The Nation's Weather for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY With a favorable wind direction remaining in place, steady and heavy lake-effect snow will continue to fall downwind of Lakes Michigan, Erie and Ontario today. While exact accumulations can vary substantially over short distances, over a foot of additional snowfall is possible in the heaviest snow bands. A clipper system will also bring snow showers to portions of Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with light accumulations possible. Meanwhile, rain will spread from central and southern Texas to the central Gulf Coast by late afternoon. Locally heavy rain is possible, and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out along the immediate coast. In the Texas High Plains, light rain may mix with a few snow flurries. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 82 at Fort Lauderdale, FL National Low Friday -22 at Butte, MT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather