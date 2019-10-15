US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;60;40;64;47;Afternoon downpours;NW;14;68%;100%;1
Albuquerque, NM;74;43;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;SE;4;27%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;40;30;40;32;Rain and snow shower;NNE;8;70%;75%;0
Asheville, NC;70;56;63;40;Cooler;NW;9;80%;55%;3
Atlanta, GA;69;61;73;44;Decreasing clouds;NW;9;79%;27%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;64;59;73;52;Rain;WNW;14;79%;83%;1
Austin, TX;94;64;72;57;Cooler;NNE;10;40%;36%;2
Baltimore, MD;71;58;68;50;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;12;81%;71%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;84;72;76;52;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;82%;66%;1
Billings, MT;56;43;74;47;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;9;38%;3%;3
Birmingham, AL;73;65;70;44;Clearing;N;9;71%;27%;5
Bismarck, ND;41;28;48;32;Chilly with some sun;WSW;10;82%;2%;3
Boise, ID;72;46;77;49;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;24%;12%;3
Boston, MA;61;44;64;54;Inc. clouds;SE;17;62%;82%;3
Bridgeport, CT;62;49;65;48;Afternoon rain;NW;14;76%;97%;1
Buffalo, NY;61;50;56;46;Rain tapering off;W;18;77%;88%;1
Burlington, VT;59;41;64;45;Afternoon rain;ESE;13;55%;97%;3
Caribou, ME;56;34;58;41;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;61%;25%;3
Casper, WY;56;36;74;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;17;24%;3%;4
Charleston, SC;77;69;80;53;Couple of t-storms;WNW;8;83%;63%;2
Charleston, WV;79;56;58;43;A little a.m. rain;W;8;67%;76%;1
Charlotte, NC;81;60;75;43;Showers around;NW;8;78%;78%;2
Cheyenne, WY;57;36;74;40;Partly sunny;WSW;13;20%;2%;4
Chicago, IL;59;44;52;41;Windy;WNW;16;68%;16%;2
Cleveland, OH;69;54;55;47;A little a.m. rain;NW;21;70%;90%;1
Columbia, SC;79;64;80;46;Couple of t-storms;NNW;7;78%;61%;2
Columbus, OH;73;46;52;41;A little a.m. rain;WNW;16;76%;59%;1
Concord, NH;61;32;61;45;Inc. clouds;ESE;14;64%;81%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;54;72;51;Sunny and cooler;ENE;14;39%;2%;5
Denver, CO;65;39;79;45;Partly sunny;SSW;6;21%;2%;4
Des Moines, IA;59;38;52;35;Sun and clouds, cool;ENE;11;63%;6%;2
Detroit, MI;64;47;53;43;Windy and cooler;NW;17;73%;63%;1
Dodge City, KS;67;34;70;44;Plenty of sunshine;S;11;44%;3%;4
Duluth, MN;45;40;49;37;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;68%;15%;1
El Paso, TX;82;56;77;53;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;34%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;33;17;31;19;Partial sunshine;NNE;5;52%;7%;1
Fargo, ND;45;36;43;34;Partly sunny, chilly;SSE;6;86%;6%;1
Grand Junction, CO;71;34;74;38;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;16%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;57;45;51;43;Cooler;NW;15;81%;51%;1
Hartford, CT;63;40;65;49;Afternoon rain;WNW;14;73%;98%;2
Helena, MT;59;40;71;42;Partly sunny;SSE;4;44%;3%;3
Honolulu, HI;89;73;86;74;A shower or two;ENE;11;65%;82%;2
Houston, TX;90;72;75;59;Showers and t-storms;NE;9;81%;70%;1
Indianapolis, IN;73;42;51;39;Windy;WNW;17;73%;1%;2
Jackson, MS;70;64;69;45;Clouds and sun;N;10;65%;20%;4
Jacksonville, FL;82;74;86;59;Showers and t-storms;WNW;12;76%;65%;2
Juneau, AK;44;39;45;39;A bit of rain;ENE;5;97%;87%;0
Kansas City, MO;66;40;58;40;Sunny, but cool;S;7;58%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;76;59;65;41;Cooler;N;6;70%;55%;3
Las Vegas, NV;86;56;87;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;17%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;76;50;56;39;Cooler;WNW;12;69%;20%;2
Little Rock, AR;72;49;67;43;Sunny;N;7;55%;0%;4
Long Beach, CA;83;62;82;62;Partly sunny;S;5;45%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;82;62;86;61;Partly sunny;SSE;5;34%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;77;48;58;39;Sunshine and cooler;NW;11;64%;1%;3
Madison, WI;60;41;50;34;Cooler;WNW;17;70%;7%;2
Memphis, TN;71;51;65;42;Sunny, but cool;NNE;12;54%;4%;4
Miami, FL;85;75;89;76;A t-storm or two;WSW;8;68%;66%;5
Milwaukee, WI;63;42;54;38;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;60%;22%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;39;50;36;Mostly cloudy;W;10;67%;6%;1
Mobile, AL;82;73;81;54;A morning t-storm;N;6;79%;60%;1
Montgomery, AL;70;66;74;47;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;6;83%;30%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;30;29;38;29;Inc. clouds;ESE;29;63%;83%;4
Nashville, TN;79;52;63;40;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;7;60%;13%;4
New Orleans, LA;88;75;81;61;Showers and t-storms;NNE;8;79%;65%;1
New York, NY;66;56;67;50;Heavy afternoon rain;NW;18;75%;97%;2
Newark, NJ;65;51;67;48;Heavy afternoon rain;NW;16;78%;91%;2
Norfolk, VA;73;59;70;47;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;9;78%;76%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;78;44;67;44;Sunny, not as warm;SSE;8;50%;1%;4
Olympia, WA;60;49;57;47;Rain;S;11;90%;94%;1
Omaha, NE;57;38;54;39;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;8;64%;7%;4
Orlando, FL;88;74;89;74;A t-storm in spots;WSW;12;68%;49%;3
Philadelphia, PA;70;53;71;49;Rain;NW;16;80%;91%;1
Phoenix, AZ;92;65;96;73;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;19%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;69;55;57;44;Cooler, morning rain;WNW;12;73%;94%;1
Portland, ME;59;42;59;51;Inc. clouds;ESE;10;63%;83%;3
Portland, OR;65;51;58;51;Cooler with rain;SSW;6;75%;88%;1
Providence, RI;63;41;63;51;Afternoon rain;SE;15;68%;95%;2
Raleigh, NC;78;58;69;44;Spotty showers;NW;8;85%;73%;1
Reno, NV;77;40;74;45;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;20%;27%;4
Richmond, VA;74;56;65;46;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;6;77%;68%;1
Roswell, NM;84;46;72;45;Sunny, not as warm;S;7;37%;2%;5
Sacramento, CA;81;45;76;54;Nice with some sun;SSW;5;49%;66%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;71;43;77;52;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;10;23%;2%;4
San Antonio, TX;95;65;71;58;Showers and t-storms;NE;11;56%;70%;2
San Diego, CA;73;59;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;6;58%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;63;51;64;55;Variable cloudiness;SW;10;68%;37%;2
Savannah, GA;72;68;81;52;Showers and t-storms;NW;11;83%;63%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;51;59;50;Rain;S;10;80%;92%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;47;34;49;35;Partly sunny, chilly;SE;5;68%;5%;3
Spokane, WA;62;44;65;49;A little p.m. rain;S;2;57%;90%;1
Springfield, IL;65;39;55;34;Cooler with some sun;NW;15;58%;1%;1
St. Louis, MO;70;43;57;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;11;64%;0%;4
Tampa, FL;89;74;87;74;Showers and t-storms;W;8;81%;83%;3
Toledo, OH;70;47;56;43;Windy and cooler;NW;17;69%;50%;1
Tucson, AZ;88;62;92;66;Sunny and very warm;E;9;22%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;76;42;64;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;55%;2%;4
Vero Beach, FL;85;71;91;74;A t-storm in spots;WSW;10;67%;64%;4
Washington, DC;72;57;65;48;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;6;79%;68%;1
Wichita, KS;68;38;63;45;Plenty of sun;S;6;53%;1%;4
Wilmington, DE;68;52;69;49;Rain;NW;15;81%;82%;1
_____
