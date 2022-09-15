The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 15, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Moist air will promote thunderstorms capable of producing

flooding in the central and southern Florida Peninsula

today. Thunderstorms may also produce heavy rain and

localized flooding in northern Minnesota. Farther south and

west, thunderstorms are also expected to rumble from central

and southern Minnesota southwestward to central Nebraska,

but the threat of flooding will be low. The northern and

central Rockies will have a wet day as well, with morning

showers and afternoon thunderstorms. The Northeast and Ohio

Valley can expect a dry day. However, some locations may

experience a hazy sky and colorful sunsets as smoke from

wildfires in the West travels eastward. Most of the smoke

should be high enough in the atmosphere as not to cause air

quality issues.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 104 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 27 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

