US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;76;64;78;54;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;74%;64%;2
Albuquerque, NM;92;69;92;66;Mostly sunny;SE;8;26%;0%;9
Anchorage, AK;63;52;64;50;Cloudy;SSE;5;71%;44%;1
Asheville, NC;85;63;88;67;Clouds and sun;NW;6;65%;8%;8
Atlanta, GA;93;70;94;72;Partly sunny;NNW;6;57%;2%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;79;70;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;80%;73%;7
Austin, TX;101;77;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;5;42%;6%;9
Baltimore, MD;85;73;90;67;A strong t-storm;N;7;62%;64%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;95;74;98;74;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;58%;3%;9
Billings, MT;91;60;100;61;Sunshine;NE;10;32%;7%;5
Birmingham, AL;96;69;97;71;Warm with sunshine;NNW;6;56%;3%;8
Bismarck, ND;69;48;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;10;69%;8%;5
Boise, ID;97;61;95;67;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;28%;2%;6
Boston, MA;76;64;85;61;A strong t-storm;WSW;11;67%;66%;6
Bridgeport, CT;79;65;81;59;A strong t-storm;WNW;8;76%;48%;6
Buffalo, NY;78;68;70;52;Not as warm;NNW;12;70%;59%;3
Burlington, VT;71;64;77;51;A shower or t-storm;NW;16;69%;66%;3
Caribou, ME;64;51;67;48;A strong t-storm;WNW;14;79%;81%;1
Casper, WY;85;54;95;54;Sunny;ESE;11;29%;6%;6
Charleston, SC;87;77;81;71;Rain and wind;ENE;38;84%;95%;2
Charleston, WV;90;66;88;61;A t-storm in spots;N;5;71%;45%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;68;91;72;Clouds and sun, warm;E;6;64%;18%;7
Cheyenne, WY;81;56;86;63;Mostly sunny;SW;10;40%;29%;7
Chicago, IL;78;62;70;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;66%;11%;5
Cleveland, OH;84;67;72;59;Not as warm;ENE;14;71%;28%;3
Columbia, SC;93;72;90;75;Cloudy and humid;ENE;8;67%;66%;3
Columbus, OH;84;68;79;54;Partly sunny;NNE;8;67%;14%;7
Concord, NH;77;57;78;50;A strong t-storm;NW;7;80%;59%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;75;97;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;46%;4%;8
Denver, CO;86;62;91;65;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;38%;63%;7
Des Moines, IA;85;55;76;56;Sunlit, not as warm;ESE;6;57%;28%;6
Detroit, MI;79;64;73;54;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;8;61%;2%;6
Dodge City, KS;98;65;94;67;Sunny and very warm;SSE;12;53%;3%;7
Duluth, MN;68;48;65;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;73%;58%;5
El Paso, TX;96;71;94;70;Partly sunny;SE;8;32%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;63;44;63;44;Periods of sun;WSW;3;69%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;64;45;71;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;71%;92%;5
Grand Junction, CO;97;65;95;63;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;26%;64%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;79;58;70;48;Partial sunshine;N;7;71%;7%;4
Hartford, CT;81;63;82;58;A strong t-storm;WNW;7;74%;60%;4
Helena, MT;92;58;90;53;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;32%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;91;78;92;79;Showers around;ENE;14;55%;82%;11
Houston, TX;96;76;99;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;56%;8%;9
Indianapolis, IN;86;67;79;57;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;61%;7%;7
Jackson, MS;96;72;96;73;Sunny and hot;N;5;51%;1%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;78;82;75;Rain and wind;WNW;37;83%;89%;2
Juneau, AK;61;48;61;46;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;6;79%;61%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;67;83;63;Not as hot;E;7;52%;3%;7
Knoxville, TN;92;67;94;69;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;4;61%;19%;8
Las Vegas, NV;104;82;108;82;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;20%;64%;8
Lexington, KY;91;69;90;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;65%;26%;6
Little Rock, AR;93;71;96;70;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;62%;3%;8
Long Beach, CA;93;72;93;73;Partly sunny;WSW;7;47%;22%;7
Los Angeles, CA;93;71;93;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;46%;22%;8
Louisville, KY;91;72;89;60;Sun and clouds;N;6;61%;18%;7
Madison, WI;76;55;69;50;Sunshine;E;5;69%;5%;6
Memphis, TN;93;73;94;71;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;59%;3%;8
Miami, FL;87;78;89;80;A shower or t-storm;WSW;8;73%;63%;4
Milwaukee, WI;80;59;68;54;Not as warm;ENE;10;63%;9%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;54;71;56;Sunshine and nice;SSE;6;60%;8%;5
Mobile, AL;97;75;98;75;Mostly sunny;NW;6;54%;4%;9
Montgomery, AL;92;70;94;72;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;59%;5%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;45;43;50;35;Very windy;NW;40;99%;77%;2
Nashville, TN;93;68;95;63;Mostly sunny, warm;N;5;61%;11%;8
New Orleans, LA;94;77;96;78;Sunny;NW;6;56%;4%;9
New York, NY;83;69;86;65;A strong t-storm;NW;8;67%;48%;6
Newark, NJ;82;67;87;63;A strong t-storm;NW;8;69%;48%;5
Norfolk, VA;85;71;88;73;Humid with some sun;S;6;73%;30%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;94;70;93;70;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;6;57%;2%;8
Olympia, WA;78;53;78;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;68%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;85;56;80;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;59%;18%;6
Orlando, FL;87;75;85;79;Showers and t-storms;WSW;21;81%;66%;2
Philadelphia, PA;84;69;90;65;A strong t-storm;W;8;66%;46%;7
Phoenix, AZ;109;86;110;86;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;24%;7%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;84;68;80;55;A shower in the a.m.;N;7;70%;57%;4
Portland, ME;72;62;73;56;A strong t-storm;SW;9;82%;59%;4
Portland, OR;83;57;82;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;59%;5%;5
Providence, RI;80;63;81;59;A strong t-storm;WSW;8;74%;66%;6
Raleigh, NC;90;69;89;72;Partly sunny;ESE;5;70%;58%;6
Reno, NV;93;60;91;60;A p.m. t-storm;W;5;31%;63%;7
Richmond, VA;88;68;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;67%;42%;7
Roswell, NM;98;67;95;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;31%;6%;9
Sacramento, CA;93;60;93;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;44%;27%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;83;69;96;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;26%;42%;7
San Antonio, TX;100;76;99;74;Warm with some sun;ESE;8;52%;12%;8
San Diego, CA;80;71;84;72;Partly sunny, humid;NW;7;61%;21%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;59;70;60;Partly sunny;WSW;9;70%;27%;6
Savannah, GA;88;77;82;73;Rain and wind;N;36;85%;94%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;58;77;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;65%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;80;48;74;61;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;67%;11%;6
Spokane, WA;91;58;85;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;38%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;86;60;78;52;Not as warm;NNE;7;61%;9%;7
St. Louis, MO;92;70;82;57;Not as warm;N;7;55%;4%;7
Tampa, FL;90;78;88;80;Partly sunny;WSW;8;79%;30%;7
Toledo, OH;80;64;75;55;Partly sunny;ESE;6;64%;8%;5
Tucson, AZ;102;77;104;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;29%;55%;9
Tulsa, OK;94;70;94;70;Mostly sunny, humid;NE;4;62%;3%;8
Vero Beach, FL;86;75;88;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;21;80%;70%;2
Washington, DC;87;72;92;67;A strong t-storm;N;8;62%;64%;7
Wichita, KS;95;69;89;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;61%;3%;7
Wilmington, DE;84;68;89;65;A strong t-storm;WSW;9;72%;64%;7
