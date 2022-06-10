The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 10, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of thunderstorms will move from Arkansas in the

morning to southwestern Alabama during the afternoon today.

Flash flooding and damaging winds will be the main threats

along the path of these strong storms. Elsewhere, non-severe

thunderstorms will rumble from Iowa to Illinois, Missouri,

Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. To the east of the severe

weather, thunderstorms are also expected in Georgia and

Florida. Meanwhile, much of the Northeast will be dry. The

exception will be a possible spotty shower in northern

portions of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire and western

and central Maine. In the West, afternoon thunderstorms may

develop in the higher terrain of Arizona and southwestern

New Mexico. Unfortunately, the storms are likely to contain

more lightning than rain.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 29 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather