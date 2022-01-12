The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

With the exception of the Northwest, much of the nation will

be free of major storms today. That storm and a plume of

moisture from the tropical Pacific will lead to heavy rain

and high-country snow. Enough rain can fall, with and

without melting snow at intermediate elevations, to lead to

flooding of small streams and some of the rivers in western

Washington. A risk of avalanches will exist over the high

country. Elsewhere, milder air is forecast to expand from

the Midwest to the Northeast, following the deep freeze from

the start of the week. Much of the southern half of the

nation and parts of the northern tier can expect sunshine.

Clouds and showers may pester parts of South Florida and the

Keys, while snow showers dampen the Great Lakes.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 85 at Santa Ana, CA

National Low Tuesday -27 at Clayton Lake, ME

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather