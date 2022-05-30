The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 30, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY An area of high pressure centered off the Eastern Seaboard will pump warm, humid air northward into the Great Lakes and Northeast today. Temperatures could reach near-record levels in parts of Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. Outside of Florida and southern Georgia where thunderstorms can rumble, much of the rest of the eastern-third of the country can expect dry weather for Memorial Day festivities. The North Central states are expected to remain active with another round of severe thunderstorms from Kansas to Minnesota. Rain will soak areas farther west across the northern Plains as widespread showers leading to a cool, damp and dreary holiday in the Northwest. The Southwestern states can expect another dry, windy day with elevated fire danger. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 105 at Fort Stockton, TX National Low Sunday 22 at Randolph, UT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather