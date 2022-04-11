The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm moving across the center of the country today will allow for rain showers to expand from Missouri across the Ohio Valley and into western portions of the Northeast. At the same time, this storm will create thunderstorms from southern Missouri to eastern Texas. These storms could turn severe, producing flooding downpours, large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. East of the severe weather, warmth will start to build across the Southeast and Northeast. Across the West, a new storm will bring in a surge of chilly conditions from Washington to Arizona. This storm will also bring rain and mountain snow from Washington and Oregon into Idaho and Montana along with a bout of gusty winds. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 103 at Zapata, TX National Low Sunday 4 at Dixie, ID _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather