The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 18, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

With a disturbance lingering to the north, cold westerly

winds will allow for lake-effect snow showers to continue

today from western Michigan to western New York. Much of

this snow will be light, though some heavier snow squalls

are also possible. In the northern Plains, bitterly cold air

is expected to slide farther south. High temperatures may

struggle to get above the single digits as far south as Iowa

and Nebraska, with subzero temperatures more likely in parts

of Montana and North Dakota. Farther west, a disturbance in

British Columbia will bring snow to the Northwest mountains,

with rain or a mix in lower elevations during the day in

Washington. This may change to snow overnight, with

temperatures falling well below freezing.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 81 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Saturday -24 at Randolph, UT

