The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 17, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm is forecast to spread northward through the zone of

mild air along the Eastern Seaboard today. Even though many

areas may have highs no higher than the 50s where it rains

most of the day, temperatures will still be above average

for mid-March. A few strong thunderstorms can erupt over the

middle and southern Atlantic coasts. Farther west, as a

storm swings from the Rockies to the Plains, rain will

expand from New Mexico to northern Illinois and Michigan.

Enough cold air will be present for heavy snow to fall over

portions of Colorado, just a couple of days after highs in

the 60s and 70s. Much of the balance of the West can expect

a dry day with plenty of sunshine. An exception will be in

western Washington, where Pacific moisture is forecast to

bring a little rain.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 92 at Cotulla, TX

National Low Wednesday -8 at Crested Butte, CO

_____

