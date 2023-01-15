The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A brewing storm just off the East Coast will bring rain and some snow to portions of eastern Massachusetts and coastal Maine today, along with some gusty winds. The combination of wet weather and strong winds may disrupt travel for a time in the region. Elsewhere across the Eastern states and into the Central states, dry weather is expected with some sunshine. The western third of the United States will continue to experience active weather. A storm will push through the southern Rockies, bringing rain and snow to the Four Corners region. Meanwhile, a brief reprieve from torrential downpours is in store for California, with only a few showers expected. Steadier rain will continue to target western Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 80 at Fort Stockton, TX National Low Saturday -8 at Crested Butte, CO _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather