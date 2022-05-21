The Nation's Weather for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Thunderstorms capable of producing hail and damaging winds will rumble from southeastern Missouri to northeastern Texas for today. A couple of showers and a thunderstorm are expected from North Carolina to Florida and westward to Alabama. A few showers will dampen a zone from northern Missouri to Iowa, northern Illinois and lower Michigan. A disturbance will spark a few spotty showers in eastern Montana, much of North Dakota and northwestern South Dakota. Farther south, the late-season snowstorm will begin to wind down in Colorado. In contrast to the snow and cold in the Rockies, unseasonably warm air will challenge record highs in numerous locations across the mid-Atlantic and New England. Gusty winds and continued dry weather will result in elevated fire danger in New Mexico and eastern Arizona. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 108 at Zapata, TX National Low Friday 12 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather