US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;63;78;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;60%;21%;8
Albuquerque, NM;93;69;90;65;A t-storm around;N;7;39%;64%;7
Anchorage, AK;76;59;75;59;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;5;57%;14%;4
Asheville, NC;85;62;87;67;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;60%;12%;7
Atlanta, GA;92;72;92;73;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;63%;55%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;87;68;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;58%;8%;9
Austin, TX;104;80;104;78;Partly sunny;S;8;48%;5%;11
Baltimore, MD;90;73;90;67;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;8;46%;4%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;93;79;94;78;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;70%;39%;11
Billings, MT;96;68;88;62;Not as hot;WSW;8;48%;55%;7
Birmingham, AL;90;74;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;76%;66%;5
Bismarck, ND;80;59;79;63;A severe t-storm;ENE;8;78%;82%;6
Boise, ID;85;64;90;61;Clouds and sun;SE;7;38%;36%;8
Boston, MA;86;71;84;65;Mostly sunny;W;12;47%;13%;8
Bridgeport, CT;84;67;83;62;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;56%;28%;9
Buffalo, NY;77;62;74;61;A shower in the p.m.;W;14;59%;60%;7
Burlington, VT;84;63;78;60;Couple of t-storms;SSE;8;58%;90%;8
Caribou, ME;68;62;77;53;Warmer with a shower;SW;8;69%;66%;6
Casper, WY;86;56;91;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;17;34%;41%;9
Charleston, SC;94;77;92;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;69%;36%;11
Charleston, WV;90;68;84;64;A t-storm in spots;N;7;73%;57%;4
Charlotte, NC;93;68;94;72;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;53%;0%;10
Cheyenne, WY;78;59;84;60;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;53%;66%;10
Chicago, IL;84;65;80;65;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;7;51%;3%;9
Cleveland, OH;83;67;79;66;Mostly sunny;SW;10;51%;12%;9
Columbia, SC;96;72;97;73;Partly sunny;SSW;5;55%;4%;10
Columbus, OH;87;62;82;58;Mostly sunny;NW;6;58%;10%;8
Concord, NH;85;61;82;55;Mostly sunny;NW;6;54%;51%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;81;101;81;Partly sunny and hot;SE;12;50%;5%;11
Denver, CO;84;62;91;65;A t-storm around;SSE;7;43%;64%;10
Des Moines, IA;85;60;82;62;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;2%;9
Detroit, MI;85;59;82;60;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;8;52%;5%;8
Dodge City, KS;82;69;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;78%;73%;6
Duluth, MN;74;57;79;59;Rather cloudy;WSW;7;58%;17%;6
El Paso, TX;99;77;100;76;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;7;39%;32%;12
Fairbanks, AK;68;54;68;52;Some sun;NNW;5;61%;39%;3
Fargo, ND;74;52;78;63;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;7;76%;40%;6
Grand Junction, CO;91;65;92;67;Partly sunny;SE;9;34%;30%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;79;59;79;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;58%;1%;8
Hartford, CT;87;66;83;61;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;54%;29%;8
Helena, MT;93;63;79;57;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;6;52%;44%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;76;90;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;56%;44%;12
Houston, TX;99;80;99;79;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;61%;10%;11
Indianapolis, IN;89;67;86;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;53%;27%;9
Jackson, MS;93;74;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;68%;55%;8
Jacksonville, FL;94;78;94;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;67%;55%;11
Juneau, AK;77;50;74;49;Mostly cloudy;E;16;47%;0%;4
Kansas City, MO;85;71;85;69;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;70%;60%;5
Knoxville, TN;90;69;89;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;67%;69%;6
Las Vegas, NV;101;79;103;76;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;17%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;90;69;87;64;Some sun, a t-storm;N;6;75%;81%;5
Little Rock, AR;88;75;82;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;83%;81%;4
Long Beach, CA;80;66;80;66;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;7;59%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;81;63;82;62;Patchy fog, then sun;S;6;57%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;92;73;89;67;Some sun, a t-storm;NNE;6;62%;66%;8
Madison, WI;77;54;78;57;Sunshine and nice;NW;5;59%;3%;8
Memphis, TN;85;75;79;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;93%;92%;3
Miami, FL;90;79;90;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;73%;57%;12
Milwaukee, WI;81;60;81;61;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;8;47%;3%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;59;81;65;Nice with sunshine;SW;6;46%;9%;8
Mobile, AL;93;78;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;73%;70%;9
Montgomery, AL;91;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;73%;64%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;55;44;50;38;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;23;90%;64%;5
Nashville, TN;91;72;87;70;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;75%;77%;4
New Orleans, LA;91;80;92;80;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;70%;52%;9
New York, NY;87;70;84;67;Sunshine, less humid;NW;8;49%;27%;9
Newark, NJ;87;68;84;64;Mostly sunny;NW;7;51%;27%;9
Norfolk, VA;89;70;91;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;58%;80%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;93;76;96;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;61%;59%;9
Olympia, WA;71;54;74;53;Decreasing clouds;SW;5;68%;66%;4
Omaha, NE;86;66;84;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;56%;6%;9
Orlando, FL;94;77;93;78;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;69%;52%;10
Philadelphia, PA;89;70;86;66;Sunshine, less humid;WNW;8;52%;10%;9
Phoenix, AZ;106;86;102;83;Partial sunshine;SW;6;37%;44%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;85;62;80;59;Mostly sunny;NW;6;58%;15%;9
Portland, ME;77;66;79;62;Mostly sunny;W;8;64%;29%;8
Portland, OR;73;59;77;58;Decreasing clouds;N;5;62%;37%;6
Providence, RI;86;68;84;62;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;52%;31%;8
Raleigh, NC;91;68;94;70;Mostly sunny;S;5;56%;19%;10
Reno, NV;84;57;83;50;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;9;26%;3%;10
Richmond, VA;91;71;91;67;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;56%;58%;8
Roswell, NM;104;75;103;73;A t-storm around;NNW;8;33%;64%;9
Sacramento, CA;85;57;85;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;48%;11%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;77;66;92;73;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;37%;42%;9
San Antonio, TX;103;79;103;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;52%;4%;11
San Diego, CA;75;64;75;64;Partly sunny;SW;7;67%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;65;59;68;62;Clearing;WSW;11;70%;56%;9
Savannah, GA;96;76;96;77;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;65%;60%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;59;73;59;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;70%;55%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;79;57;82;64;Sunshine and nice;SSE;7;62%;61%;8
Spokane, WA;98;65;84;59;Shower/thunderstorm;ESE;4;52%;73%;4
Springfield, IL;87;64;86;57;Mostly sunny;N;6;56%;7%;9
St. Louis, MO;90;72;87;67;Clouds and sun;NE;5;66%;30%;4
Tampa, FL;90;77;90;78;A t-storm in spots;W;6;80%;64%;9
Toledo, OH;83;56;79;56;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;5;57%;10%;8
Tucson, AZ;101;78;95;75;A t-storm around;SSE;6;51%;64%;9
Tulsa, OK;84;76;85;76;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;8;87%;66%;7
Vero Beach, FL;92;72;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;74%;65%;11
Washington, DC;91;72;90;66;Partly sunny;NNW;8;50%;4%;9
Wichita, KS;76;72;81;73;Rain, then a shower;E;7;89%;86%;5
Wilmington, DE;87;69;85;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;58%;8%;9
