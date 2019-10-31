US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;45;52;31;Windy and cooler;W;20;58%;8%;3
Albuquerque, NM;51;25;59;28;Sunny;E;4;15%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;43;38;46;40;Spotty showers;NNE;4;82%;84%;0
Asheville, NC;71;30;54;31;Winds subsiding;SE;15;56%;6%;4
Atlanta, GA;73;33;56;34;Sunny and cooler;ESE;6;52%;6%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;69;47;56;40;Windy and cooler;NW;19;55%;6%;3
Austin, TX;56;32;65;40;Sunny, but cool;N;3;34%;4%;4
Baltimore, MD;76;45;55;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;14;45%;10%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;55;34;59;38;Sunny and cool;N;6;52%;16%;4
Billings, MT;41;26;42;29;Turning sunny;SW;10;56%;4%;3
Birmingham, AL;60;32;55;32;Sunny, but cool;N;6;53%;9%;4
Bismarck, ND;43;32;37;26;Colder;WNW;14;77%;56%;1
Boise, ID;45;22;47;24;Sunny, but chilly;E;7;42%;0%;3
Boston, MA;70;54;59;38;Cooler;W;22;44%;29%;3
Bridgeport, CT;68;46;57;34;Windy and cooler;NW;19;53%;8%;3
Buffalo, NY;65;39;43;35;Very windy, cooler;SW;38;70%;32%;1
Burlington, VT;68;46;50;31;A little a.m. rain;WNW;29;51%;56%;1
Caribou, ME;61;57;63;30;Very windy;W;24;73%;87%;1
Casper, WY;33;21;32;13;Sunshine, but cold;SSW;12;78%;24%;3
Charleston, SC;83;50;64;48;Clearing and cooler;NNE;8;54%;5%;4
Charleston, WV;71;33;48;27;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;57%;8%;3
Charlotte, NC;80;36;59;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;5;47%;4%;4
Cheyenne, WY;46;24;33;16;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;14;60%;16%;3
Chicago, IL;38;27;43;34;Chilly with some sun;SW;14;60%;62%;3
Cleveland, OH;64;38;44;36;Rather cloudy, windy;SSW;25;59%;45%;2
Columbia, SC;85;38;62;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;5;49%;8%;4
Columbus, OH;61;28;44;28;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;10;63%;14%;3
Concord, NH;67;52;54;26;Windy;WNW;21;49%;29%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;30;59;35;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;46%;3%;4
Denver, CO;43;22;37;19;Cold with sunshine;S;6;60%;4%;3
Des Moines, IA;40;27;42;29;A shower or two;WNW;10;65%;60%;1
Detroit, MI;49;34;44;36;Winds subsiding;SSW;21;63%;18%;2
Dodge City, KS;51;21;49;20;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;18;56%;3%;3
Duluth, MN;35;28;40;30;Cloudy with a flurry;W;8;59%;52%;1
El Paso, TX;60;37;69;40;Mostly sunny;E;5;26%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;28;20;31;19;Cloudy;NW;5;71%;82%;0
Fargo, ND;44;31;38;27;Cloudy;WNW;11;79%;73%;1
Grand Junction, CO;39;15;48;16;Sunny, but chilly;ESE;4;33%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;40;32;44;37;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;62%;59%;2
Hartford, CT;70;47;57;33;Windy and cooler;NW;19;57%;8%;3
Helena, MT;35;18;38;22;Sunny and cold;SSW;5;60%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;71;86;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;63%;55%;6
Houston, TX;55;35;60;46;Sunshine;E;5;55%;17%;4
Indianapolis, IN;45;26;46;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;9;62%;6%;3
Jackson, MS;50;31;56;35;Sunny, but cool;NNW;4;54%;5%;4
Jacksonville, FL;90;56;65;59;Cloudy and cooler;N;9;65%;59%;2
Juneau, AK;46;40;46;42;Rain at times;ESE;8;97%;86%;0
Kansas City, MO;42;30;51;31;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;9;51%;9%;3
Knoxville, TN;71;31;51;31;Sunny and cooler;NNE;5;59%;10%;4
Las Vegas, NV;63;36;69;44;Sunny, but cool;N;4;10%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;63;28;49;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;6;59%;10%;3
Little Rock, AR;48;30;55;36;Sunny, but cool;WSW;5;52%;9%;4
Long Beach, CA;81;50;82;52;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;14%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;80;51;81;54;Sunny and beautiful;E;5;14%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;52;29;50;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;54%;11%;3
Madison, WI;34;21;39;30;Afternoon flurries;W;9;69%;83%;1
Memphis, TN;44;30;53;35;Sunny, but cool;WSW;3;58%;8%;4
Miami, FL;86;77;87;77;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;73%;76%;3
Milwaukee, WI;35;23;41;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;63%;75%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;28;42;28;A little snow;WNW;10;68%;67%;1
Mobile, AL;70;38;61;41;Sunny and cooler;N;9;50%;13%;4
Montgomery, AL;71;34;58;36;Sunny, but cooler;NE;6;51%;9%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;51;24;27;18;Windy;NW;44;82%;66%;1
Nashville, TN;46;28;52;30;Sunny, but cool;WSW;4;51%;9%;4
New Orleans, LA;58;42;58;47;Cool with sunshine;NNE;8;52%;15%;4
New York, NY;71;48;56;40;Windy and cooler;NW;26;52%;7%;3
Newark, NJ;72;45;56;35;Windy and cooler;NW;18;57%;9%;3
Norfolk, VA;84;47;58;43;Cooler with clearing;N;7;46%;8%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;48;30;59;32;Plenty of sun;N;13;45%;5%;4
Olympia, WA;52;28;55;30;Mostly sunny;NE;5;74%;3%;2
Omaha, NE;44;30;46;30;Rain and snow shower;WNW;10;68%;53%;1
Orlando, FL;92;68;78;69;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;11;70%;52%;2
Philadelphia, PA;75;45;55;35;Windy and cooler;NW;17;57%;9%;3
Phoenix, AZ;76;46;79;51;Sunny;NE;4;16%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;71;34;45;29;Windy;SSW;21;59%;14%;2
Portland, ME;63;55;58;36;Windy;W;23;68%;66%;2
Portland, OR;54;34;57;35;Sunshine;ENE;9;48%;3%;2
Providence, RI;69;51;57;33;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;58%;29%;3
Raleigh, NC;81;40;59;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;51%;7%;4
Reno, NV;55;23;60;26;Sunny, but cool;S;5;26%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;78;42;58;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;50%;8%;3
Roswell, NM;56;23;64;27;Mostly sunny;N;5;35%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;72;32;71;35;Sunny and pleasant;SE;3;39%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;42;24;46;26;Sunny and chilly;ESE;5;39%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;56;32;63;42;Mostly sunny;NE;5;43%;3%;4
San Diego, CA;75;50;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;NE;6;32%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;69;45;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;42%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;87;46;66;46;Sunny and cooler;NNE;8;47%;4%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;37;55;38;Sunny;NE;8;65%;3%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;42;29;42;27;Low clouds may break;WNW;14;71%;32%;1
Spokane, WA;43;21;46;25;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;1;52%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;31;22;50;30;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;11;59%;55%;3
St. Louis, MO;38;27;54;35;Sunny and cool;SW;8;51%;8%;3
Tampa, FL;88;68;79;67;Not as warm;NE;7;74%;49%;4
Toledo, OH;52;30;46;33;Winds subsiding;SSW;21;60%;16%;3
Tucson, AZ;76;47;81;52;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;21%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;48;30;59;33;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;49%;3%;4
Vero Beach, FL;88;74;82;74;Not as hot but humid;NNE;12;83%;83%;2
Washington, DC;75;43;56;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;10;53%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;48;28;53;28;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;10;52%;4%;3
Wilmington, DE;75;44;55;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;15;58%;7%;3
_____
