The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 11, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a potent storm lifts north of the Great Lakes, snow is forecast to diminish over the Upper Midwest, but winds will howl around the Great Lakes today. Lakeshore flooding and localized power outages are anticipated. A strong cold front associated with the storm will extend southward to the western Gulf coast. Showers and heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms are forecast to occur along this front that will cut into record-challenging warmth in the Eastern states. Sunshine will glisten atop fresh snow cover over the northern Plains and central Rockies as mild air begins to build over the Southwest. Meanwhile, another potent storm is expected to drop southward along the British Columbia coast and spread drenching rain and heavy mountain snow across parts of Washington and Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 95 at Carrizo Springs, TX National Low Friday -16 at Estcourt Station, ME _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather