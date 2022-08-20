The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm moving from the Midwest into the Great Lakes today will bring with rounds of showers and thunderstorms from Iowa and northern Missouri to Ohio and Kentucky. Severe weather could erupt in this area, bringing the potential for torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding, as well as hail and damaging wind gusts. At the same time, a stalled front from North Carolina to eastern Texas will bring downpours, especially during the afternoon hours when thunderstorms will be more numerous. Monsoonal moisture streaming northward from Mexico will funnel into the Southwest, threatening flooding downpours for portions of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. Mainly dry weather is expected in places like New England and the West Coast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 117 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather