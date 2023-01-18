The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A substantial storm will travel northeastward across the

middle of the United States today. A strip of heavy snow is

forecast to extend north and west of the storm track. The

bulk of the snow will stretch from Colorado to Nebraska and

Iowa then on to southeastern Minnesota, Wisconsin later on

before reaching northern Michigan tonight. Some areas may

pick up a foot of snow or more. Severe thunderstorms, which

include the risk of tornadoes, will extend south of the

storm track, mainly over the lower Mississippi Valley. A bit

of rain and snow showers will dampen the interior Northeast

as a storm with soaking rain and mountain snow pushes inland

over the Northwest and Northern California. Most of the

storm's moisture will avoid much of California and focus

more on the interior West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 86 at Eagle Pass, TX

National Low Tuesday -9 at Daniel, WY

