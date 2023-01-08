The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 8, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A disturbance will move into the East today, bringing

periods of rain for much of the day from portions of the

western Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley. Wet weather will

reach the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians later in the

day and overnight, where it may mix with and changeover to

snow with generally light accumulations expected. Dry

weather is forecast for most areas along the Southeast

coast, as well as in New England and across the Plains

states. The steadiest rain from the most recent storm

sweeping across California will end during the afternoon,

with an even stronger storm poised to arrive by Monday

morning. Showers of rain and snow will persist for much of

the day in the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 88 at Hebbronville, TX

National Low Saturday -17 at Embarrass, MN

