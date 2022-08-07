The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 7, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms will accompany warmth and humidity across the

Northeast today. Areas of heavier thunderstorms are expected

across the mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and Upper Midwest.

Storms along the Appalachians can renew flooding concerns

for areas that have been hard hit over the last few weeks.

Storms in the Upper Midwest can also cause areas of local

flooding. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms may fire across

much of the Southeast and Gulf Coast. High temperatures

across the southern Plains are expected to be in the mid- to

upper 90s, but can surge into the triple digits in spots.

Temperatures across the Western deserts can also reach into

the upper 90s and 100 in places, mostly south. Monsoonal

moisture across the Four Corners region can lead to areas of

afternoon thunderstorms.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 116 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Saturday 34 at Meacham, OR

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather