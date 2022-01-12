The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY With the exception of the Northwest, much of the nation will be free of major storms today. That storm and a plume of moisture from the tropical Pacific will lead to heavy rain and high-country snow. Enough rain can fall, with and without melting snow at intermediate elevations, to lead to flooding of small streams and some of the rivers in western Washington. A risk of avalanches will exist over the high country. Elsewhere, milder air is forecast to expand from the Midwest to the Northeast, following the deep freeze from the start of the week. Much of the southern half of the nation and parts of the northern tier can expect sunshine. Clouds and showers may pester parts of South Florida and the Keys, while snow showers dampen the Great Lakes. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 85 at Santa Ana, CA National Low Tuesday -27 at Clayton Lake, ME _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather