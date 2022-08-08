The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 8, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warmth and humidity can accompany an afternoon thunderstorm

in spots across the Northeast today. Thunderstorms are

expected across the lower Great Lakes, reaching back towards

the Mississippi River Valley. Some of the storms can become

heavy, bringing flooding concerns. Afternoon thunderstorms

can fire across the Southeast. Temperatures across the

southern Plains can rise into the mid-90s and surge into the

triple digits in Texas. Monsoonal moisture will allow for

afternoon thunderstorms across the Four Corners region,

reaching into some areas of California with localized

flooding possible. Temperatures across the Western deserts

can reach into the mid- to upper 90s with spots above 100

possible in the Southwest and interior Pacific Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 31 at Stanley, ID

