The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 7, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A pocket of moist, chilly air will lead to more snow showers over the interior Northeast today. As an area of cold high pressure slides across the northern Plains, a weak storm is forecast to push eastward farther south over the Central states. That storm will bring mostly rain from the middle part of the Mississippi Valley on south. However, a narrow band of snow and\/or wintry mix will occur on the northern edge and spread eastward from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley. Thunderstorms will rumble near the Texas coast. Much of the Rockies can expect a dry day, but another storm will reach the Pacific coast. Drenching rain and mountain snow are in store from Central California to Washington. A risk of flash flooding and mudslides will continue. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 87 at Alice, TX National Low Friday -19 at Gunflint Lake, MN _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather