The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Today, a storm organizing across the South Central states

will bring rain to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee and

Texas. Some thunder will occur across eastern Texas as

chilly air moves in from San Antonio, Texas, to the Great

Lakes. There can even be some rain and snow across parts of

Colorado and western Kansas in the morning. Another storm is

expected to move into the Northwest and produce rain and

showers along the coast. Cold and breezy conditions will

combine to create lake-effect showers across the Great Lakes

and Northeast. The rest of the nation will be largely dry,

with pleasant weather dominating both the Southwest and

Southeast states. During the night, the storms in both the

Northwest and South Central states will shift eastward.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 92 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday 5 at Burgess Junction, WY

