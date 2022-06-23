The Nation's Weather for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY While the risk of severe thunderstorms will be lower in the central Appalachians today compared to Wednesday, much of the Northeast will be unsettled with clouds and showers. Some of the rain may be locally heavy and lead to urban flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic. Pockets of severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop late in the afternoon and overnight across the northern and central Plains. Intense heat will continue to sear the Southern states, jeopardizing daily record highs. Meanwhile, monsoon thunderstorms are expected to continue over the Four Corners states, heightening the risk of flash flooding. Dry lightning may continue to be a concern across parts of California and the Great Basin. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 110 at Ocotillo Wells, CA National Low Wednesday 25 at Dillon, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather