain;N;8;65%;85%;1
San Diego, CA;67;56;71;55;Low clouds, then sun;NNW;6;72%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;64;50;68;52;Mostly sunny;SW;6;64%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;67;44;73;55;Partly sunny;SSE;3;62%;6%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;45;58;44;Mild with some sun;SE;6;61%;27%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;30;10;19;3;Partly sunny, colder;NW;15;54%;2%;2
Spokane, WA;46;24;45;30;Partly sunny;SE;3;56%;4%;2
Springfield, IL;58;32;33;9;Snow at times;NNW;17;72%;66%;1
St. Louis, MO;66;36;39;14;An icy mix;NNW;14;83%;70%;1
Tampa, FL;80;60;84;65;Partly sunny;ENE;6;62%;8%;4
Toledo, OH;49;32;35;20;Colder with snow;NNW;7;82%;90%;1
Tucson, AZ;85;59;81;54;Sunny and warm;E;5;41%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;73;37;43;18;Breezy and colder;N;15;74%;78%;1
Vero Beach, FL;81;67;82;67;Partly sunny;SE;9;66%;81%;4
Washington, DC;56;40;65;45;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;61%;64%;2
Wichita, KS;70;26;32;12;Windy and colder;N;21;56%;42%;1
Wilmington, DE;56;38;62;45;Some sun;SSW;5;65%;60%;3
