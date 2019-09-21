US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;52;85;66;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;11%;5
Albuquerque, NM;82;54;81;56;Mostly sunny;E;5;21%;0%;7
Anchorage, AK;49;39;54;40;Partly sunny;NNE;7;69%;18%;1
Asheville, NC;81;58;83;55;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;5;64%;7%;6
Atlanta, GA;87;61;88;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;56%;7%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;77;66;81;71;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;10;72%;4%;5
Austin, TX;93;73;94;73;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;59%;10%;5
Baltimore, MD;86;69;90;72;Sunny, hot, humid;S;3;58%;10%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;88;70;91;72;Mostly sunny;SE;6;65%;12%;7
Billings, MT;62;47;73;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;9;48%;7%;4
Birmingham, AL;87;63;89;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;52%;8%;7
Bismarck, ND;65;45;69;46;Mostly sunny;S;7;62%;41%;4
Boise, ID;71;49;77;51;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;42%;28%;5
Boston, MA;81;61;86;69;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;55%;3%;5
Bridgeport, CT;81;58;82;67;Partly sunny;SSW;7;65%;5%;5
Buffalo, NY;81;68;81;70;Variable cloudiness;SSW;11;70%;32%;4
Burlington, VT;82;58;84;67;Turning cloudy;S;12;56%;27%;4
Caribou, ME;71;46;79;65;Increasing clouds;SW;9;67%;46%;4
Casper, WY;64;34;71;40;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;38%;4%;5
Charleston, SC;81;65;83;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;58%;2%;7
Charleston, WV;88;64;91;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;62%;19%;5
Charlotte, NC;88;61;88;62;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;58%;2%;6
Cheyenne, WY;69;41;72;43;Partly sunny;SW;12;29%;3%;5
Chicago, IL;78;71;75;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;12;87%;91%;1
Cleveland, OH;86;72;87;70;More clouds than sun;SSW;14;52%;66%;4
Columbia, SC;89;61;89;63;Sunny, pleasant;SSE;4;55%;3%;6
Columbus, OH;85;66;87;68;Partly sunny;SSW;9;62%;100%;5
Concord, NH;84;51;85;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;61%;4%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;74;92;76;Clouds and sun;S;15;62%;36%;4
Denver, CO;80;46;77;50;Sunny, pleasant;SSW;6;31%;4%;5
Des Moines, IA;76;65;66;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;9;85%;64%;1
Detroit, MI;86;70;83;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;69%;85%;2
Dodge City, KS;90;60;80;53;Not as warm;SE;15;59%;8%;6
Duluth, MN;75;54;66;50;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;74%;16%;3
El Paso, TX;76;66;84;68;Partly sunny;SSW;5;61%;20%;4
Fairbanks, AK;41;31;49;27;Partly sunny;NNE;5;66%;14%;2
Fargo, ND;78;50;68;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;71%;11%;4
Grand Junction, CO;72;43;76;50;Plenty of sun, nice;ESE;6;25%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;84;68;73;59;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;11;95%;88%;1
Hartford, CT;84;55;85;66;Mostly sunny;S;6;62%;4%;5
Helena, MT;63;45;74;47;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;48%;3%;4
Honolulu, HI;87;75;88;75;Periods of sun;E;8;64%;80%;7
Houston, TX;88;76;89;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;78%;65%;5
Indianapolis, IN;86;68;86;65;Variable clouds;SSW;10;63%;79%;4
Jackson, MS;90;69;90;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;57%;7%;7
Jacksonville, FL;83;70;85;69;Clouds and sunshine;E;9;59%;3%;7
Juneau, AK;57;47;53;45;Occasional rain;ESE;10;89%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;70;75;57;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;12;82%;69%;1
Knoxville, TN;87;62;88;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;60%;12%;6
Las Vegas, NV;87;63;91;68;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;11%;3%;6
Lexington, KY;90;65;90;70;Partly sunny;SSW;9;55%;62%;5
Little Rock, AR;88;69;89;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;71%;39%;3
Long Beach, CA;87;67;86;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;48%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;88;68;90;66;Mostly sunny, hot;S;5;35%;2%;6
Louisville, KY;90;66;90;71;Partly sunny;S;9;56%;59%;5
Madison, WI;75;68;70;52;Cloudy;NW;6;88%;66%;1
Memphis, TN;90;71;90;74;Mostly sunny;S;11;55%;33%;5
Miami, FL;84;77;85;79;Thunderstorm;NE;15;70%;87%;2
Milwaukee, WI;81;68;73;56;Showers and t-storms;NNW;12;87%;84%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;57;70;54;Not as warm;W;9;63%;14%;4
Mobile, AL;88;72;90;70;Partly sunny;SSE;7;61%;13%;7
Montgomery, AL;89;63;87;61;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;56%;7%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;54;49;61;51;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;23;69%;12%;5
Nashville, TN;91;64;90;70;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;24%;6
New Orleans, LA;87;74;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;63%;12%;7
New York, NY;83;66;84;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;55%;6%;5
Newark, NJ;85;60;87;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;7%;5
Norfolk, VA;83;62;86;64;Sunshine;S;7;63%;5%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;84;72;81;64;Thunderstorms;N;14;87%;84%;2
Olympia, WA;70;56;67;50;Periods of rain;SW;10;82%;86%;1
Omaha, NE;84;60;70;55;Cooler;S;10;75%;27%;2
Orlando, FL;87;70;87;69;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;57%;6%;8
Philadelphia, PA;89;65;88;70;Sunshine, very warm;SSW;6;58%;8%;5
Phoenix, AZ;95;70;98;70;Mostly sunny;SE;5;16%;14%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;87;66;87;68;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;33%;5
Portland, ME;74;58;75;65;Partly sunny;SSW;8;73%;4%;4
Portland, OR;72;58;67;52;Periods of rain;WNW;6;82%;87%;1
Providence, RI;82;57;83;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;59%;3%;5
Raleigh, NC;86;61;87;62;Sunshine, warm;S;5;61%;2%;6
Reno, NV;72;44;79;47;Sun and some clouds;W;7;33%;28%;5
Richmond, VA;88;63;90;67;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;63%;7%;5
Roswell, NM;79;62;90;63;Mostly cloudy;S;5;36%;8%;5
Sacramento, CA;88;55;88;57;Partly sunny;SSW;5;48%;5%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;66;45;76;54;Sunny, warmer;ESE;8;35%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;90;75;94;75;Clouds and sun;SE;6;65%;13%;5
San Diego, CA;77;62;81;64;Some sun;WSW;6;56%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;82;57;72;58;Partial sunshine;W;8;68%;4%;5
Savannah, GA;84;64;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;63%;2%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;59;67;55;Periods of rain;S;10;83%;87%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;81;55;70;49;Not as warm;W;7;61%;34%;3
Spokane, WA;71;48;72;52;Becoming cloudy;SSW;6;54%;32%;4
Springfield, IL;82;71;78;56;Thunderstorms;W;14;79%;85%;1
St. Louis, MO;84;72;86;62;Thunderstorms;WSW;9;71%;89%;2
Tampa, FL;90;71;90;69;Partly sunny;ENE;9;61%;5%;8
Toledo, OH;87;70;87;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;55%;82%;4
Tucson, AZ;93;67;93;71;Partly sunny;S;6;29%;10%;7
Tulsa, OK;84;75;81;64;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;10;84%;89%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;86;75;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;59%;31%;8
Washington, DC;87;66;91;71;Sunny, hot and humid;S;5;62%;4%;5
Wichita, KS;87;70;77;55;Thunderstorms;NE;12;84%;68%;2
Wilmington, DE;85;62;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;7;65%;7%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather