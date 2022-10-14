The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 14, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Drenching rain, localized flooding, strong winds and coastal flooding will slowly pivot away from eastern New England today. Dry air to the west from the central Appalachians and Southeast states will expand across New England later on. With the return of sunshine, temperatures are forecast to rebound, but a breeze will feel cool. By far, the coldest air will hover around the Midwest and particularly over the western and central Great Lakes region. This area will be subject to showers of wet snow and rain. Moisture is likely to remain in South Florida and along part of the Texas coast, where showers and thunderstorms are likely. In contrast, much of the West will remain dry and warm. Spotty thunderstorms may erupt over the Southwest during the afternoon hours. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 103 at Death Valley, CA National Low Thursday 17 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather